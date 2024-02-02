Top Recommended Stories

  • LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Eng, 2nd Test, Day 1 SCORE: Hosts Opt to Bat, Patidar DEBUTS!
LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Eng, 2nd Test, Day 1 SCORE: Hosts Opt to Bat, Patidar DEBUTS!

India vs England, 2nd Test - Live Cricket Score, Commentary: Can Rohit Sharma and Co. bounce back and level the series?

Updated: February 2, 2024 9:26 AM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

India vs England, 2nd Test - Live Cricket Score, Commentary

India Vs England 2nd test match: Where to Watch, Live Streaming details

The live streaming of the India vs England 2nd Test series at Vizag will be available on the JioCinema app as well as the website. Also, the match can be watched live on Sports18 and Colors Cineplex channels and the test match will begin at 9:30 am IST.

Squads:
England Squad: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes(c), Ben Foakes(w), Rehan Ahmed, Tom Hartley, Shoaib Bashir, James Anderson, Mark Wood, Ollie Robinson, Daniel Lawrence, Gus Atkinson

India Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Srikar Bharat(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah, Rajat Patidar, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Sarfaraz Khan, Avesh Khan, Saurabh Kumar, Mukesh Kumar, Dhruv Jurel

Live Updates

  • Feb 2, 2024 9:26 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Eng, 2nd Test, Day 1 SCORE: Two unforced changes (meant forced) – Jadeja and KL miss out, and Siraj has been rested. We’ve got Mukesh, Kuldeep and Rajat Patidar making his debut.

  • Feb 2, 2024 9:22 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Eng, 2nd Test, Day 1 SCORE: Mohammed Siraj has been dropped. Mukesh Kumar comes into the XI. Spotlight would be on the Bengal pacer.

  • Feb 2, 2024 9:16 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Eng, 2nd Test, Day 1 SCORE: James Anderson will surely use the new ball. There will be a little moisture he can look to exploit.

  • Feb 2, 2024 9:14 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Eng, 2nd Test, Day 1 SCORE: “It was a great last week, but we know India will come back hard. To come from behind like we did was very pleasing. We’ll take the confidence from that, but new week now. It is an amazing atmosphere to play in for the boys. To get such an opportunity at the start of their career will do wonders for their confidence,” says Ben Stokes at the toss.

  • Feb 2, 2024 9:05 AM IST

    Here’s what happened at the toss.

  • Feb 2, 2024 9:03 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Eng, 2nd Test, Day 1 SCORE: “Looks a good pitch, the pitch will do its thing, we need to play good cricket. What happened in Hyderabad is history, we need to move on. We have spoken on things we need to do, now we need to execute on our plans. I thought we batted well in the first innings, but didn’t have the same intent,” Rohit after winning the toss.

  • Feb 2, 2024 9:02 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Eng, 2nd Test, Day 1 SCORE: So yes, India have won the toss and have opted to bat first in Vizag. Rajat Patidar is debuting in this match. Big moment for him!

  • Feb 2, 2024 8:56 AM IST

  • Feb 2, 2024 8:55 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Eng, 2nd Test, Day 1 SCORE: Looks like Rajat Patidar has been handed his maiden Test cap just ahead of the toss that will take place now.

  • Feb 2, 2024 8:51 AM IST

    Playing XI: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (c), Ben Foakes (wk), Rehan Ahmed, Tom Hartley, Shoaib Bashir, James Anderson

