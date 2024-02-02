By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Eng, 2nd Test, Day 1 SCORE: Rehan Snares Patidar!
India vs England, 2nd Test - Live Cricket Score, Commentary: Can Rohit Sharma and Co. bounce back and level the series?
LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Eng, 2nd Test, Day 1 SCORE: England have done well to pick up two wickets in the first session. James Anderson showed why he is still good at the highest level. The post-lunch session would be important for both sides. Stokes would love to see Jaiswal back in the hut early. LIVE | IND: 103/2 vs ENG
Squads:
England Squad: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes(c), Ben Foakes(w), Rehan Ahmed, Tom Hartley, Shoaib Bashir, James Anderson, Mark Wood, Ollie Robinson, Daniel Lawrence, Gus Atkinson
India Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Srikar Bharat(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah, Rajat Patidar, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Sarfaraz Khan, Avesh Khan, Saurabh Kumar, Mukesh Kumar, Dhruv Jurel
