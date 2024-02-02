Top Recommended Stories

LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Eng, 2nd Test, Day 1 SCORE: Rehan Snares Patidar!

India vs England, 2nd Test - Live Cricket Score, Commentary: Can Rohit Sharma and Co. bounce back and level the series?

Updated: February 2, 2024 3:27 PM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

India vs England, 2nd Test - Live Cricket Score, Commentary

LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Eng, 2nd Test, Day 1 SCORE: England have done well to pick up two wickets in the first session. James Anderson showed why he is still good at the highest level. The post-lunch session would be important for both sides. Stokes would love to see Jaiswal back in the hut early. LIVE | IND: 103/2 vs ENG

Squads:
England Squad: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes(c), Ben Foakes(w), Rehan Ahmed, Tom Hartley, Shoaib Bashir, James Anderson, Mark Wood, Ollie Robinson, Daniel Lawrence, Gus Atkinson

India Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Srikar Bharat(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah, Rajat Patidar, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Sarfaraz Khan, Avesh Khan, Saurabh Kumar, Mukesh Kumar, Dhruv Jurel

Live Updates

  • Feb 2, 2024 3:27 PM IST

    Unstoppable Jaiswal!!!

  • Feb 2, 2024 3:27 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Eng, 2nd Test, Day 1 SCORE: 150 up for Yashasvi Jaiswal the batter has now become a headache for the England bowlers. They have tried all the weapons from their armory but Yashasvi is steady. India needs more batters like this in the longest format of the game.
    IND 268/4

  • Feb 2, 2024 3:07 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Eng, 2nd Test, Day 1 SCORE: WICKET!! Rajat Patidar who was looking a good touch departs after scoring 32 runs. Yashasvi Jaiswal is steady on the other hand. India needs more partnerships to score big against the Three Lions.
    IND 249/4

  • Feb 2, 2024 2:52 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Eng, 2nd Test, Day 1 SCORE: And then he rocks back to a ball short and cuts Rehan for a boundary. This is brilliant batsmanship. LIVE | IND: 244/3 vs ENG

  • Feb 2, 2024 2:51 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Eng, 2nd Test, Day 1 SCORE: Jaiswal steps out, hits Rehan against the turn for a six. This is his fourth six. He is on a roll. It was an extraordinary shot.

  • Feb 2, 2024 2:37 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Eng, 2nd Test, Day 1 SCORE: This looks like a very good pitch to bat on. India should look to get 500 batting first.

  • Feb 2, 2024 2:37 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Eng, 2nd Test, Day 1 SCORE: Anderson is getting some movement with this old ball. Patidar would be watchful for sure.

  • Feb 2, 2024 2:03 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Eng, 2nd Test, Day 1 SCORE: Rehan finally gets the ball in his hand at the stroke of tea. He will probably just get an over before the session ends. In all probability, we will see him get an extended spell post-tea.

  • Feb 2, 2024 1:53 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Eng, 2nd Test, Day 1 SCORE: Patidar picks up his first boundary in Test cricket. It is an off-drive and a glorious one at that.

  • Feb 2, 2024 1:50 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Eng, 2nd Test, Day 1 SCORE: It cannot be decoded why Ben Stokes has not got in the fifth bowler. He has the option, yet he has not opted for it. Root has got an extended spell here as 200 runs come up for India.

