  LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Eng, 2nd Test, Day 1 SCORE: Jaiswal's Ton Keep Hosts in CONTROL!
LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Eng, 2nd Test, Day 1 SCORE: Jaiswal’s Ton Keep Hosts in CONTROL!

India vs England, 2nd Test - Live Cricket Score, Commentary: Can Rohit Sharma and Co. bounce back and level the series?

Updated: February 2, 2024 2:03 PM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

India vs England, 2nd Test - Live Cricket Score, Commentary

LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Eng, 2nd Test, Day 1 SCORE: England have done well to pick up two wickets in the first session. James Anderson showed why he is still good at the highest level. The post-lunch session would be important for both sides. Stokes would love to see Jaiswal back in the hut early. LIVE | IND: 103/2 vs ENG

Squads:
England Squad: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes(c), Ben Foakes(w), Rehan Ahmed, Tom Hartley, Shoaib Bashir, James Anderson, Mark Wood, Ollie Robinson, Daniel Lawrence, Gus Atkinson

India Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Srikar Bharat(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah, Rajat Patidar, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Sarfaraz Khan, Avesh Khan, Saurabh Kumar, Mukesh Kumar, Dhruv Jurel

Live Updates

  • Feb 2, 2024 2:03 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Eng, 2nd Test, Day 1 SCORE: Rehan finally gets the ball in his hand at the stroke of tea. He will probably just get an over before the session ends. In all probability, we will see him get an extended spell post-tea.

  • Feb 2, 2024 1:53 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Eng, 2nd Test, Day 1 SCORE: Patidar picks up his first boundary in Test cricket. It is an off-drive and a glorious one at that.

  • Feb 2, 2024 1:50 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Eng, 2nd Test, Day 1 SCORE: It cannot be decoded why Ben Stokes has not got in the fifth bowler. He has the option, yet he has not opted for it. Root has got an extended spell here as 200 runs come up for India.

  • Feb 2, 2024 1:38 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Eng, 2nd Test, Day 1 SCORE: Jaiswal should look to continue on and get a double hundred here. Can he do it because if he can he will nearly put England out of the Test.

  • Feb 2, 2024 1:37 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Eng, 2nd Test, Day 1 SCORE: Jaiswal is living dangerously. He is looking to take on the spinners fearlessly and he nearly got caught at backward point.

  • Feb 2, 2024 1:28 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Eng, 2nd Test, Day 1 SCORE: And as we start to feel that Iyer has got his eye in, he perishes. Hartley dismisses Iyer. That has bought debutant Rajat Patidar to the middle.

  • Feb 2, 2024 1:26 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Eng, 2nd Test, Day 1 SCORE: Iyer at the other end is also shifting gears. He hits a boundary down the ground of Hartley. LIVE | IND: 179/2 vs ENG

  • Feb 2, 2024 1:23 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Eng, 2nd Test, Day 1 SCORE: And there you go, Jaiswal takes the aerial route and brings up his second Test hundred in style. He brings it up with a six.

  • Feb 2, 2024 1:05 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Eng, 2nd Test, Day 1 SCORE: Jaiswal is on a roll and now – he is merely two hits away from his first Test hundred at home.

