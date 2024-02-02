Top Recommended Stories

LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Eng, 2nd Test, Day 1 SCORE: Gill Departs at Stroke of LUNCH!

India vs England, 2nd Test - Live Cricket Score, Commentary: Can Rohit Sharma and Co. bounce back and level the series?

Updated: February 2, 2024 12:33 PM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

India vs England, 2nd Test - Live Cricket Score, Commentary

LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Eng, 2nd Test, Day 1 SCORE: England have done well to pick up two wickets in the first session. James Anderson showed why he is still good at the highest level. The post-lunch session would be important for both sides. Stokes would love to see Jaiswal back in the hut early. LIVE | IND: 103/2 vs ENG

Squads:
England Squad: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes(c), Ben Foakes(w), Rehan Ahmed, Tom Hartley, Shoaib Bashir, James Anderson, Mark Wood, Ollie Robinson, Daniel Lawrence, Gus Atkinson

India Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Srikar Bharat(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah, Rajat Patidar, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Sarfaraz Khan, Avesh Khan, Saurabh Kumar, Mukesh Kumar, Dhruv Jurel

Live Updates

  • Feb 2, 2024 12:33 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Eng, 2nd Test, Day 1 SCORE: Jaiswal looks more and more confident with every ball he faces – this is good from an Indian point of view that he stays.

  • Feb 2, 2024 12:32 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Eng, 2nd Test, Day 1 SCORE: Anderson is ready to target Iyer with the short-pitch stuff. But Iyer is happy to be aggressive to that now.

  • Feb 2, 2024 12:20 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Eng, 2nd Test, Day 1 SCORE: England seamers are trying to get Shreyas Iyer to get another breakthrough as Indian have new unit in absence of Kohli, KL Rahul and Jadeja.

    IND 107/2

  • Feb 2, 2024 12:00 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Eng, 2nd Test, Day 1 SCORE: England have done well to pick up two wickets in the first session. James Anderson showed why he is still good at the highest level. The post-lunch session would be important for both sides. Stokes would love to see Jaiswal back in the hut early. LIVE | IND: 103/2 vs ENG

  • Feb 2, 2024 11:35 AM IST

  • Feb 2, 2024 11:19 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Eng, 2nd Test, Day 1 SCORE: Runs are now flowing off Gill’s bat. India is looking in a dominant position in Vizag today. Apart from the blip of Rohit, Jaiswal and Gill have managed things well.

  • Feb 2, 2024 11:13 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Eng, 2nd Test, Day 1 SCORE: Gill opens the face of his bat and guides it to the vacant third man for a boundary.

  • Feb 2, 2024 10:45 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Eng, 2nd Test, Day 1 SCORE: Jaiswal sweeps Hartley to pick up a boundary. The left-handed opener has looked assured till now. He has not been ultra-aggressive. LIVE | IND: 53/1 vs ENG

  • Feb 2, 2024 10:39 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Eng, 2nd Test, Day 1 SCORE: Bashir picks up the big wicket of Rohit Sharma. What a wicket, this would give him a lot of confidence.

  • Feb 2, 2024 10:30 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Eng, 2nd Test, Day 1 SCORE: The Indian openers have seen off the first hour and that means the hosts are off to a good start. LIVE | IND: 40/0 vs ENG

