LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Eng, 2nd Test, Day 1 SCORE: Gill Departs at Stroke of LUNCH!

India vs England, 2nd Test - Live Cricket Score, Commentary: Can Rohit Sharma and Co. bounce back and level the series?

Summary Full Scorecard Summary Full Scorecardहिन्दी Commentary Schedule India 123/2 (38.4) Run Rate: (Current: 3.18) Last Wicket: Shubman Gill c Ben Foakes b James Anderson 34 (46) - 89/2 in 28.5 Over Shreyas Iyer 16 * (29) 2x4, 0x6 Yashasvi Jaiswal 59 (116) 6x4, 1x6 Tom Hartley (9.4-2-28-0) * Joe Root (8-0-32-0)

India vs England, 2nd Test - Live Cricket Score, Commentary

LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Eng, 2nd Test, Day 1 SCORE: England have done well to pick up two wickets in the first session. James Anderson showed why he is still good at the highest level. The post-lunch session would be important for both sides. Stokes would love to see Jaiswal back in the hut early. LIVE | IND: 103/2 vs ENG

Squads:

England Squad: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes(c), Ben Foakes(w), Rehan Ahmed, Tom Hartley, Shoaib Bashir, James Anderson, Mark Wood, Ollie Robinson, Daniel Lawrence, Gus Atkinson

India Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Srikar Bharat(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah, Rajat Patidar, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Sarfaraz Khan, Avesh Khan, Saurabh Kumar, Mukesh Kumar, Dhruv Jurel

