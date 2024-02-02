Home

LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Eng, 2nd Test, Day 1 SCORE: Bashir Removes Rohit!

India vs England, 2nd Test - Live Cricket Score, Commentary: Can Rohit Sharma and Co. bounce back and level the series?

Summary Full Scorecard Summary Full Scorecardहिन्दी Commentary Schedule India 71/1 (26.3) Run Rate: (Current: 2.68) Last Wicket: Rohit Sharma (C) c Ollie Pope b Shoaib Bashir 14 (41) - 40/1 in 17.3 Over Shubman Gill 17 * (34) 1x4, 0x6 Yashasvi Jaiswal 40 (84) 5x4, 0x6 James Anderson (5.3-1-7-0) * Shoaib Bashir (8-0-19-1)

The live streaming of the India vs England 2nd Test series at Vizag will be available on the JioCinema app as well as the website. Also, the match can be watched live on Sports18 and Colors Cineplex channels and the test match will begin at 9:30 am IST.

Squads:

England Squad: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes(c), Ben Foakes(w), Rehan Ahmed, Tom Hartley, Shoaib Bashir, James Anderson, Mark Wood, Ollie Robinson, Daniel Lawrence, Gus Atkinson

India Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Srikar Bharat(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah, Rajat Patidar, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Sarfaraz Khan, Avesh Khan, Saurabh Kumar, Mukesh Kumar, Dhruv Jurel

