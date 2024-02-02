LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Eng, 2nd Test, Day 1 SCORE: Bashir Removes Rohit!

Top Recommended Stories

India vs England, 2nd Test - Live Cricket Score, Commentary: Can Rohit Sharma and Co. bounce back and level the series?

Updated: February 2, 2024 10:45 AM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

India Vs England 2nd test match: Where to Watch, Live Streaming details

The live streaming of the India vs England 2nd Test series at Vizag will be available on the JioCinema app as well as the website. Also, the match can be watched live on Sports18 and Colors Cineplex channels and the test match will begin at 9:30 am IST.

Squads:
England Squad: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes(c), Ben Foakes(w), Rehan Ahmed, Tom Hartley, Shoaib Bashir, James Anderson, Mark Wood, Ollie Robinson, Daniel Lawrence, Gus Atkinson

India Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Srikar Bharat(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah, Rajat Patidar, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Sarfaraz Khan, Avesh Khan, Saurabh Kumar, Mukesh Kumar, Dhruv Jurel

Live Updates

  • Feb 2, 2024 10:45 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Eng, 2nd Test, Day 1 SCORE: Jaiswal sweeps Hartley to pick up a boundary. The left-handed opener has looked assured till now. He has not been ultra-aggressive. LIVE | IND: 53/1 vs ENG

  • Feb 2, 2024 10:39 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Eng, 2nd Test, Day 1 SCORE: Bashir picks up the big wicket of Rohit Sharma. What a wicket, this would give him a lot of confidence.

  • Feb 2, 2024 10:30 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Eng, 2nd Test, Day 1 SCORE: The Indian openers have seen off the first hour and that means the hosts are off to a good start. LIVE | IND: 40/0 vs ENG

  • Feb 2, 2024 10:17 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Eng, 2nd Test, Day 1 SCORE: Bashir is getting the ball to turn and these are good signs from an English point of view. Jaiswal is happy to defend.

  • Feb 2, 2024 10:15 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Eng, 2nd Test, Day 1 SCORE: And with that, Shoaib Bashir gets the ball in his hand. Bashir will be bowling to Jaiswal and he would look to impress.

  • Feb 2, 2024 9:59 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Eng, 2nd Test, Day 1 SCORE: Anderson is certainly bothering Rohit with the new ball. The ball is moving a shade and Anderson is making the full use of it.

  • Feb 2, 2024 9:56 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Eng, 2nd Test, Day 1 SCORE: Root has been sharing the new ball with Anderson. The English part-time spinner was mighty impressive at Hyderabad.

  • Feb 2, 2024 9:48 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Eng, 2nd Test, Day 1 SCORE: It has been a steady start from India. They would look to ensure they do not lose a wicket inside the first hour. Anderson in his second over. LIVE | IND: 13/0 vs ENG

  • Feb 2, 2024 9:44 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Eng, 2nd Test, Day 1 SCORE: Two boundaries from Jaiswal and India are off to a brisk start in the second Test at Vizag. The bounce looks true which is a good sign for the batters.

  • Feb 2, 2024 9:26 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Eng, 2nd Test, Day 1 SCORE: Two unforced changes (meant forced) – Jadeja and KL miss out, and Siraj has been rested. We’ve got Mukesh, Kuldeep and Rajat Patidar making his debut.

