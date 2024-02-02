Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • LIVE UPDATES | IND Vs ENG, 2nd Test, Day 2 Score: Jaiswal Eye Double Hundred, India Aim Big
live

LIVE UPDATES | IND Vs ENG, 2nd Test, Day 2 Score: Jaiswal Eye Double Hundred, India Aim Big

India vs England, 2nd Test - Live Cricket Score, Commentary: Stay tuned to this space for all the latest updates of IND vs ENG.

Updated: February 3, 2024 8:38 AM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

Ind vs Eng, Ind vs Eng live score, Ind vs Eng live updates, Ind vs Eng live score updates, Ind vs Eng live score streaming, Ind vs Eng live updates online, India vs England, India vs England live score, India vs England live updates, India vs England live score online, India vs England live, Cricket News, Vizag Test, Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam, India vs England live updates online
India vs England, 2nd Test - Live Cricket Score, Commentary

LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Eng, 2nd Test, Day 2 SCORE: India will aim to bat as long as possible on the second day of the ongoing second Test against Englandin Visakhapatnam on Friday. India ended Day 1 at 336/6, riding on Jaiswal’s 179 not out. Ravichandran Ashwin is giving him company. For England, spinners Shoaib Bashir, playing his first Test, and Rehand Ahmed took two wickets each.

Trending Now

Live Updates

  • Feb 3, 2024 8:38 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Eng, 2nd Test, Day 2: Ravi Ashwin was quite animated during the conversation with Erasmus. Apparently, the experienced Zimbabwean umpire was trying to remind Ashwin, who was trying to have an extended chat with Jaiswal, about the time as the day’s proceedings was getting to a close.

  • Feb 3, 2024 8:38 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Eng, 2nd Test, Day 2: Meanwhile, Ravichandran Ashwin attracted a lot of attention
    in the social media space when he rushed to have a chat with on-field umpire
    Marais Erasmus at stumps on day one of the second Test against England on
    Friday.

  • Feb 3, 2024 8:36 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Eng, 2nd Test, Day 2: The first hour of play on Day 2 will be very crucial for both teams.

  • Feb 3, 2024 8:28 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Eng, 2nd Test, Day 2: Ravichandran Ashwin can bat too. He already has 5 Test hundreds to his name, including one against England.

  • Feb 3, 2024 8:26 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Eng, 2nd Test, Day 2: Yashasvi Jaiswal was unbeaten on 179 not out, his second Test ton and first at home. If he manages to reach 200, he will be one of the youngest to score a Test double ton.

  • Feb 3, 2024 8:25 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Eng, 2nd Test, Day 2: Good morning from Vizag on Day 2. India will start Day 2 of the second Test at 336/6 with Yashasvi Jaiswal aiming for his maiden double hundred.

  • Feb 2, 2024 4:34 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Eng, 2nd Test, Day 1 SCORE: OUTTT!!!! KS Bharat departs as Rehan Ahmed gets his second of the day. Meanwhile, play is being extended for three overs after 90 overs. Stumps has been announced. IND 336/6 (93)

  • Feb 2, 2024 4:05 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Eng, 2nd Test, Day 1 SCORE: WICKET!! Axar Patel departs after scoring 27 runs. Yashasvi Jaiswal is on the crease the batter is nearing his double ton. KS Bharat has joined Jaiswal.

    IND 302/5
  • Feb 2, 2024 3:50 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Eng, 2nd Test, Day 1 SCORE: Yashasvi Jaiswal is nearing his double ton and well that is something very good for Indian Cricket. February 02 will be marked as Jaiswal Day for Indian cricket fans. On the other hand, James Anderson is the only bowler for England who gave less than 30 runs in his spell so far.
    IND 294/4

  • Feb 2, 2024 3:27 PM IST

    Unstoppable Jaiswal!!!

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.