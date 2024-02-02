Home

LIVE UPDATES | IND Vs ENG, 2nd Test, Day 2 Score: Jaiswal Eye Double Hundred, India Aim Big

India vs England, 2nd Test - Live Cricket Score, Commentary: Stay tuned to this space for all the latest updates of IND vs ENG.

Summary Full Scorecard Summary Full Scorecardहिन्दी Commentary Schedule India 336/6 (93.0) Run Rate: (Current: 3.61) Last Wicket: KS Bharat (W) c Shoaib Bashir b Rehan Ahmed 17 (23) - 330/6 in 90.6 Over Yashasvi Jaiswal 179 * (257) 17x4, 5x6 Ravichandran Ashwin 5 (10) 1x4, 0x6 Rehan Ahmed (16-2-61-2) * Shoaib Bashir (28-0-100-2)

India vs England, 2nd Test - Live Cricket Score, Commentary

LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Eng, 2nd Test, Day 2 SCORE: India will aim to bat as long as possible on the second day of the ongoing second Test against Englandin Visakhapatnam on Friday. India ended Day 1 at 336/6, riding on Jaiswal’s 179 not out. Ravichandran Ashwin is giving him company. For England, spinners Shoaib Bashir, playing his first Test, and Rehand Ahmed took two wickets each.

