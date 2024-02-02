By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
LIVE UPDATES | IND Vs ENG, 2nd Test, Day 2 Score: Jaiswal Eye Double Hundred, India Aim Big
India vs England, 2nd Test - Live Cricket Score, Commentary: Stay tuned to this space for all the latest updates of IND vs ENG.
LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Eng, 2nd Test, Day 2 SCORE: India will aim to bat as long as possible on the second day of the ongoing second Test against Englandin Visakhapatnam on Friday. India ended Day 1 at 336/6, riding on Jaiswal’s 179 not out. Ravichandran Ashwin is giving him company. For England, spinners Shoaib Bashir, playing his first Test, and Rehand Ahmed took two wickets each.
