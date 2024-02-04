Home

LIVE UPDATES | IND Vs ENG, 2nd Test, Day 3 Score: Rehan Snares Patidar; Gill Holds KEY!

India vs England, 2nd Test, Day 3 - Live Cricket Score, Commentary: Stay tuned to this space for all the latest updates of IND vs ENG.

Summary Full Scorecard Summary Full Scorecardहिन्दी Commentary Schedule India VS England 396 (112.0) 1st Innings 253 (55.5) 144/4 (37.2) 2nd Innings Run Rate: (Current: 3.86) IND lead by 287 runs Last Wicket: Rajat Patidar c Ben Foakes b Rehan Ahmed 9 (19) - 122/4 in 30.6 Over Shubman Gill 67 * (85) 8x4, 1x6 Axar Patel 9 (19) 1x4, 0x6 James Anderson (8.1-1-24-2) * Rehan Ahmed (9-2-33-1)

India vs England, 2nd Test - Live Cricket Score, Commentary

LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Eng, 2nd Test, Day 3 SCORE: It has been an absorbing session of cricket where the ball seemed to have the upper hand as England removed four crucial Indian wickets to keep their hopes of a comeback in the Test alive. The match has moved quickly on the moving day at Vizag. One feels Gill holds the key for the hosts from here if India want to get to 400+. LIVE | IND: 130/4 vs ENG | IND Lead by 273 runs

