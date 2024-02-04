Top Recommended Stories

live

LIVE UPDATES | IND Vs ENG, 2nd Test, Day 3 Score: Rehan Snares Patidar; Gill Holds KEY!

India vs England, 2nd Test, Day 3 - Live Cricket Score, Commentary: Stay tuned to this space for all the latest updates of IND vs ENG.

Updated: February 4, 2024 12:13 PM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

India vs England, 2nd Test - Live Cricket Score, Commentary

LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Eng, 2nd Test, Day 3 SCORE: It has been an absorbing session of cricket where the ball seemed to have the upper hand as England removed four crucial Indian wickets to keep their hopes of a comeback in the Test alive. The match has moved quickly on the moving day at Vizag. One feels Gill holds the key for the hosts from here if India want to get to 400+. LIVE | IND: 130/4 vs ENG | IND Lead by 273 runs

Live Updates

  • Feb 4, 2024 12:05 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | IND Vs ENG, 2nd Test, Day 3 Score: The post lunch session would be important for both sides. While India look to build on the lead and take England out of the game, Stokes and Co. would look for a couple of quick wickets and believe they can do it.

  • Feb 4, 2024 11:58 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | IND Vs ENG, 2nd Test, Day 3 Score: Shubman Gill has shut all his critics with this knock of unbeaten 60. Hope he continues like this for the rest of the day to put India in a commanding situation.

  • Feb 4, 2024 11:32 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | IND Vs ENG, 2nd Test, Day 3 Score: It has been an absorbing session of cricket where the ball seemed to have the upper hand as England removed four crucial Indian wickets to keep their hopes of a comeback in the Test alive. The match has moved quickly on the moving day at Vizag. One feels Gill holds the key for the hosts from here if India want to get to 400+. LIVE | IND: 130/4 vs ENG | IND Lead by 273 runs

  • Feb 4, 2024 11:23 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | IND Vs ENG, 2nd Test, Day 3 Score: Patidar falls, it has not been a good debut for the 30-year old. India’s middle-order is wobbling again. Axar Patel joins well-set Shubman Gill.

  • Feb 4, 2024 11:14 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | IND Vs ENG, 2nd Test, Day 3 Score: Gill who has gone past fifty and is well-settled will hold the key for the hosts from here on in. LIVE | India lead by 265 runs

  • Feb 4, 2024 11:13 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | IND Vs ENG, 2nd Test, Day 3 Score: Iyer has departed just when he was looking settled in the middle. Iyer would feel it is a missed opportunity. England will keep believing they can come back into the contest.

  • Feb 4, 2024 10:34 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | IND Vs ENG, 2nd Test, Day 3 Score: The lead has gone past the 200-run mark. India would realise they would need 200 more from here to feel safe. This English side has built a reputation of chasing totals. And that is the reason why India would not be dropping their guard.

  • Feb 4, 2024 10:32 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | IND Vs ENG, 2nd Test, Day 3 Score: Oh dear, Gill edges one and luckily for him, it goes past the diving Root at first slip. It was the thinnest of edges. Rarely, do you see Root getting beaten on the inside at slips. Back to back boundaries for Gill, he is surely getting a move on.

  • Feb 4, 2024 10:29 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | IND Vs ENG, 2nd Test, Day 3 Score: Using his feet, Gill goes straight down the ground and a six to end the over. This is more of the Gill we know.

  • Feb 4, 2024 10:23 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | IND Vs ENG, 2nd Test, Day 3 Score: Slowly but surely Gill and Iyer are getting their eye in. It is important India can get something in excess of 350 to feel safe.

