LIVE UPDATES | IND Vs ENG, 2nd Test, Day 3 Score: Anderson Removes Rohit, Jaiswal EARLY!
India vs England, 2nd Test - Live Cricket Score, Commentary: Stay tuned to this space for all the latest updates of IND vs ENG.
LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Eng, 2nd Test, Day 3 SCORE: Yashasvi Jaiswal scored his maiden double hundred as India posted 396 in the first innings against England on Saturday. Then Bumrah took charge and his 6-fer helped India to bowl out England for 253 runs and then Rohit Sharma and Yashavi Jaiswal managed to join 28 runs before the end of day 2.
