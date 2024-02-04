LIVE UPDATES | IND Vs ENG, 2nd Test, Day 3 Score: Anderson Removes Rohit, Jaiswal EARLY!

Top Recommended Stories

India vs England, 2nd Test - Live Cricket Score, Commentary: Stay tuned to this space for all the latest updates of IND vs ENG.

Updated: February 4, 2024 10:34 AM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Eng, 2nd Test, Day 3 SCORE: Yashasvi Jaiswal scored his maiden double hundred as India posted 396 in the first innings against England on Saturday. Then Bumrah took charge and his 6-fer helped India to bowl out England for 253 runs and then Rohit Sharma and Yashavi Jaiswal managed to join 28 runs before the end of day 2.

  • Feb 4, 2024 10:34 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | IND Vs ENG, 2nd Test, Day 3 Score: The lead has gone past the 200-run mark. India would realise they would need 200 more from here to feel safe. This English side has built a reputation of chasing totals. And that is the reason why India would not be dropping their guard.

  • Feb 4, 2024 10:32 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | IND Vs ENG, 2nd Test, Day 3 Score: Oh dear, Gill edges one and luckily for him, it goes past the diving Root at first slip. It was the thinnest of edges. Rarely, do you see Root getting beaten on the inside at slips. Back to back boundaries for Gill, he is surely getting a move on.

  • Feb 4, 2024 10:29 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | IND Vs ENG, 2nd Test, Day 3 Score: Using his feet, Gill goes straight down the ground and a six to end the over. This is more of the Gill we know.

  • Feb 4, 2024 10:23 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | IND Vs ENG, 2nd Test, Day 3 Score: Slowly but surely Gill and Iyer are getting their eye in. It is important India can get something in excess of 350 to feel safe.

  • Feb 4, 2024 10:15 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | IND Vs ENG, 2nd Test, Day 3 Score: Iyer and Gill both look to be getting their eye in. It is important India do not lose any more wickets and can stitch a partnership.

  • Feb 4, 2024 10:10 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | IND Vs ENG, 2nd Test, Day 3 Score: Anderson and Hartley have truly created doubts in the minds of the Indian batters. Just the start England would have hoped for.

  • Feb 4, 2024 9:48 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | IND Vs ENG, 2nd Test, Day 3 Score: Anderson is on top of his game in Vizag as he removes both openers in quick succession. The double-centurion from the first innings departs. He is single-handedly getting England back in the game. LIVE | IND: 30/2 vs ENG

  • Feb 4, 2024 9:43 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | IND Vs ENG, 2nd Test, Day 3 Score: Gill is yet to get off the mark. He would be under pressure to perform. He has not registered a single fifty in his last 12 outings.

  • Feb 4, 2024 9:38 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | IND Vs ENG, 2nd Test, Day 3 Score: Rohit Sharma perishes early on the third day. What a start from James Anderson. He has cleaned up the Indian captain with a peach.

  • Feb 4, 2024 9:35 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | IND Vs ENG, 2nd Test, Day 3 Score: We are almost ready to get started. The two teams have made their way to the middle. Will India declare today?

