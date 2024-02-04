Home

LIVE UPDATES | IND Vs ENG, 2nd Test, Day 3 Score: Anderson Removes Rohit, Jaiswal EARLY!

India vs England, 2nd Test - Live Cricket Score, Commentary: Stay tuned to this space for all the latest updates of IND vs ENG.

Summary Full Scorecard Summary Full Scorecardहिन्दी Commentary Schedule India VS England 396 (112.0) 1st Innings 253 (55.5) 96/2 (24.3) 2nd Innings Run Rate: (Current: 3.92) IND lead by 239 runs Last Wicket: Yashasvi Jaiswal c Joe Root b James Anderson 17 (27) - 30/2 in 8.3 Over Shreyas Iyer 29 * (47) 2x4, 0x6 Shubman Gill 37 (52) 5x4, 1x6 Rehan Ahmed (2.3-0-14-0) * Tom Hartley (8-0-32-0)

India vs England, 2nd Test - Live Cricket Score, Commentary

LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Eng, 2nd Test, Day 3 SCORE: Yashasvi Jaiswal scored his maiden double hundred as India posted 396 in the first innings against England on Saturday. Then Bumrah took charge and his 6-fer helped India to bowl out England for 253 runs and then Rohit Sharma and Yashavi Jaiswal managed to join 28 runs before the end of day 2.

