LIVE UPDATES | 2nd Test, Day 4 Score: India Need Nine Wickets, England Need 332 Runs

LIVE UPDATES | 2nd Test, Day 4 Score: India Need Nine Wickets, England Need 332 Runs

India vs England, 2nd Test, Day 4 - Live Cricket Score, Commentary: Stay tuned to this space for all the latest updates of IND vs ENG.

Summary Full Scorecard Summary Full Scorecardहिन्दी Commentary Schedule India VS England 396 (112.0) 1st Innings 253 (55.5) 255 (78.3) 2nd Innings 67/1 (14.0) Run Rate: (Current: 4.79) ENG need 332 runs to win Last Wicket: Ben Duckett c KS Bharat b Ravichandran Ashwin 28 (27) - 50/1 in 10.5 Over Zak Crawley 29 * (50) 3x4, 1x6 Rehan Ahmed 9 (8) 2x4, 0x6 Axar Patel (1-0-10-0) * Ravichandran Ashwin (2-0-8-1)

India vs England, 2nd Test - Live Cricket Score, Commentary

LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Eng, 2nd Test, Day 4 SCORE: What an absorbing day of Test cricket where both sides were tested at various times. With two days still to go in the Vizag epic, all three results are possible, with draw looking the distant third. England need 332 more to win, while the hosts need nine more wickets to level the series. All to play for on Day 4. Stay tuned to this space for all the latest.

