live
LIVE UPDATES | 2nd Test, Day 4 Score: India Need Nine Wickets, England Need 332 Runs
India vs England, 2nd Test, Day 4 - Live Cricket Score, Commentary: Stay tuned to this space for all the latest updates of IND vs ENG.
LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Eng, 2nd Test, Day 4 SCORE: What an absorbing day of Test cricket where both sides were tested at various times. With two days still to go in the Vizag epic, all three results are possible, with draw looking the distant third. England need 332 more to win, while the hosts need nine more wickets to level the series. All to play for on Day 4. Stay tuned to this space for all the latest.
