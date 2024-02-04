LIVE UPDATES | 2nd Test, Day 4 Score: India Need Nine Wickets, England Need 332 Runs

Top Recommended Stories

India vs England, 2nd Test, Day 4 - Live Cricket Score, Commentary: Stay tuned to this space for all the latest updates of IND vs ENG.

Updated: February 4, 2024 5:50 PM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Eng, 2nd Test, Day 4 SCORE: What an absorbing day of Test cricket where both sides were tested at various times. With two days still to go in the Vizag epic, all three results are possible, with draw looking the distant third. England need 332 more to win, while the hosts need nine more wickets to level the series. All to play for on Day 4. Stay tuned to this space for all the latest.

Live Updates

  • Feb 4, 2024 5:50 PM IST

    STUMPS: What an absorbing day of Test cricket where both sides were tested at various times. With two days still to go in the Vizag epic, all three results are possible, with draw looking the distant third. England need 332 more to win, while the hosts need nine more wickets to level the series. All to play for on Day 4. Stay tuned to this space for all the latest.

  • Feb 4, 2024 4:58 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | IND Vs ENG, 2nd Test, Day 3 Score: STUMPS DAY 3!! England have lost one wicket but they have managed to put 67 runs on board. They still need 332 more runs to win and India need 9 wickets to level the series. ENG 67/1 (14)

  • Feb 4, 2024 4:37 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | IND Vs ENG, 2nd Test, Day 3 Score: FIFTY! Partnership comes up between Crawley and Duckett. They have provided their team with the kind of start they needed. WAIT!! WICKET!! in the same over. Ashwin gets the breakthrough. Duckett departs after scoring 28 runs off 27 balls. ENG 50/1

  • Feb 4, 2024 4:19 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | IND Vs ENG, 2nd Test, Day 3 Score: England openers Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett are off to a great start and have joined 33 runs by the first seven overs itself. They are giving their team the start they needed. ENG 33/0

  • Feb 4, 2024 3:45 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | IND Vs ENG, 2nd Test, Day 3 Score: ALL OUT!! Rehan Ahmed gets Ravi Ashwin as the last Indian wicket. India have a strong lead of 398 runs and that means England need to make 399 runs in the fourth innings to win this match. IND 255/10

  • Feb 4, 2024 3:28 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | IND Vs ENG, 2nd Test, Day 3 Score: NINE WICKET DOWN!! Tom Hartley strikes and Bumrah departs after scoring a 26-ball duck. India is leading by 398 runs. IND 255/9

  • Feb 4, 2024 2:51 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | IND Vs ENG, 2nd Test, Day 3: With just two wickets left, India would try to get as near of lead of 400. Jasprit Bumrah and Ravi Ashwin are currently in the crease. Meanwhile, Ashwin is dropped by Tom Hartley of his own bowling. IND 231/8

  • Feb 4, 2024 2:44 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | IND Vs ENG, 2nd Test, Day 3 ScoreL OUTTT!!! Two wickets in two overs for England. KS Bharat and Kuldeep Yadav depart as Rehan Ahmed and Tom Hartley get wickets. IND 229/8

  • Feb 4, 2024 2:31 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | IND Vs ENG, 2nd Test, Day 3 Score: Welcome back for the final session of the day. KS Bharat and Ravi Ashwin are in the middle for India.

  • Feb 4, 2024 2:16 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | IND Vs ENG, 2nd Test, Day 3 Score: It’s Tea break on Day 3. The session belonged majority to India with Shubman Gill scoring his 3rd Test hundred. Axar Patel too scored 45. However, both departed, giving some space to the English spinners. India are currently at 227/6, with a lead of 370 runs.

