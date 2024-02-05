LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Eng, 2nd Test, Day 4 Score: Ashwin Removes Pope, Root!

Top Recommended Stories

India vs England, 2nd Test, Day 4 - Live Cricket Score, Commentary: Stay tuned to this space for all the latest updates of IND vs ENG.

Updated: February 5, 2024 11:14 AM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Eng, 2nd Test, Day 4 SCORE: What an absorbing day of Test cricket where both sides were tested at various times. With two days still to go in the Vizag epic, all three results are possible, with draw looking the distant third. England need 332 more to win, while the hosts need nine more wickets to level the series. All to play for on Day 4. Stay tuned to this space for all the latest.

Live Updates

  • Feb 5, 2024 11:14 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Eng, 2nd Test, Day 4 Score: Despite the three wickets that have fallen today, England seem to be in no mood to relent. Bairstow and Crawley are still playing their shots. One thing is for sure, the Test match ends today.

  • Feb 5, 2024 10:43 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Eng, 2nd Test, Day 4 Score: After Pope, Ashwin now picks up Joe Root. All he could score was 16. Bairstow walks into the middle to join a well-set Crawley.

  • Feb 5, 2024 10:40 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Eng, 2nd Test, Day 4 Score: England are attacking, going at 5 over over. We always knew this is how it will be. Can England pull off a heist?

  • Feb 5, 2024 10:38 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Eng, 2nd Test, Day 4 Score: India has taken a DRS for against Joe Root. Axar has done well to convince Rohit to go for it. This looks more close than it seemed. Root survives on umpire’s call.

  • Feb 5, 2024 10:31 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Eng, 2nd Test, Day 4 Score: Ashwin gets the big fish, Ollie Pope. If England had to challenge India, Pope was important. Npw that Ashwin has got him, Rohit will breathe a sigh of relief.

  • Feb 5, 2024 10:19 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Eng, 2nd Test, Day 4 Score: Crawley has reached a well-made fifty. He gets to the landmark with a boundary. He has been the best of the English lot at Vizag.

  • Feb 5, 2024 10:13 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Eng, 2nd Test, Day 4 Score: Pope has got a start and now he will have to settle in and bat long in the absence of Joe Root.

  • Feb 5, 2024 10:09 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Eng, 2nd Test, Day 4 Score: Crawley is playing really well. He has got his eye in and is now making the most of it. He flicks Bumrah for a boundary. LIVE | ENG: 105/2 vs IND | IND need 8 wickets to win

  • Feb 5, 2024 10:08 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Eng, 2nd Test, Day 4 Score: Axar finally gets rid off the nightwatchman, Rehan. The English nightwatchman was troubling the Indian bowlers by hitting boundaries, now Rohit and Co. can breathe a sigh of relief.

  • Feb 5, 2024 9:49 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Eng, 2nd Test, Day 4 Score: England off to an aggressive start with Rehan Ahmed cutting lose. That is probably the message from the camp for Rehan. This is good from England, but why is India going on the defensive so early with so much runs to play with?

