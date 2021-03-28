Live Cricket Score India vs England 3rd ODI

Hello and welcome to our coverage of India vs England 3rd ODI match from Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. Virat Kohli and Co. will engage in a battle of supremacy in the final ODI against England who played dominant cricket in the second ODI. Hardik Pandya and Rishabh Pant slam half-centuries to lead India's revival in the third and final ODI against England at the MCA Stadium, Pune on Sunday. Both Pant and Pandya lead India's counter-attack against England after some quick wickets hurt the hosts. Pant slams fifty off just 35 balls to lead India's revival against England. Adil Rashid, Moeen Ali strike as India lose Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma in quick succession, England hurt India with regular blows in the third and final ODI against England at the MCA Stadium, Pune.  Earlier, Jos Buttler won the toss and invited India to bat first in the third ODI. While it will be interesting to see whether Surykumar Yadav gets his debut cap or not. England might bring back Mark Wood in their playing XI in place of Tom Curran.

India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (C), KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Prasidh Krishna, T Natarajan. Also Read - IND vs ENG | Virat Kohli is Competitive Guy And Rides Emotions of Games: Jos Buttler

England Playing XI: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, Dawid Malan, Jos Buttler (wk/C), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley, Mark Wood. Also Read - IND vs ENG 3rd ODI Dream11 Team Predictions, Fantasy Cricket Tips India vs England: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For Today's England Tour of India ODI at MCA Stadium, Pune 1:30 PM IST March 28 Sunday

Live Updates

  • 5:16 PM IST

    India vs England ODI Live Score and Updates: SIX! Shardul Thakur can definitely bat and he is showing it here! Slower ball on off from Ben Stokes, Thakur dances down the track and then lifts it over long-off for a biggie. These are very important runs for the home team. India 316/6 in 44.5 overs vs England

  • 5:12 PM IST

    SIX! TOP EDGE AND SIX! India will take it, runs are coming for the hosts thick and fast! Short ball around middle, Thakur looks to pull but it takes the top edge and it goes over fine leg for a maximum. IND 307/6 in 43.4 overs vs ENG

  • 5:11 PM IST

    IND vs ENG 3rd ODI Live Cricket Score and Updates DROPPED! Adil Rashid is the culprit! He should have taken this, he got there, judged it well but failed to hold on. Full ball around off, Pandya looks to go over extra cover but does not get the timing on it. Adil Rashid runs after it from mid-off, gets there but puts it down. A couple taken. India 297/6 in 42.5 overs vs England

  • 5:10 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score Today India vs England ODI: FOUR! Beautiful shot from Shardul Thakur! This man is single-handedly keeping the scoreboard ticking for India. Full on the pads from Topley, Thakur flicks it through mid-wicket for a boundary. India close to 300 now!

  • 5:04 PM IST

    Pandya’s blitz lits up Pune!

  • 5:04 PM IST

    India vs England ODI Live Cricket Score: SIX! Shardul Thakur can bat! Nice pick up shot! Short and into the body as Thakur pulls it over deep backward square leg to start his innings with a six. IND 283/6 in 39.5 overs vs ENG

  • 5:03 PM IST

    IND vs ENG 3rd ODI Live Score and Updates: OUT! BOWLED! Ben Stokes removes Hardik Pandya for 64. The leg pole takes the beating. A big wicket for England as Hardik takes the long walk back to the pavilion. Stokes would be a happy man there. He bowls it on a length and around middle and leg, Hardik shuffles across his off pole to nudge it to the leg side but he misses it. The ball though does not miss its target as it goes and shatters the leg pole. India 276/6 in 39 overs vs England

  • 5:00 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score Today IND vs ENG 3rd ODI: Lovely piece of bowling from Mark Wood – 2 runs from the over! Lands one on a length and in the channel around off, Hardik is squared up as he looks to defend it off the back foot. Buttler collects the ball and goes up in an appeal and so does Wood but nothing from the umpire. India 267/5 in 38 overs vs England

  • 4:59 PM IST

    SIX! Effortless from Hardik Pandya! Shortish on middle from Rashid, Hardik smacks it over deep square leg for a maximum. India 265/5 in 37 overs vs England

  • 4:49 PM IST

    Hardik Pandya continues his fine form in limited-overs cricket!