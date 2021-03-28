India vs England 3rd ODI Live Cricket Score And Updates

Sam Curran's brilliant 95-run knock goes in vain as India beat England by 7 runs in the third and final ODI in Pune on Sunday. With this, India won the three-match series 2-1. Shardul Thakur and Bhuvneshwar Kumar pick up three wickets each to put India in the driver's seat and England on the mat in the series decider at the MCA Stadium, Pune on Sunday. Shardul Thakur's double strikes hurt England as Liam Livingstone and Jos Buttler all in the big 330 chase in in Pune. T Natarajan removes Ben Stokes for 35 as India pick up regular wickets to hurt England Bhuvneshwar Kumar removes England openers Jonny Bairstow and Jason Roy cheaply as India hurt England. Hardik Pandya and Rishabh Pant slam half-centuries to lead India's revival. Earlier, Jos Buttler won the toss and invited India to bat first in the third ODI. India score 329-all out against England in the third ODI in Pune on Sunday.

India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (C), KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Prasidh Krishna, T Natarajan.

England Playing XI: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, Dawid Malan, Jos Buttler (wk/C), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley, Mark Wood.