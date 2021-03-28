India vs England 3rd ODI Live Cricket Score And Updates

Hello and welcome to our coverage of India vs England 3rd ODI match from Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. See the latest India vs England Live Score, Live cricket IND vs ENG Live updates here. Also, check the IND vs ENG 1st ODI Live Cricket Score, India vs England Live match, India vs England Live score today, IND vs ENG 1st ODI Live video, Live score today India vs England match, IND vs ENG 1st ODI 2021 Live match score, India vs England Live scorecard. You can also live cricket blog of match 1st ODI between India vs England from Ahmedabad here. See the latest IND vs ENG, India vs England 1st ODI 2021 Live Score, IND vs ENG 1st ODI 2021 Live cricket updates here. Sam Curran’s brilliant 95-run knock goes in vain as India beat England by 7 runs in the third and final ODI in Pune on Sunday. With this, India won the three-match series 2-1. Shardul Thakur and Bhuvneshwar Kumar pick up three wickets each to put India in the driver’s seat and England on the mat in the series decider at the MCA Stadium, Pune on Sunday. Shardul Thakur’s double strikes hurt England as Liam Livingstone and Jos Buttler all in the big 330 chase in in Pune. T Natarajan removes Ben Stokes for 35 as India pick up regular wickets to hurt England  Bhuvneshwar Kumar removes England openers Jonny Bairstow and Jason Roy cheaply as India hurt England. Hardik Pandya and Rishabh Pant slam half-centuries to lead India’s revival. Earlier, Jos Buttler won the toss and invited India to bat first in the third ODI. Check India vs England Live Cricket Score and Updates, IND vs ENG Live Cricket Score and IND vs ENG Live Cricket Streaming Online and India vs England Dream11 Guru Tips and Prediction. India score 329-all out against England in the third ODI in Pune on Sunday. (LIVE SCORECARD) Also Read - IND vs ENG 3rd ODI Report: Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shardul Thakur Star as India Survive Sam Curran Onslaught to Beat England by 7 Runs, Hosts Win Series 2-1 in Pune

India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (C), KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Prasidh Krishna, T Natarajan. Also Read - Live Match Streaming India vs England 3rd ODI: When And Where to Watch IND vs ENG Stream Live Cricket Match Online And on TV

England Playing XI: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, Dawid Malan, Jos Buttler (wk/C), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley, Mark Wood. Also Read - IND vs ENG | Virat Kohli is Competitive Guy And Rides Emotions of Games: Jos Buttler

  • 10:53 PM IST

    Jonny Bairstow, the MAN OF THE SERIES, says that he is pleased with how he struck the ball but is disappointed with the loss. Adds that it was nice to come back after a tough time in Tests and play well in the shorter formats. Says that Bhuvneshwar is a very good bowler and he knows something about him as they play in the same team in the Indian Premier League. Tells that Curran took the game deep and it was a special innings and he played out of his skins there. Says that Natarajan bowled extremely well in the final over. Tells that Curran executed his plans well and he timed it well.

  • 10:52 PM IST

    Sam Curran, the PLAYER OF THE MATCH, says that he is happy the way he played but is disappointed that they could now win. Adds that he has not played an innings like this and tells that he has gained some valuable experience. Tells that Natarajan bowled well in the final over and he showed how good a bowler he is. Tells that Bhuvneshwar is a great bowler. Says that he is learning and this was a great wicket and it has given him immense confidence. Adds that it is great playing cricket in India.

  • 10:37 PM IST

    ‘Series win feels’

  • 10:36 PM IST

    IND vs ENG 3rd ODI Live Cricket Score and Updates: Just when India thought that they would wrap up the game quickly, Sam Curran had other ideas as he ran, cut, pulled, defended. He did all the things to keep England in the hunt and take them as close as possible to the Indian Innings. In the end, what you call experience is what he lacked and thus he could not finish off the game. This should just make him a mature player in the coming years. Not just Curran but all praises for Mark Wood. Despite suffering from dehydration while bowling, he hung around with Sam to stitch a 60-run stand for the 9th wicket. In the end, England fell short by a mere 7 runs. India’s bowling was exceptional from the start as they kept the English batsmen in check and picked wickets regularly. They were in a commanding position when England were reeling at 200/7.

  • 10:31 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score Today IND vs ENG 3rd ODI: A game to remember for the ages to come. Take a bow, Sam Curran. Though England lost the game but Curran becomes a hero. Someone with such little experience has hung around to give India a run for their money. At one stage England were all out of the game but this little lad had other plans as he went about his business to take the game to the last over, last ball. Chasing a score of 330 runs, England needed a strong start which they got as Roy stroked 3 boundaries in Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s first over before departing off a beauty. They still had the momentum on their side but a close LBW call off Jonny Bairstow snatched away the momentum from them. Stokes after being given a reprieve by Pandya failed to capitalise as he fell off a full toss. Buttler’s poor form continued as he departed cheaply. Malan played a lone hand as he scored his maiden ODI fifty but could not continue for long. Liam Livingstone fell off a full toss too after getting a start. But Adil Rashid and Sam Curran continued to keep England in the hunt.

  • 10:25 PM IST

    India win thriller vs England in Pune, lift PayTm ODI trophy!

  • 10:25 PM IST

    India vs England 3rd ODI Live Cricket Score: What an over from T Natarajan! India win! Full ball on middle, Curran smacks it to the long-on region. INDIA WIN THE MATCH BY 7 RUNS AND THE SERIES 2-1. India (329) Beat England (322/9) by 7 Runs. Sam Curran 95, Bhuvneshwar Kumar 3/42, Shardul Thakur 4/67

  • 10:21 PM IST

    IND vs ENG 3rd ODI Live Cricket Score and Updates: FOUR! Excellent stuff from Natarajan! India won’t mind four but now Natarajan should not bowl a wide or a No Ball. Full ball outside off, Curran lifts it over extra cover for a boundary. England 322/9 in 49.5 overs vs India (329)

  • 10:16 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score Today IND vs ENG 3rd ODI: T Natarajan to bowl the final over. He has 13 runs in the bag to defend. Can he be the unlikely hero for India? Mark Wood is run-out for 14. RUN OUT! Brilliant throw and Mark Wood is short! Sam Curran wanted two but he slipped and Wood had to go back. Excellent piece of work and this is just what India needed. Full ball on the middle, Curran drives it to long-on and takes off. He calls for two straightaway. Hardik Pandya gets quickly to the ball, collects and throws it at the top of the stumps to Pant. He whips the bails off and the third umpire is called for. The replays roll in and they show that Mark Wood is short of his crease. 13 needed in 5. England 317/9 in 49.1 overs vs India (329)

  • 10:12 PM IST

    India vs England 3rd ODI Live Cricket Score Online: Another dropped catch! What is happening? Shardul Thakur is the culprit. India are finding ways to lose the series here! Good length ball around off, Curran looks to paddle but it takes the top edge and it goes towards third man. T Natarajan comes across and dives but fails to hold on. A couple taken. ENG 316/8 in 48.5 overs vs IND (329)