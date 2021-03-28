India vs England 3rd ODI Live Cricket Score And Updates

Sam Curran slams his maiden half-century to keep England alive in the tall chase of 330 against India in the third ODI in Pune. Shardul Thakur and Bhuvneshwar Kumar pick up three wickets each to put India in the driver's seat and England on the mat in the series decider at the MCA Stadium, Pune on Sunday. Shardul Thakur's double strikes hurt England as Liam Livingstone and Jos Buttler all in the big 330 chase in in Pune. T Natarajan removes Ben Stokes for 35 as India pick up regular wickets to hurt England  Bhuvneshwar Kumar removes England openers Jonny Bairstow and Jason Roy cheaply as India hurt England. Hardik Pandya and Rishabh Pant slam half-centuries to lead India's revival. Earlier, Jos Buttler won the toss and invited India to bat first in the third ODI. India score 329-all out against England in the third ODI in Pune on Sunday.

India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (C), KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Prasidh Krishna, T Natarajan. Also Read - IND vs ENG | Virat Kohli is Competitive Guy And Rides Emotions of Games: Jos Buttler

England Playing XI: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, Dawid Malan, Jos Buttler (wk/C), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley, Mark Wood. Also Read - IND vs ENG 3rd ODI Dream11 Team Predictions, Fantasy Cricket Tips India vs England: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For Today's England Tour of India ODI at MCA Stadium, Pune 1:30 PM IST March 28 Sunday

Live Updates

  • 9:47 PM IST

    Sam Curran keeping England in the hunt!

  • 9:47 PM IST

    Excellent fielding in the deep! Saved a couple of runs! Full ball on middle from Hardik Pandya, Curran smacks it over the bowler’s head. KL Rahul runs across and then dives, parries it to the long-on fielder. Just a couple. England 284/8 in 45.3 overs vs India (329)

  • 9:42 PM IST

    Top knock from the young all-rounder!

  • 9:39 PM IST

    India vs England 3rd ODI Live Cricket Score Online: SIX! That is hammered! Full on middle from Natarajan, Sam Curran lofts it over long-on for a maximum. Brilliant hit from Sam Curran. He is keeping England in the mix. ENG 276/8 in 43.3 overs vs IND (329)

  • 9:30 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score Today IND vs ENG ODI: FOUR! Short delivery on the leg from Natarajan, Mark Wood looks to pull but gets a top edge. It goes towards a fine leg for a boundary. England 269/8 in 42 overs vs India (329)

  • 9:28 PM IST

    IND vs ENG ODI Live Score and Updates: FIFTY for Sam Curran! It has been a crucial innings from him, a fighting knock from the Englishman! Full toss on middle from T Natarajan, Sam Curran drives it through mid-on for a single. Maiden one for him! Can he take England home? ENG 263/8 in 41.3 overs vs IND (329)

  • 9:22 PM IST

    Catches win matches or series?

  • 9:16 PM IST

    OUT! CAUGHT! Shardul Thakur removes Adil Rashid for 19. Brilliant take from Virat Kohli, this one will be remembered for a long time. India needed a wicket and it is that man again Shardul who provides his skipper with the much-needed breakthrough and take them closer to a series win. Thakur bowls a slower off-cutter around off, the ball stops a bit into the surface as Rashid is hanging on the back foot to punch it for a single. The ball comes late as he chips it in the air to the left of Kohli at short cover who pluck it out with his left hand to break this threatening stand. England 257/8 in 39.3 overs vs India (329)

  • 9:11 PM IST

    India vs England 3rd ODI Live Cricket Updates Online: Virat Kohli takes a review for LBW! It is a fair delivery. Let’s see what the replays have to say. The Ultra Edge comes on and shows a flat line with the ball goes past the bat. Ball Tracker comes on and it shows PITCHING OUTSIDE LEG. NOT OUT! It is pitching outside leg! Full on leg, Curran looks to flick but misses it and gets hit on the pads. The bowler appeals for lbw but the umpire shakes his head. India think for a while and review it. Ultra Edge shows there is no bat involved. Ball Tracker shows that it is pitching outside leg. England 254/7 in 38.3 overs vs India (329)

  • 9:07 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score Today IND vs ENG 3rd ODI: FOUR! That is put away in style from Curran. Short delivery on middle from Hardik Pandya, Sam Curran pulls it through square leg for a boundary. 250 up for ENGLAND! ENG 251/7 in 37 overs vs IND (329)