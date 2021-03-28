India vs England 3rd ODI Live Cricket Score

Hello and welcome to our coverage of India vs England 3rd ODI match from Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. See the latest India vs England Live Score, Live cricket IND vs ENG Live updates here. Also, check the IND vs ENG 1st ODI Live Cricket Score, India vs England Live match, India vs England Live score today, IND vs ENG 1st ODI Live video, Live score today India vs England match, IND vs ENG 1st ODI 2021 Live match score, India vs England Live scorecard. You can also live cricket blog of match 1st ODI between India vs England from Ahmedabad here. See the latest IND vs ENG, India vs England 1st ODI 2021 Live Score, IND vs ENG 1st ODI 2021 Live cricket updates here. Dawid Malan and Liam Livingstone stitch a crucial partnership for the fifth wicket to keep England alive in the series decider against India at the MCA Stadium, Pune on Sunday. Shardul Thakur’s double strikes hurt England as Liam Livingstone and Jos Buttler all in the big 330 chase in the 3rd ODI in Pune. T Natarajan removes Ben Stokes for 35 as India pick up regular wickets to hurt England  Bhuvneshwar Kumar removes England openers Jonny Bairstow and Jason Roy cheaply as India hurt England. Hardik Pandya and Rishabh Pant slam half-centuries to lead India’s revival. Adil Rashid, Moeen Ali strike as India lose Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma in quick succession, England hurt India with regular blows in the third and final ODI against England at the MCA Stadium, Pune.  Earlier, Jos Buttler won the toss and invited India to bat first in the third ODI. Check India vs England Live Cricket Score and Updates, IND vs ENG Live Cricket Score and IND vs ENG Live Cricket Streaming Online and India vs England Dream11 Guru Tips and Prediction. India score 329-all out against England in the third ODI in Pune on Sunday. (LIVE SCORECARD) Also Read - Live Match Streaming India vs England 3rd ODI: When And Where to Watch IND vs ENG Stream Live Cricket Match Online And on TV

India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (C), KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Prasidh Krishna, T Natarajan. Also Read - IND vs ENG | Virat Kohli is Competitive Guy And Rides Emotions of Games: Jos Buttler

England Playing XI: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, Dawid Malan, Jos Buttler (wk/C), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley, Mark Wood. Also Read - IND vs ENG 3rd ODI Dream11 Team Predictions, Fantasy Cricket Tips India vs England: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For Today's England Tour of India ODI at MCA Stadium, Pune 1:30 PM IST March 28 Sunday

Live Updates

  • 8:17 PM IST

    IND vs ENG 3rd ODI Live Cricket Score: OUT! CAUGHT AT MID-WICKET! 50 and out for Dawid Malan, Shardul Thakur strikes again! Guess who has taken the wicket? It is Thakur. He has the knack of taking wickets at the right time and he has done it again. Short ball on the middle, Malan pulls but it goes straight into the hands of Rohit Sharma at mid-wicket. England slip further. England 168/6 in 26 overs vs India (329)

  • 8:13 PM IST

    ‘Man with the Golden Arm’ – Shardul Thakur!

  • 8:12 PM IST

    FOUR! FIFTY! Dawid Malan rises to the occasion, can he take his team over the line here in Pune in the big series decider. Good innings from Malan but he has a lot of work to do! Short ball outside off from Thakur, Malan pulls it through mid-wicket for a boundary. England 168/5 in 25.3 overs vs India (329)

  • 8:06 PM IST

    India vs England 3rd ODI Live Score and Updates: SIX! That is huge! On the middle from Krunal, Moeen Ali plays a slog sweep over long-on for a maximum.

  • 8:04 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score Today India vs England 3rd ODI: OUT! CAUGHT! Shardul Thakur removes Liam Livingstone for 36. It is once again Thakur who breaks the stand! End of an entertaining knock from Livingstone but he will be disappointed with his dismissal. Shardul bowls a slower full toss on middle, Livingstone looks to flick but gets a leading edge back to the bowler. Thakur does well to take the catch and the partnership is broken. ENG 155/5 in 23.5 overs vs IND (329)

  • 7:56 PM IST

    IND vs ENG ODI Live Cricket Score and Updates: A couple of quiet over for England and India are trying to claw their way back into the game. Floated on the leg from Krunal, played down to long-on for a single. 150 up for England. Still, 178 needed in 164 balls for England to win.

  • 7:54 PM IST

    Livingstone, Malan keep England in alive in 330 chase!

  • 7:53 PM IST

    SIX! Flat hit! Liam Livingstone is showing his mettle here! Can he be the hero? Floated around off from Krunal, Liam skips down the ground and lofts it comfortably over long-on for a huge maximum. England 140/4 in 20.4 overs vs India (329)

  • 7:50 PM IST

    India vs England 3rd ODI Live Cricket Updates: FOUR! 3rd boundary of the over – another big one for England – 13 from it. Delightful shot from Liam Livingstone! Wow! Full ball on off from Krishna, Livingstone creams the drive through mid-off for a boundary. India’s rookie pacer Prasidh Krishna is under the pump here in Pune. ENG 132/4 in 19.5 overs vs IND (329)

  • 7:43 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score Today IND vs ENG ODI: NOT OUT! Wickets missing and India lose a review! Krunal Pandya bowls a floated ball on the middle and leg, Malan looks to flick but misses and gets hit on the pads. India appeal but the umpire remains unmoved. India take the review. The Ultra Edge shows nothing while the Ball Tracker shows that it is missing the stumps.