India vs England 3rd ODI Live Cricket Score

Dawid Malan and Liam Livingstone stitch a crucial partnership for the fifth wicket to keep England alive in the series decider against India at the MCA Stadium, Pune on Sunday. Shardul Thakur's double strikes hurt England as Liam Livingstone and Jos Buttler all in the big 330 chase in the 3rd ODI in Pune. T Natarajan removes Ben Stokes for 35 as India pick up regular wickets to hurt England Bhuvneshwar Kumar removes England openers Jonny Bairstow and Jason Roy cheaply as India hurt England. Hardik Pandya and Rishabh Pant slam half-centuries to lead India's revival. Adil Rashid, Moeen Ali strike as India lose Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma in quick succession, England hurt India with regular blows in the third and final ODI against England at the MCA Stadium, Pune. Earlier, Jos Buttler won the toss and invited India to bat first in the third ODI. India score 329-all out against England in the third ODI in Pune on Sunday.

India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (C), KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Prasidh Krishna, T Natarajan.

England Playing XI: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, Dawid Malan, Jos Buttler (wk/C), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley, Mark Wood.