Live Cricket Score India vs England 3rd ODI

Hello and welcome to our coverage of India vs England 3rd ODI match from Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. See the latest India vs England Live Score, Live cricket IND vs ENG Live updates here. Also, check the IND vs ENG 1st ODI Live Cricket Score, India vs England Live match, India vs England Live score today, IND vs ENG 1st ODI Live video, Live score today India vs England match, IND vs ENG 1st ODI 2021 Live match score, India vs England Live scorecard. You can also live cricket blog of match 1st ODI between India vs England from Ahmedabad here. See the latest IND vs ENG, India vs England 1st ODI 2021 Live Score, IND vs ENG 1st ODI 2021 Live cricket updates here. T Natarajan removes Ben Stokes for 35 as India pick up regular wickets to hurt England in the big 330 chase at the MCA Stadium, Pune on Sunday. Bhuvnsehwar Kumar removes England openers Jonny Bairstow and Jason Roy cheaply as India hurt England in the third and final ODI. Hardik Pandya and Rishabh Pant slam half-centuries to lead India’s revival in the third ODI against England. Both Pant and Pandya lead India’s counter-attack against England after some quick wickets hurt the hosts. Pant slams fifty off just 35 balls to lead India’s revival against England. Adil Rashid, Moeen Ali strike as India lose Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma in quick succession, England hurt India with regular blows in the third and final ODI against England at the MCA Stadium, Pune.  Earlier, Jos Buttler won the toss and invited India to bat first in the third ODI. Check India vs England Live Cricket Score and Updates, IND vs ENG Live Cricket Score and IND vs ENG Live Cricket Streaming Online and India vs England Dream11 Guru Tips and Prediction. India score 329-all out against England in the third ODI in Pune on Sunday. (LIVE SCORECARD) Also Read - Live Match Streaming India vs England 3rd ODI: When And Where to Watch IND vs ENG Stream Live Cricket Match Online And on TV

India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (C), KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Prasidh Krishna, T Natarajan. Also Read - IND vs ENG | Virat Kohli is Competitive Guy And Rides Emotions of Games: Jos Buttler

England Playing XI: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, Dawid Malan, Jos Buttler (wk/C), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley, Mark Wood. Also Read - IND vs ENG 3rd ODI Dream11 Team Predictions, Fantasy Cricket Tips India vs England: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For Today's England Tour of India ODI at MCA Stadium, Pune 1:30 PM IST March 28 Sunday

Live Updates

  • 6:53 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score Today India vs England ODI: FOUR! Cracking shot! 15 runs from Krishna’s over, a good one for England. Short delivery on off, Malan cuts it hard through point for a boundary. ENGLAND ARE 66/2 AFTER POWERPLAY 1 in 10 OVERS vs INDIA (329)

  • 6:48 PM IST

    SIX! This was a nasty delivery from Prasidh Krishna but it has gone for a maximum! Short delivery on off from Krishna, Stokes looks to pull but gets a top edge. It goes over third man for a six. ENG 57/2 in 9.1 overs vs IND (329)

  • 6:46 PM IST

    IND vs ENG 3rd ODI Live Score and Updates: FOUR! Brilliant shot from Stokes! Back of a length ball outside off, Stokes hammers it through mid off for a boundary. This would have been close! Good length ball outside off, Stokes plays it to mid-off and takes off for a run. The fielder has a shy at the bowler’s end but misses. Stokes would have been a goner if it had hit. England 51/2 in 9 overs, need 279 runs to win vs India (329)

  • 6:36 PM IST

    India vs England 3rd ODI Live Cricket Score: BEATEN! Wow, this is a superb delivery from T Natarajan! Good length ball around off from Nattu, it moves away. Ben Stokes looks to defend but gets beaten. 4 from the over. ENG 41/1 in 6 overs vs IND (329) in Pune

  • 6:28 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score Today IND vs ENG 3rd ODI: Chipped it high in the air… DROPPED! Who is it? Hardik Pandya. Length and around off from Bhuvneshwar, Stokes goes for a hit downtown but chips it in the air over the bowler’s head. Krunal Pandya from mid-on and Hardik Pandya from mid-off converge to take the catch, Hardik calls for the catch and Krunal backs out. Hardik gets a hand to it but he cannot hold onto it. A single taken. How costly will this drop prove for India? Can Stokes capitalise on this lifeline? England 37/2 in 4.5 overs, need 293 runs to win vs vs India (329)

  • 6:24 PM IST

    ‘Big match, Big Player – Bhuvi’ rises to the occasion!

  • 6:24 PM IST

    FOUR! Almost another wicket! Short delivery on off from Natarajan, Stokes cuts it over point. It just goes over point for a boundary. These are crucial runs for England. ENG 35/1 in 4 overs vs IND (329) in Pune

  • 6:22 PM IST

    IND vs ENG 3rd ODI Live Cricket Score: OUT! LBW! Umpire’s call! Bhuvneshwar Kumar removes Jonny Bairstow for 1. Length and around off from Bhuvi, coming in with the angle, Bairstow shuffles across the off pole and looks to clip it but he misses it and gets rapped on the pads. Kumar appeals and the umpire raises his finger. Bairstow takes the review after consulting his partner. The Ultra Edge comes on and it shows a flat line with the ball passes the bat. Ball Tracker comes on and shows that it is Umpire’s call on hitting the wickets. England though retain the review but lose the all-important wicket of Bairstow. England 28/2 in 3 overs, need 302 runs to win vs vs India (329)

  • 6:19 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score Today India vs England ODI: FOUR! And a poor delivery from Bhuvi and Ben Stokes takes the toll. Length and around the middle from Kumar, Stokes chips it in the air over mid-on and into the fence for a boundary. ENG 28/1 in 2.5 overs vs IND (329) in Pune

  • 6:03 PM IST

    India vs England ODI Live Score and Updates: OUT! CASTLED! Bhuvneshwar Kumar removes Jason Roy for 14. This is what you call a quality bowler. Despite being hit for three fours in the over, Bhuvi keeps his cool and has the last laugh. Back of a length ball around off, swinging into Roy who is cramped for the room as he leaves a big gap between bat and pad as he looks to defend. He misses and the ball goes onto crash into the off pole. Early breakthrough for India. England 14/1 in 1 over vs India (329)