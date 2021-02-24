Live Updates

  • 8:01 PM IST

  • 7:56 PM IST

    England is bowling decent lines and testing the Indian openers. This is going to be a session that could show the way ahead in the Test. India for sure will not look to bat again on this pitch under lights. A good base would be the key to a big score.

  • 7:45 PM IST

    DEW FACTOR | This is the time the dew sets in. It is going to be interesting to see the impact of the dew under lights. It could backfire as the movement would be minimised. Batting could become easy but that again is a probability.

  • 7:36 PM IST

    WE ARE BACK | This is going to be the first full session under lights. Maybe the English pacers would be used more compared to spinners. India could adopt an attacking approach if the ball starts doing a lot.

  • 7:23 PM IST

    IND BLUEPRINT POST SUPPER | The openers will first need to see off the early burst as the English pacers are arguably the best in the business. Rohit and Shubman have looked tentative and it would be interesting to see their approach after supper. India should look at ensuring they do not lose more than three wickets in the last session.

  • 6:54 PM IST

    SUPPER BREAK | At supper break, India is on top as the openers are still in the middle as they negotiated the five overs. But now, they have another session left in the day. It is set to be a cracking session under the lights as the ball is doing a lot and the quality of James Anderson and Stuart Broad and Jofra Archer – it is never going to be easy. IND: 5/0 | ENG: 112 Allout

  • 6:44 PM IST

    Stokes CHEATING? Ben Stokes has stirred a controversy after he took a catch and claimed it during the opening day of the third Test at Motera on Wednesday. Shubman Gill got a reprieve after the replay showed that Stokes had not taken it cleanly. It did not take long for the TV umpire to spot that on the replay after the on-field umpire gave out as the soft signal. Stuart Broad got the ball to come off the outside edge of Gill and the ball was dying on Stokes, he took it initially, but then grasped it.

  • 6:33 PM IST

    ENGLAND ALLOUT | Axar Patel picked up six wickets to bundle out England within the first two sessions of the opening day of the third Test at Motera. This – after India lost the toss and were asked to bowl. The pitch-assisted spinners and the experienced Indian spinners -Ravichandran Ashwin and Axar – ran amock. They were disciplined, bowled within the stumps in order to bring more dismissals into play. The English batsmen seemed to be in without a plan to counter quality spin.

  • 6:06 PM IST

    Axar Picks FIVE | What a start to his Test match career, he must he thinking Test cricket is a cakewalk, and why not… He has picked up the wicket of Stuart Broad – who went for the slog sweep – but was caught in the deep.

India vs England Live Score 3rd Test Day 1:

A very warm welcome to all our readers as we bring to you the live coverage of the ongoing Test series between India and England. After the Chennai leg that proved to be quite a competitive affair, the action shifts to Ahmedabad for the second and final leg. The first of the remaining two Tests to be played at the massive Motera Cricket Stadium will be a day-night contest with the two teams eager to take lead in the series which is currently locked at one-all. Apart from the fact that their chances of making the final of ICC World Test Championship rides on this contest and the one that’ll follow, the excitement is there for the venue, projected as the world’s biggest cricket stadium, to host its maiden international match. Also Read - Live Match Streaming India vs England 3rd Test Day 1: When And Where to Watch IND vs ENG Day-Night Test Online And on TV

IND vs ENG 3rd Test Match Preview

Ahmedabad as a cricketing venue has been witness to a lot of cricketing feats in Indian cricket — from Sunil Gavaskar’s famous late cut to complete 10,000 runs in Tests to Kapil Dev’s best bowling figures of 9 for 83 and also him eclipsing Richard Hadlee’s then world record of highest wickets. Also Read - Ben Stokes Catch Drop of Shubman Gill Stirs Controversy During Pink-Ball Test at Motera Between IND-ENG | WATCH VIDEO

On Wednesday, Ishant Sharma joining Kapil as the second Indian pacer to play 100 Tests would add to the momentous occasion and Kohli scoring a hundred is just what the 55,000 odd spectators, who would be allowed in, might crave for. The refurbished Sardar Patel Stadium looks colossal under lights but the first Test match in many years would mean that even the home team wouldn’t expect a lot of advantage. Also Read - IND vs ENG: Axar Patel Becomes First India Spinner to Pick up Five-Wicket Haul in Pink-Ball Test, Joins Mohammad Nissar, Narendra Hirwani in Coveted List

It would prefer a square turner to go 2-1 up in a high-stakes game but whether it actually gets one remains to be seen. As senior opener Rohit Sharma was clear in team’s choice of surface — a turner that helps Ravichandran Ashwin and Axar Patel just like Joe Root would have opted for a green top at the Headingley or the Old Trafford.

There are a few more questions that would demand answers. How would the twilight period be for the batsmen as James Anderson feels that the ball swings more in that phase?

Will the extra lacquer on the ‘SG Test Pink’ make it difficult for the Ashwin-Axar combo which wreaked havoc on the Chepauk snake pit? And with a 2:30 pm start, how much will the dew have a bearing during the final session? The ball would be difficult to grip at that point for slow bowlers and the pitch, despite grass being shaved off, might ease out with ball skidding off the surface.

Here you will find all the Live Score of IND vs ENG match being played at the Motera Cricket Stadium, Ahmedabad. See the latest India vs England Live Score, Live cricket updates here. Also, check the IND vs ENG 3rd Test Live Cricket Score, India vs England Live match, India vs England Live score today, IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2021 Live video, Live score today India vs England match, IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2021 Live match score, India vs England Live scorecard. You can also follow live cricket blog of match 3rd Test between India vs England from Ahmedabad here. See the latest IND vs ENG, India vs England 3rd Test 2021 Live Score, IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2021 Live cricket updates here. Check India vs England Live Cricket Score and Updates, IND vs ENG Live Cricket Score and IND vs ENG Live Cricket Streaming Online and India vs England Dream11 Guru Tips and Prediction.