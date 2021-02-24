Live Updates

  • 9:37 PM IST

    Kohli-Rohit 50-Run Stand | The two senior statesmen of the side – Kohli and Rohit – brought their A-game to the fore to see off the nervy moments after the quick departure of Gill and Pujara. The duo has stitched a 50-run stand. They would look to continue and convert this into something big. Both are highly capable of doing so.

  • 9:26 PM IST

    Rohit FIFTY| Rohit Sharma seems to have come to terms with the nature of the Motera strip. The Indian opener brought up yet another fifty. He took his time initially to get to the first 20 runs, but after that, he took off. From an Indian perspective, he would have to look to convert this into a big one.

  • 9:08 PM IST

    After bowling out England for 112, Indian openers got the side off to a steady start. But after the first bowling change, Shubman Gill and Cheteshwar Pujara departed in quick succession. The hosts are still in total control of the game and would look to put on a huge first innings score so that they do not have to bat fourth.

  • 8:56 PM IST

    King Kohli FAN BREACHES Security | Everything seemed to have happened on the first day of the third Test at Motera on Wednesday. After the opening of the grand stadium and its renaming amid Ishant Sharma’s historic 100th Test, a Virat Kohli fan stole the show as he breached security at Motera and entered the field-of-play in a bid to get near his idol. That did not happen as he was escorted out of the field after he made the game come to a halt for a minute.

  • 8:34 PM IST

    MAYHEM | Pujara is OUT! The fans cannot believe it, there is pin-drop silence in the largest cricket stadium in the world. Things are turning around in England’s favour. Virat Kohli comes as the departure of Pujara – who registered a rare duck. The onus would now be on Kohli and Rohit to rebuild

  • 8:29 PM IST

    ARCHER STRIKES | Yes, Archer finally gets the breakthrough England was looking for. It took some time to come but it came eventually off an Archer short ball. Gill went for the pull only to top-edge it and get caught. England would look to get a couple more as a single wicket will not help. Pujara joins Rohit.

  • 8:18 PM IST

    Hitman 4+4 | And finally there is a bowling change which means the Indian openers have won the initial battle. But there is a long way to go and Rohit-Shubman cannot afford to let their guard down. Two boundaries in a row for Rohit – one on the pull and then the forward press and the punch.

  • 8:11 PM IST

    Broad, Anderson Tiring | Slowly but surely the English bowlers seem to be tiring – the lengths have shortened. The lights have gone off again. Looks like the Indian openers have ensured they do not lose a wicket inside the first 10 overs. The Indian openers would remember that they will not bowl a 10-over spell, it could be an over or two. IND trail by 90 runs

  • 8:01 PM IST

  • 7:56 PM IST

    England is bowling decent lines and testing the Indian openers. This is going to be a session that could show the way ahead in the Test. India for sure will not look to bat again on this pitch under lights. A good base would be the key to a big score.

India vs England Live Score 3rd Test Day 1:

A very warm welcome to all our readers as we bring to you the live coverage of the ongoing Test series between India and England. After the Chennai leg that proved to be quite a competitive affair, the action shifts to Ahmedabad for the second and final leg. The first of the remaining two Tests to be played at the massive Motera Cricket Stadium will be a day-night contest with the two teams eager to take lead in the series which is currently locked at one-all. Apart from the fact that their chances of making the final of ICC World Test Championship rides on this contest and the one that’ll follow, the excitement is there for the venue, projected as the world’s biggest cricket stadium, to host its maiden international match. Also Read - Virat Kohli Fan Breaches Security at Motera to During Pink-Ball Test Between IND-ENG | WATCH VIDEO

IND vs ENG 3rd Test Match Preview

Ahmedabad as a cricketing venue has been witness to a lot of cricketing feats in Indian cricket — from Sunil Gavaskar’s famous late cut to complete 10,000 runs in Tests to Kapil Dev’s best bowling figures of 9 for 83 and also him eclipsing Richard Hadlee’s then world record of highest wickets. Also Read - Live Match Streaming India vs England 3rd Test Day 1: When And Where to Watch IND vs ENG Day-Night Test Online And on TV

On Wednesday, Ishant Sharma joining Kapil as the second Indian pacer to play 100 Tests would add to the momentous occasion and Kohli scoring a hundred is just what the 55,000 odd spectators, who would be allowed in, might crave for. The refurbished Sardar Patel Stadium looks colossal under lights but the first Test match in many years would mean that even the home team wouldn’t expect a lot of advantage. Also Read - Ben Stokes Catch Drop of Shubman Gill Stirs Controversy During Pink-Ball Test at Motera Between IND-ENG | WATCH VIDEO

It would prefer a square turner to go 2-1 up in a high-stakes game but whether it actually gets one remains to be seen. As senior opener Rohit Sharma was clear in team’s choice of surface — a turner that helps Ravichandran Ashwin and Axar Patel just like Joe Root would have opted for a green top at the Headingley or the Old Trafford.

There are a few more questions that would demand answers. How would the twilight period be for the batsmen as James Anderson feels that the ball swings more in that phase?

Will the extra lacquer on the ‘SG Test Pink’ make it difficult for the Ashwin-Axar combo which wreaked havoc on the Chepauk snake pit? And with a 2:30 pm start, how much will the dew have a bearing during the final session? The ball would be difficult to grip at that point for slow bowlers and the pitch, despite grass being shaved off, might ease out with ball skidding off the surface.

