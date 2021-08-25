IND vs ENG Live Cricket Score, 3rd Test Today Match Updates

Leeds: Hello and welcome to our coverage of India vs England 3rd Test Day 1 live score and updates from Headingley, Leeds. India suffer a massive collapse after lunch on day 1 of the third Test as England pacers continue to dominate the proceedings at Headingley on Wednesday. Craig Overton, Sam Curran and Ollie Robinson picked up the big wickets of Rohit Sharma (19), Ravindra Jadeja (4) and Rishabh Pant (2) after lunch as England dominate India, Before that Vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane falls at the stroke of lunch on day 1 of the third Test. Pacer James Anderson’s triple strikes put England on top as India lose captain Virat Kohli (7), Cheteshwar Pujara (1) and KL Rahul (0) cheaply in the first session of day 1 in the third Test at Headingley. Earlier, Virat Kohli wins the Toss as India elect to bat first against England in the third Test. The visitors are going with the same playing XI which defeated England at the Lord’s in the second Test by 151 runs. After playing dominating cricket in the first two Tests, Virat Kohli and Co. take on the struggling English side at Headingley on Wednesday in the third Test with the aim of taking an unassailable lead.Also Read - WATCH: Virat Kohli Becomes James Anderson's Bunny For Seventh Time in Test Cricket

See the latest India vs England Live Score, Live cricket updates here. Also, check the IND vs ENG 3rd Test Day 1 Live Cricket Score, India vs England Live match, India vs England Live score today, IND vs ENG 3rd Test Day 1 2021 Live video, Live cricket TV, 3rd Test Day 1 2021 Live, IND vs ENG live score, SonyLIV live cricket match today online, Live Cricket Match Streaming, Watch3rd Test Day 1 live match, 3rd Test Day 1 2021 LIVE Streaming Online, Live score today India vs England match, IND vs ENG 3rd Test Day 1 2021 Live match score, India vs England Live scorecard. You can also check the live cricket blog of match 3rd Test Day 1 between India vs England from Lord’s, London here. Also Read - Live Streaming Cricket India vs England 3rd Test: When And Where to Watch IND vs ENG Stream Live Cricket Match Online And on TV