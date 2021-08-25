IND vs ENG Live Cricket Score, 3rd Test Today Match Updates

Leeds: Hello and welcome to our coverage of India vs England 3rd Test Day 1 live score and updates from Headingley, Leeds. India suffer a massive collapse after lunch on day 1 of the third Test as England pacers continue to dominate the proceedings at Headingley on Wednesday. Craig Overton, Sam Curran and Ollie Robinson picked up the big wickets of Rohit Sharma (19), Ravindra Jadeja (4) and Rishabh Pant (2) after lunch as England dominate India, Before that Vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane falls at the stroke of lunch on day 1 of the third Test. Pacer James Anderson’s triple strikes put England on top as India lose captain Virat Kohli (7), Cheteshwar Pujara (1) and KL Rahul (0) cheaply in the first session of day 1 in the third Test at Headingley. Earlier, Virat Kohli wins the Toss as India elect to bat first against England in the third Test. The visitors are going with the same playing XI which defeated England at the Lord’s in the second Test by 151 runs. After playing dominating cricket in the first two Tests, Virat Kohli and Co. take on the struggling English side at Headingley on Wednesday in the third Test with the aim of taking an unassailable lead.Also Read - WATCH: Virat Kohli Becomes James Anderson's Bunny For Seventh Time in Test Cricket

Live Updates

  • 7:34 PM IST

    IND vs ENG Live Cricket Score and Updates, 3rd TEST LIVE: FOUR! Crucial runs for India. A full ball outside off from Craig Overton. Ishant Sharma squeezes it past the slip cordon for a boundary. Dawid Malan gives it a chase but the ball wins. India 75/9 in 39 overs vs England at Headingley

  • 7:26 PM IST

    England Pacers ‘Breathe Fire’ in Leeds!

  • 7:19 PM IST

    ENG vs IND 3rd Test Live Score and Updates, Day 1 LIVE: OUT! LBW! BACK-TO-BACK! Sam Curran removes Jasprit Bumrah for a golden duck! India are at 67/9 now! This time, Curran serves a length delivery around the middle and leg, Bumrah looks to flick this to the leg side but misses. Curran appeals and runs away in celebration as the umpire raises his finger. Bumrah takes the review but it does not work out as UltraEdge shows no bat and Ball Tracker shows three reds. One more wicket away are the Brits. Curran is on a hat-trick too! India 67/9 in 37.4 overs vs England

  • 7:13 PM IST

    India vs England Live Score 3rd Test, Day 1 LIVE: OUT! LBW! Sam Curran removes Ravindra Jadeja for 4. Another one bites the dust and India are falling apart here. Wonderfully bowled by Curran and the only recognized batter has been sent packing. Sam Curran digs in a yorker this time, taking Jadeja by surprise. Jadeja gets his bat down late and misses as the ball takes the pad and goes to the keeper. A loud appeal and the umpire raises his finger. India have all three of their reviews left and so, Jadeja takes the review. No bat shows the UltraEdge. Ball Tracker shows THREE REDS. The on-field decision stays on and England just need 2 more wickets to bundle India! IND 67/8 in 37.3 overs vs ENG

  • 7:11 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score Today Match, IND vs ENG 3rd Test: OUT! EDGED AND TAKEN! Craig Overton gets back-to-back wickets and England are on fire here. Mohammed Shami departs for a duck! The hero of the Lord’s Test, Shami, has to walk back for a golden duck. 67/7 – a depressing scoreline if you are supporting India. Back of a length this time, around off, Mohammed Shami hops and looks to defend, but only gets an outside edge. The ball goes to the right of the third slip, where Rory Burns moves that side and pouches this. Craig Overton is on a hat-trick here! India 67/7 in 36.5 overs vs England

  • 7:10 PM IST

    Overton’s ‘Double Blow’ Floors India at Headingley!

  • 7:08 PM IST

    IND vs ENG Live Score 3rd Test, Day 1 Updates: OUT! CAUGHT! Craig Overton removes Rohit Sharma for 19. The same story continues for Rohit. He looks to play the pull shot, but he gives an easy catch to the silly mid-on-fielder. He has played 105 balls, but he has put all of that down the drain as he gifts his wicket away. Overton runs in and hurls a short delivery, around off, the ball does not come onto the bat nicely as Rohit Sharma looks set to play the pull shot. He miscues it and the ball takes the lower half of the blade and lobs towards Ollie Robinson at silly mid-on, who will take this in his sleep. So, obviously, he does the same while he is awake. India slip further as they lose their sixth wicket! India 67/6 in 36.4 overs vs England at Headingley

  • 7:00 PM IST

    India vs England Live Score Today, 3rd Test LIVE: EDGED BUT SAFE! Good-length ball, outside off from Craig Overton, Rohit Sharma pokes at it and gets an outside edge towards Jonny Bairstow at second slip, who dives low to his left. The ball did not carry to him as it was not played with hard hands. IND 65/5 in 35 overs vs ENG at Headingley

  • 6:45 PM IST

    Robinson’s blow puts England in driver’s seat – Pant departs!

  • 6:42 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score Today 3rd Test, IND vs ENG Live Updates: Good-length ball, strayed on the pads. Rohit Sharma gets an inside edge onto his pads as he looks to flick. The ball rolls away behind the sticks and they take one. IND 59/5 in 31 overs vs ENG at Headingley