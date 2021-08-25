IND vs ENG Live Cricket Score, 3rd Test Today Match Updates

Leeds: Hello and welcome to our coverage of India vs England 3rd Test Day 1 live score and updates from Headingley, Leeds. Openers – Haseeb Hameed and Rory Burns lead England’s charge as the hosts take lead against India on day 1 of the third Test at Headingley on Wednesday. India bowlers search for their first breakthrough of the match. Earlier, India suffer a massive collapse after lunch on day 1 of the third Test as England pacers continue to dominate the proceedings. James Anderson (3/6), Craig Overton (3/14), Sam Curran and Ollie Robinson picked up the big wickets of Virat Kohli (7), Rohit Sharma (19), KL Rahul (0), Cheteshwar  Pujara (1), Ravindra Jadeja (4) and Rishabh Pant (2) to put England in a commanding position in the third Test at Headingley. Earlier, Virat Kohli wins the Toss as India elect to bat first against England in the third Test. The visitors are going with the same playing XI which defeated England at the Lord’s in the second Test by 151 runs. After playing dominating cricket in the first two Tests, Virat Kohli and Co. take on the struggling English side at Headingley on Wednesday in the third Test with the aim of taking an unassailable lead.Also Read - IND vs ENG: Sunil Gavaskar Lashes Out at Nasser Hussain For 'Bully' Remarks on Previous Indian Teams

Live Updates

  • 10:28 PM IST

    England take lead vs India, top-effort from Hameed & Burns!

  • 10:16 PM IST

    Live Score Today, India vs England 3rd Test LIVE Updates: SIX! Ohhhh! What a shot. Not every day that you see Rory Burns hitting a six, but this time, he connects it well. On a shortish length, around off and middle from Mohammed Siraj, Burns powers this one over the fielder at deep square leg for a maximum. England have levelled the scores versus India at Headingley! ENG 78/0 in 28 overs vs IND (78) in Leeds

  • 10:07 PM IST

    What a fine start by England!

  • 10:05 PM IST

    IND vs ENG Live Cricket Score, 3rd TEST LIVE: FOUR BYES! Turn and bounce on this one. Tosses this one up, lands it around off, the ball hits the deck and spins in, as Rory Burns looks to drive but gets beaten easily. The turn takes Rishabh by surprise too and he misses as the ball runs away to the ropes. England 70/0 in 26.5 overs, trail India (78) by 8 runs

  • 9:54 PM IST

    India vs England Live Cricket Score, 3rd Test LIVE Updates: FOUR! SMASHED! Tossed up delivery on the outside off by Ravindra Jadeja, Rory Burns gets low and slog-sweeps it towards deep mid-wicket for a boundary. ENG 58/0 in 22.3 overs, trail IND (78) by 20 runs at Headingley

  • 9:37 PM IST

    ENG vs IND Live Score 3rd Test, Day 1 Updates: FOUR! Nicely played! Hameed is batting brilliantly here at Headingley! This time Siraj bowls it short and wide, Haseeb Hameed stays back and cuts it hard through the cover region for a boundary. He also brings up the 50-run stand between these two. England have struggled to get a good partnership in this series and their openers have provided the platform for them here. England 52/0 in 21 overs, trail India (78) by 26 runs

  • 9:23 PM IST

    India vs England Live Score 3rd Test, Day 1 LIVE: FOUR! SMASHED! 8 runs from the over – Short and wide. Haseeb Hameed stays back and cuts it hard through the backward point for a boundary. The fielder at the point is unmoved and the ball races away. England 45/0 in 18 overs, trail India (78) by 33 runs

  • 9:19 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score, IND vs ENG 3rd Test: BEAUTY! MAIDEN! Back-to-back maiden overs for India, good bowling this is from the visiting team. Good-length ball, just outside off from Mohammed Shami. Rory Burns looks to defend but the ball nips away slightly after landing and beats his outside edge. ENG 37/0 in 17 overs, trail IND (78) by 41 runs at Headingley

  • 9:08 PM IST

    India vs England Live Score Today, 3rd Test LIVE: FOUR! Beautiful shot. Haseeb Hameed is looking more and more composed, as time passes by. Lovely balance as well. Fuller in length, around off and middle, Hameed goes back and whips this delightfully through mid-wicket. England 36/0 in 13 overs, trail India (78) by 42 runs in Leeds

  • 8:54 PM IST

    Promising so far from Haseeb Hameed!