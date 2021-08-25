IND vs ENG Live Cricket Score, 3rd Test Today Match Updates

Leeds: Hello and welcome to our coverage of India vs England 3rd Test Day 1 live score and updates from Headingley, Leeds. England openers – Haseeb Hameed and Rory Burns start solid after TEA to put England good start against India on day 1 of the third Test at Headingley on Wednesday. Earlier, the visitors suffer a massive collapse after lunch on day 1 of the third Test as England pacers continue to dominate the proceedings. James Anderson (3/6), Craig Overton (3/14), Sam Curran and Ollie Robinson picked up the big wickets of Virat Kohli (7), Rohit Sharma (19), KL Rahul (0), Cheteshwar  Pujara (1), Ravindra Jadeja (4) and Rishabh Pant (2) to put England in a commanding position in the third Test at Headingley. Earlier, Virat Kohli wins the Toss as India elect to bat first against England in the third Test. The visitors are going with the same playing XI which defeated England at the Lord's in the second Test by 151 runs. After playing dominating cricket in the first two Tests, Virat Kohli and Co. take on the struggling English side at Headingley on Wednesday in the third Test with the aim of taking an unassailable lead.

Live Updates

  • 8:54 PM IST

  • 8:54 PM IST

    India vs England Test Live Score and Updates: FOUR! Lovely. Rory Burns made it look so easy. There was no point chasing after this as this one was racing away to the ropes. On a length outside off from Mohammed Shami, Burns leans and creams this through covers. England openers are batting beautifully here in Leeds, brilliant work so far. ENG 29/0 in 11 overs vs IND (78) at Headingley

  • 8:50 PM IST

    IND vs ENG Live Cricket Score, 3rd TEST LIVE Updates: That’s a beauty from Mohammed Shami! On a length, around off, Haseeb Hameed looks to defend this with an angled bat, but the ball straightens after hitting the deck, whizzes past the blade, clips the back pad on the way to Pant. Shami appeals but the umpire says no. Kohli gestures that it hit no part of the bat and only the back pad. UltraEdge confirms the same. England 24/0 in 8.5 overs vs India (78) at Headingley

  • 8:45 PM IST

    England vs India 3rd Test Live Score Today; Day 1 LIVE: We are back for the third and final session on Day 1! A big session of play for both teams. Around 40 overs left in the day and India will look to make the most of the same, whereas, England would look to bat it out nicely and not lose too many wickets. Haseeb Hameed and Rory Burns walkout to resume their innings. Jasprit Bumrah to begin with the ball.

  • 8:35 PM IST

    England dominate India thoroughly in 2nd session (Day 1) of 3rd Test

  • 8:35 PM IST

    IND vs ENG Live Score Today Match, 3rd Test LIVE: A solid session of cricket from England. Firstly, they came after the Lunch break and decided to make life difficult for the Indian batters. Once they snared the big wicket of Rohit Sharma, the other batters followed suit and they were bundled out for just 78. Their openers, Haseeb Hameed and Rory Burns did well to deal with the challenge until the Tea break and have cut the deficit down to 57. Not much to write about India’s display as their batters folded like a pack of cards. Even their bowlers were not able to hand a blow by snaring a wicket or two and they are on the back foot after the first two sessions. India will look to come out in the third session and take a couple of quick wickets, whereas, the English openers would look to continue in their merry way. Join us for the final session on Day 1 at 3.30 pm local (2.30 pm GMT).

  • 8:18 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score India vs England 3rd Test, Day 1 Updates: BEAUTY! Great start from Mohammed Shami. MAIDEN OVER! Good-length ball, around the fourth stump. Rory Burns looks to defend but is beaten and the ball zips past his outside edge as it straightens after landing. THAT WILL BE TEA ON DAY 1! England 21/0 in 7 overs vs India (78) at Headingley | Hameed 15 not out, Burns 3 not out; Bumrah 0/7

  • 8:14 PM IST

    ENG vs IND 3rd Test Live Score and Updates: Ishant Sharma bowls a length ball, jagging back in just that little but. Haseeb Hameed prods forward and defends it to cover. They scamper through for a quick run. England 18/0 in 4 overs vs India (78) at Headingley

  • 8:01 PM IST

    England players get a ‘standing ovation’ in Leeds!

  • 8:01 PM IST

    India vs England Live Score 3rd Test, Day 1 LIVE FOUR! Haseeb Hameed gets off the mark with a boundary! A very well-played shot. Slightly shortish, wider outside off from Ishant, Hameed slaps this one through point and scores a boundary. 9 runs from the first over. ENG 9/0 in 1 over vs IND (78)