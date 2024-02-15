Top Recommended Stories

  LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Eng, 3rd Test SCORE: Rohit Hits Fifty After Visitor's Rock HOSTS!
LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Eng, 3rd Test SCORE: Rohit Hits Fifty After Visitor’s Rock HOSTS!

LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Eng 3rd Test, Ind vs Eng 3rd Test SCORE: India lose two early wickets inside the first 30 minutes at Rajkot

Updated: February 15, 2024 11:27 AM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

India vs England 3rd Test: Live Cricket Score

LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Eng, 3rd Test SCORE: With the series locked at 1-1, all eyes would be on Rajkot to see who can take the lead heading into the last two games. The talk is that the Indian team is going to make four changes to their playing XI from the Vizag game. Sarfaraz Khan and Dhruv Jurel are likely to make their debut.

Live Updates

  • Feb 15, 2024 11:23 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Eng, 3rd Test SCORE: Rohit and Jadeja have done well to not allow England anymore wickets after they lost three early. They would now hope to head into lunch without anymore casualties.

  • Feb 15, 2024 10:48 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Eng, 3rd Test SCORE: Rohit gets a reprieve after the umpire raises his finger. Anderson hit him on the pad, or that is what he thought. But, bat was involved and the umpire had to overturn his decision.

  • Feb 15, 2024 10:17 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Eng, 3rd Test SCORE: Just as we feel Patidar is set, Hartley removes him. Surprise, surprise – Jadeja has got a promotion. LIVE | IND: 33/3 vs ENG

  • Feb 15, 2024 10:14 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Eng, 3rd Test SCORE: Hartley into the attack. Spin for the first time in the game, the ball is fairly new still. Patidar is trying to get his eye in.

  • Feb 15, 2024 10:11 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Eng, 3rd Test SCORE: Patidar finally makes good connection with the bat. He punches a short, back of a length ball for a boundary through covers.

  • Feb 15, 2024 10:02 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Eng, 3rd Test SCORE: After Jaiswal, Gill too perishes without bothering the scorekeepers. Wood has picked up both the wickets and looks good for more. LIVE| IND: 24/2 vs ENG

  • Feb 15, 2024 9:52 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Eng, 3rd Test SCORE: Wood gets an early breakthrough, just what Stokes would have hoped for after having lost the toss. Big wicket for England as Jaiswal is dangerous at the top.

  • Feb 15, 2024 9:37 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Eng, 3rd Test SCORE: Mark Wood would share the new ball with Anderson. This is the first time in the series that England are using two frontline seamers. They feel there may be some purchase.

  • Feb 15, 2024 9:32 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Eng, 3rd Test SCORE: So yes, Jaiswal is off the mark with a gorgeous straight drive. Anderson is a little stunned as his first ball gets hit for a boundary.

  • Feb 15, 2024 9:09 AM IST
    Teams:
    India (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj
    England (Playing XI): Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes(c), Ben Foakes(w), Rehan Ahmed, Tom Hartley, Mark Wood, James Anderson

