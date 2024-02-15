By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Eng, 3rd Test SCORE: Rohit Hits Fifty After Visitor’s Rock HOSTS!
LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Eng, 3rd Test SCORE: India lose two early wickets inside the first 30 minutes at Rajkot
LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Eng, 3rd Test SCORE: With the series locked at 1-1, all eyes would be on Rajkot to see who can take the lead heading into the last two games. The talk is that the Indian team is going to make four changes to their playing XI from the Vizag game. Sarfaraz Khan and Dhruv Jurel are likely to make their debut.
