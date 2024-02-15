Top Recommended Stories

LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Eng, 3rd Test SCORE: Wood Removes Jaiswal; Gill Joins Rohit!

LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Eng, 3rd Test SCORE: India captain Rohit Sharma likely to speak to media today on eve of Rajkot Test.

Updated: February 15, 2024 9:55 AM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

India vs England 3rd Test: Live Cricket Score

LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Eng, 3rd Test SCORE: With the series locked at 1-1, all eyes would be on Rajkot to see who can take the lead heading into the last two games. The talk is that the Indian team is going to make four changes to their playing XI from the Vizag game. Sarfaraz Khan and Dhruv Jurel are likely to make their debut.

Live Updates

  • Feb 15, 2024 9:52 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Eng, 3rd Test SCORE: Wood gets an early breakthrough, just what Stokes would have hoped for after having lost the toss. Big wicket for England as Jaiswal is dangerous at the top.

  • Feb 15, 2024 9:37 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Eng, 3rd Test SCORE: Mark Wood would share the new ball with Anderson. This is the first time in the series that England are using two frontline seamers. They feel there may be some purchase.

  • Feb 15, 2024 9:32 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Eng, 3rd Test SCORE: So yes, Jaiswal is off the mark with a gorgeous straight drive. Anderson is a little stunned as his first ball gets hit for a boundary.

  • Feb 15, 2024 9:09 AM IST
    Teams:
    India (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj
    England (Playing XI): Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes(c), Ben Foakes(w), Rehan Ahmed, Tom Hartley, Mark Wood, James Anderson
  • Feb 15, 2024 9:08 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Eng, 3rd Test SCORE: India has won the toss and opted to bat first. Mukesh Kumar has been released from the India squad for the third Test against England in Rajkot. He will join his Ranji Trophy team, Bengal, for the team’s next fixture before linking up with Team India in Ranchi.

  • Feb 15, 2024 8:57 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Eng, 3rd Test SCORE: Sarfaraz Khan and Dhruv Jurel have been handed their Test caps so that’s confirmation that both are playing.

  • Feb 15, 2024 8:51 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Eng, 3rd Test SCORE: We are roughly 10 minutes away from the all-important toss. The team winning it will surely bat first on the flat deck.

  • Feb 15, 2024 8:15 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Eng, 3rd Test SCORE: A couple of debuts on the cards for India. Big moment for Sarfaraz Khan and Dhruv Jurel today.

  • Feb 15, 2024 7:49 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Eng, 3rd Test SCORE: Hello and welcome to the live blog of the 3rd Test between India and England at Rajkot. The toss is coming up in an hour from now, stay hooked to this space for all the latest.

  • Feb 14, 2024 2:30 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Eng, 3rd Test SCORE: “Jasprit Bumrah is an unbelievable bowler. Everyone has got their own way for him. He has been outstanding in the series and we have own set of processes for bowlers,” Ben Stokes ahead of third Test.

