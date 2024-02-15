Top Recommended Stories

LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Eng, 3rd Test SCORE: Toss Coming up SHORTLY!

LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Eng, 3rd Test SCORE: India captain Rohit Sharma likely to speak to media today on eve of Rajkot Test.

Updated: February 15, 2024 8:15 AM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

India vs England 3rd Test: Live Cricket Score

LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Eng, 3rd Test SCORE: With the series locked at 1-1, all eyes would be on Rajkot to see who can take the lead heading into the last two games. The talk is that the Indian team is going to make four changes to their playing XI from the Vizag game. Sarfaraz Khan and Dhruv Jurel are likely to make their debut.

Live Updates

  • Feb 15, 2024 8:15 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Eng, 3rd Test SCORE: A couple of debuts on the cards for India. Big moment for Sarfaraz Khan and Dhruv Jurel today.

  • Feb 15, 2024 7:49 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Eng, 3rd Test SCORE: Hello and welcome to the live blog of the 3rd Test between India and England at Rajkot. The toss is coming up in an hour from now, stay hooked to this space for all the latest.

  • Feb 14, 2024 2:30 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Eng, 3rd Test SCORE: “Jasprit Bumrah is an unbelievable bowler. Everyone has got their own way for him. He has been outstanding in the series and we have own set of processes for bowlers,” Ben Stokes ahead of third Test.

  • Feb 14, 2024 2:30 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Eng, 3rd Test SCORE: “Having an extra seamer will allow us to use Mark Wood differently than we did in first Test,” says Ben Stokes.

  • Feb 14, 2024 2:28 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Eng, 3rd Test SCORE: We are less than a day away from the third Test. The toss would be important at Rajkot, the team winning it would in all probability bat first.

  • Feb 14, 2024 12:24 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Eng, 3rd Test SCORE: Jasprit Bumrah has arrived in Rajkot but didn’t train today. Shubman Gill had a marathon batting session. Akash Deep and Devdutt Padikkal have also joined the squad and were at the ground today.

  • Feb 14, 2024 12:17 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Eng, 3rd Test SCORE: Jadeja during the PC, said: “Lots of cricket is being played these days. I can’t hide in the field. I am always in a hot spot. The team also expects that from me. I am happy to do that. Yes, I have to be careful but that can’t be managed.”

  • Feb 14, 2024 12:16 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Eng, 3rd Test SCORE: “Wicket is flat and hard here generally. This looks like that. Wicket behaves differently everytime you play here. It will play well and turn as the game progresses,” says Ravindra Jadeja ahead of the Test.

  • Feb 14, 2024 12:15 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Eng, 3rd Test SCORE: England is in all probability, going to announce their playing XI today on the eve of the Rajkot Test.

  • Feb 14, 2024 11:41 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Eng, 3rd Test SCORE: Ben Stokes will be playing his 100th Test match in the 3rd Test against India. He could also be seen bowling at Rajkot.

