Home

Sports

LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Eng, 3rd Test SCORE: Toss Coming up SHORTLY!

live

LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Eng, 3rd Test SCORE: Toss Coming up SHORTLY!

LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Eng, 3rd Test SCORE: India captain Rohit Sharma likely to speak to media today on eve of Rajkot Test.

India vs England 3rd Test: Live Cricket Score

LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Eng, 3rd Test SCORE: With the series locked at 1-1, all eyes would be on Rajkot to see who can take the lead heading into the last two games. The talk is that the Indian team is going to make four changes to their playing XI from the Vizag game. Sarfaraz Khan and Dhruv Jurel are likely to make their debut.

Trending Now

Load More

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.