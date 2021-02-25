Live Updates

    ISHANT HITS SIX | The ball was tossed up generously by Leach and Ishant accepted the offer. He went downtown and the ball went over the ropes. It was the first six of the game and the 100th Test hero is having some fun in the middle. Runs are like Goldust!

    Root Picks His FOURTH | Oh yes, Root is living a dream with the ball in his hand. He had to roll his arms over after looking at how the pitch is behaving. Ashwin is his latest prey. The centurion from the last Test went for a slog sweep trying to accumulate quick runs. Unfortunately, he got a top-edge and was caught by Crawley in the deep. IND: 134/9

    Root Leads by Example | Joe Root may have failed with the bat but with his side, a spinner short has risen to the occasion. He has picked Sundar and Axar Patel in quick succession and has not conceded a run thus far. IND: 125/8

    1st Hour, Day 2 | 12 overs, 26 runs, 4 wickets — England has made a wonderful start to the day as they have dismissed Rohit, Rahane, Pant and Sundar. India, on the other hand, would not be too pleased with what has happened. The Motera strip is a spinner’s paradise! It would be interesting to see the approach of the Indian tailenders given runs are priceless on this wicket.

    Ind 125/7
    Pant OUT. England Fightback | This is mayhem in Motera, India have lost three wickets within the first hour. Joe Root brings himself on and strikes with the first ball. England would surely rue the fact that they did not pick two specialist spinners for this one. England is fighting back as Washington Sundar walks in to join Ashwin.

    Hitman OUT | Oh no, he is out! Wait a minute, he has gone for the DRS. There is no bat involved as the ball passes the bat, the impact is in line and it is hitting the wickets. The India opener perishes for a well-made 66. He was looking all set to make another three-figure score. England has started well, but it is not good enough. They have a long way to go.

    Leach vs Pant | Didn’t we wait for this? It is ‘the’ contest to look forward to. England as expected already has a spread-out field for Pant. It will not be easy for the left-handed dasher as the ball is turning and making strokeplay difficult. Surely, it could go either way.

    Rahane OUT | England has got the breakthrough they wanted, Leach it is who has trapped Rahane while the Indian tries to cut the ball. The ball came in with the line while Rahane was playing for the turn. It hit him on his pad first, the umpire raised his finger. Rahane had a consultation with Rohit and decided not to go for the DRS.

LIVE Cricket Score IND vs ENG 3rd Test Day 2

Without a doubt, Day one belonged to the hosts as England was bowled out for 112 runs in under 50 overs in the third Test on Wednesday. Axar Patel was the star of the show for the hosts as he picked up six wickets on a Motera strip that assisted spin on day one, Ravichandran Ashwin also chipped in with three wickets to his name.

The Indian openers got the side off to a steady start before Shubman Gill perished trying to pull a short ball from Jofra Archer. the big surprise was the dismissal of the local hero. Cheteshwar Puara departed without scoring a run as Jack Leach bowled a beauty.

India skipper and Rohit Sharma took charge and rebuild. They stitched a partnership in excess of 50 runs to get India to safety.

The hosts would not like to bat fourth on this pitch and hence would hope to get a mammoth first-innings total.

England Playing 11: Dominic Sibley, Zak Crawley, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root (c), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Ben Foakes (wk), Jofra Archer, Jack Leach, Stuart Broad, James Anderson

India Playing 11: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wk), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah