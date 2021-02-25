

















Load More

LIVE Cricket Score IND vs ENG 3rd Test Day 2

Without a doubt, Day one belonged to the hosts as England was bowled out for 112 runs in under 50 overs in the third Test on Wednesday. Axar Patel was the star of the show for the hosts as he picked up six wickets on a Motera strip that assisted spin on day one, Ravichandran Ashwin also chipped in with three wickets to his name. Also Read - Live Cricket Streaming India vs England 3rd Test Day 2: When And Where to Watch IND vs ENG Day-Night Test Online And on TV

The Indian openers got the side off to a steady start before Shubman Gill perished trying to pull a short ball from Jofra Archer. the big surprise was the dismissal of the local hero. Cheteshwar Puara departed without scoring a run as Jack Leach bowled a beauty. Also Read - 3rd Test: England Speak to Match Referee Javagal Srinath Regarding Umpiring Decisions But no Official Complaint Lodged

India skipper and Rohit Sharma took charge and rebuild. They stitched a partnership in excess of 50 runs to get India to safety. Also Read - IND vs ENG, 3rd Test: England 'Frustrated' at Umpiring Decisions in Motera

The hosts would not like to bat fourth on this pitch and hence would hope to get a mammoth first-innings total.

England Playing 11: Dominic Sibley, Zak Crawley, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root (c), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Ben Foakes (wk), Jofra Archer, Jack Leach, Stuart Broad, James Anderson

India Playing 11: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wk), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah