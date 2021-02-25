Live Updates

  • 5:19 PM IST

    STOKES COUNTER-ATTACK | Seems like Ben Stokes has decided that attack is the only way to survive on the Motera strip. If the ball is in his zone, he is going for it. But again, how long will the adventurous plan work is the question. For England, this partnership between Root and Stokes is crucial. ENG: 32/3

  • 5:07 PM IST

    Axar’s No 3: Axar Patel gets another wicket. Dom Sibley is dismissed as he was trying to go for a rash hoick. Rishabh Pant sharp behind the stumps as he went up in appeal, the umpire raised his finger. Slowly but surely India is clawing back in the game and local hero Axar is the reason.

  • 4:56 PM IST

    Axar-Ashwin in Operation | The new spin duo of India will now have the onus on them to get England allout for as little as possible. Kohli has close-in fielders trying to build pressure on the batsman. It seems like the team that has to bowl pacers from now on will lose the game. Patel will be high-on-confidence after his brilliance in the first essay. ENG: 16/2

  • 4:42 PM IST

    Axar’s 1st Over Double | It was an eventful first over as Axar Patel continued from where he left off in the first essay as he clean bowled Zak Crawley off the first ball. Then off the second, there was a huge appeal against Jonny Bairstow and the umpire raised his finger. Bairstow went upstairs and that saved him. Unfortunately, his happiness did not last long as he was cleaned up for the very next delivery. He was looking to play for the turn and that is what did him in.

  • 4:19 PM IST

  • 4:18 PM IST

    IND Allout For 145, Lead by 33 | It was a dramatic turnaround as English skipper Joe Root came up with the goods as he picked his first-ever five-wicket haul. India has a 33-run lead which could be like gold, but the hosts would realise their batting has let them down. They will come back no doubt, but remember – India has to bat last on this strip. They would not like to chase more than 125-150.

  • 3:59 PM IST

  • 3:54 PM IST

    ISHANT HITS SIX | The ball was tossed up generously by Leach and Ishant accepted the offer. He went downtown and the ball went over the ropes. It was the first six of the game and the 100th Test hero is having some fun in the middle. Runs are like Goldust!

  • 3:49 PM IST

    Root Picks His FOURTH | Oh yes, Root is living a dream with the ball in his hand. He had to roll his arms over after looking at how the pitch is behaving. Ashwin is his latest prey. The centurion from the last Test went for a slog sweep trying to accumulate quick runs. Unfortunately, he got a top-edge and was caught by Crawley in the deep. IND: 134/9

It was a dramatic turnaround as English skipper Joe Root came up with the goods as he picked his first-ever five-wicket haul. India has a 33-run lead which could be like gold, but the hosts would realise their batting has let them down. They will come back no doubt, but remember – India has to bat last on this strip. They would not like to chase more than 125-150.

————————————————————————————————————— Also Read - Michael Vaughan Takes U-Turn, Predicts England Will Win After India's Dramatic Batting Collapse at Motera

Without a doubt, Day one belonged to the hosts as England was bowled out for 112 runs in under 50 overs in the third Test on Wednesday. Axar Patel was the star of the show for the hosts as he picked up six wickets on a Motera strip that assisted spin on day one, Ravichandran Ashwin also chipped in with three wickets to his name. Also Read - IND vs ENG: Joe Root Pips Muttiah Muralitharan, Shane Warne, Anil Kumble to Achieve This Unique Feat, Twitter Lauds England Captain Five-For at Narendra Modi Stadium

The Indian openers got the side off to a steady start before Shubman Gill perished trying to pull a short ball from Jofra Archer. the big surprise was the dismissal of the local hero. Cheteshwar Pujara departed without scoring a run as Jack Leach bowled a beauty.

India skipper and Rohit Sharma took charge and rebuild. They stitched a partnership in excess of 50 runs to get India to safety.

The hosts would not like to bat fourth on this pitch and hence would hope to get a mammoth first-innings total.

England Playing 11: Dominic Sibley, Zak Crawley, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root (c), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Ben Foakes (wk), Jofra Archer, Jack Leach, Stuart Broad, James Anderson

India Playing 11: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wk), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah