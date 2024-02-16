Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • LIVE UPDATES | IND Vs ENG, 3rd Test SCORE: Jadeja Aims Big Score For India
live

LIVE UPDATES | IND Vs ENG, 3rd Test SCORE: Jadeja Aims Big Score For India

LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Eng, 3rd Test SCORE: Get here all the latest updates from IND vs ENG Test match in Rajkot.

Updated: February 16, 2024 8:45 AM IST

By Sunny Daud | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

Ind vs Eng 3rd Test, Ind vs Eng 3rd Test live score, Ind vs Eng 3rd Test live cricket score, Ind vs Eng 3rd Test live score updates, Ind vs Eng 3rd Test live, Ind vs Eng 3rd Test live updates, Ind vs Eng 3rd Test live streaming, India vs England 3rd Test, India vs England 3rd Test live score, India vs England 3rd Test live cricket score, India vs England 3rd Test live, Rajkot, Rohit Sharma, WTC, WTC Points Table, Cricket News.
India vs England 3rd Test: Live Cricket Score

LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Eng, 3rd Test SCORE: STUMPS DAY 2 – India will aim to pile up as many runs as possible on day two of the ongoing third Test in Rajkot. Riding on centuries from Rohit Sharma (131) and Ravindra Jadeja (110 batting) and a maiden Test fifty from Sarfaraz Khan, India posted 326/5 at stumps on the opening day. With Jadeja still at the crease and a bit more batting to come, India will be aiming to post atleast 500 to have an upper hand.

Trending Now

Live Updates

  • Feb 16, 2024 8:55 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Eng, 3rd Test SCORE: While Sarfaraz Khan impressed everyone with his bat and positive approach, what will be in case of Dhruv Jurel? Mind you, Jurel replaced KS Bharat as the wicketkeeper for the game.

  • Feb 16, 2024 8:45 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Eng, 3rd Test SCORE: Good morning once again in the ongoing second Test match between India and England. India will start Day 2 at 326/5 with Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav in the middle.

  • Feb 15, 2024 4:51 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Eng, 3rd Test SCORE: Ravindra Jadeja has scored his another century. Kuldeep Yadav joins Jadeja for the night watch. India is looking steady at this point of time.
    IND 315/5

  • Feb 15, 2024 4:50 PM IST

  • Feb 15, 2024 4:45 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Eng, 3rd Test SCORE: What we have just witnessed, Sarfaraz Khan sacrificed his wicket for Ravindra Jadeja, and Rohit Sharma was seen fuming in the dressing room. Jadeja is playing on 99 runs.
    IND 314/5

  • Feb 15, 2024 4:31 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Eng, 3rd Test SCORE: Sarfaraz is attacking the bowlers all over the ground. What a great batting by young lad so far. James Anderson is bowling now as England are looking for more wickets. However, the speedster is still wicketless.
    IND 310/4

  • Feb 15, 2024 4:22 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Eng, 3rd Test SCORE: What a great knock by young debutant Sarfaraz. The batter smashed the maiden Test ton in just 48 balls. On the other hand, Jadeja is nearing his century.
    IND 299/4 (77)

  • Feb 15, 2024 4:17 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Eng, 3rd Test SCORE: You cannot predict better debut than this young lad is nearing his half-century. What a great batting by Sarfaraz so far. On the other hand, Ravindra Jadeja just needs five runs to smash another Test ton.
    IND 291/4

  • Feb 15, 2024 4:09 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Eng, 3rd Test SCORE: Sarfaraz Khan is looking confident now as the batter crossed 30 runs mark Jadeja is also nearing his fouth Test century. India is under control, now England needs quick wickets to make a comeback in game.
    IND 280/4

  • Feb 15, 2024 3:30 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Eng, 3rd Test SCORE: Sarfaraz Khan is under Pressure and the batter is looking for runs. Now India again needs a good partnership to stay in the game.
    IND 238/4 (65)

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.