LIVE UPDATES | IND Vs ENG, 3rd Test SCORE: Jadeja Aims Big Score For India
LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Eng, 3rd Test SCORE: Get here all the latest updates from IND vs ENG Test match in Rajkot.
LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Eng, 3rd Test SCORE: STUMPS DAY 2 – India will aim to pile up as many runs as possible on day two of the ongoing third Test in Rajkot. Riding on centuries from Rohit Sharma (131) and Ravindra Jadeja (110 batting) and a maiden Test fifty from Sarfaraz Khan, India posted 326/5 at stumps on the opening day. With Jadeja still at the crease and a bit more batting to come, India will be aiming to post atleast 500 to have an upper hand.
