LIVE UPDATES | IND Vs ENG, 3rd Test SCORE: Jadeja Aims Big Score For India

Summary Full Scorecard Summary Full Scorecardहिन्दी Commentary Schedule India 326/5 (86.0) Run Rate: (Current: 3.79) Last Wicket: Sarfaraz Khan run out (Mark Wood) 62 (66) - 314/5 in 81.5 Over Kuldeep Yadav 1 * (10) 0x4, 0x6 Ravindra Jadeja 110 (212) 9x4, 2x6 James Anderson (19-5-51-0) * Joe Root (13-1-68-0)

LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Eng, 3rd Test SCORE: STUMPS DAY 2 – India will aim to pile up as many runs as possible on day two of the ongoing third Test in Rajkot. Riding on centuries from Rohit Sharma (131) and Ravindra Jadeja (110 batting) and a maiden Test fifty from Sarfaraz Khan, India posted 326/5 at stumps on the opening day. With Jadeja still at the crease and a bit more batting to come, India will be aiming to post atleast 500 to have an upper hand.

