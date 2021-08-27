IND vs ENG Live Cricket Score, 3rd Test Today Match Updates

Leeds: Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of India vs England 3rd Test, Day 3 live score and updates from Headingley, Leeds. STUMPS AT HEADINGLEY – India 78 & 215/2, trail England (423) by 139 runs in 3rd Test| Pujara 91 not out, Kohli 45 not out, Rohit 59. Cheteshwar Pujara nears hundred while India captain Virat Kohli appears solid at the crease to to lead India’s fightback against England on day 3 of the third Test in Leeds on Friday. OUT! Ollie Robinson removes Rohit Sharma for 59 to end dangerous stand. FIFTY- Rohit Sharma continues his solid form in the series as he notched up his 14th half-century in Test cricket to lead India’s fightback. OUT – Overton removes KL Rahul for 8 as England draw first blood versus India in the first session of day 3 of third Test at Headingley, Leeds on Friday. INNINGS BREAK – Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah strike early in the morning to wrap England innings for 432 on day 3 of the third Test at Headingley, Leeds. Joe Root top-scored for the hosts with a knock of 121 while Dawid Malan also scored a crucial half-century. Root stamped his authority over the Indian bowling attack with a third masterful hundred in as many games, putting England in a dominant position on day two of the second Test on Thursday. (LIVE SCORECARD)Also Read - That's Ridiculous: Sunil Gavaskar, Sanjay Manjrekar Slam Umpire For Asking Rishabh Pant Not to Stand Outside Crease

  • 11:44 PM IST

    IND vs ENG Live Score 3rd Test LIVE: Right then. India have done well on Day 3 and would look to continue the same heading into the penultimate day of the Test. England, meanwhile, will look to use the second new ball well and make some inroads, before India cut into their lead. The action on Day 4 will begin at 11 am local (3.30 PM IST), but, the build-up will begin earlier. Do join us then. Cheers and take care!

  • 11:43 PM IST

    Not the sort of day England would have wanted after having 2 days filled with goodness and success. They would have envisioned that they bowl as they did on Day 1 and run through the Indian batters but that never happened. In the first spell, India were slightly lucky as they played and missed quite a couple of balls and the English pacers really made life tough for India, but after that, they could not continue with the same momentum. Robinson and Overton got a wicket each and were good too. Anderson did not have a wicket to his name, but he probed well with his line and length. Curran again was slightly wayward and did not find his rhythm. Overall, not the best outing for Joe Root & Co.

  • 11:29 PM IST

    Team India Survives to ‘Fight Another Day’

  • 11:28 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score IND vs ENG 3rd Test: India’s middle-order has been pretty fragile and the form of Pujara and Kohli has been on everyone’s mind, but these two showed everyone why they are the stalwarts in the Indian cricket team, as they raised an unbeaten stand of 99 runs, before the light did not allow them to continue. Pujara, especially, has been under the scanner, is into the 90s, and will be looking to come out on Day 4 and reach his ton. In his company, Kohli is on 45 and will be looking to march on and cut the deficit down quickly enough.

  • 11:27 PM IST

    ENG vs IND Live Score 3rd Test, Day 2 Updates: India did not take long to remove the last 2 wickets early on Day 3 and then decided to play it safe and easy with the blade in the early phase. The Indian openers, Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul played very slowly early on and did not show a lot of impetus and only were happy with scoring less and watched as the overs went by. Rahul lost his wicket and India looked to be slipping, but the duo of Rohit and Pujara batted through the entire post-Lunch session and also raised an 82-run stand, before Sharma’s knock was ended by Robinson.

  • 11:06 PM IST

    India vs England Live Score Today, 3rd TEST LIVE: Another great day of cricket between these two. After 2 days where the hosts have enjoyed most of the dominance, it is India who have finally had their say in this game and they will be pleased with their work on Day 3. The last two sessions on Day 3 have seen India bat well and also stack up the runs at a good pace, as they end the day, behind by 139 runs.

  • 11:01 PM IST

    STUMPS AT HEADINGLEY!

  • 10:55 PM IST

    IND vs ENG Live Score 3rd Test, Day 3 LIVE: England want to take the second new ball. But the light is not good enough for the pacers to bowl. So, the umpires have decided to take STUMPS on Day 3. Cheteshwar Pujara comes down the track and drives it through covers. The man from deep cover runs to his right and dives to keep it to two. Pujara moves into the 90s now. India 78 & 215/2 at STUMPS, trail England (423) by 139 runs at Headingley | Pujara 91 not out, Kohli 45 not out, Rohit 59

  • 10:53 PM IST

    FOUR! Almost takes out the umpire this time! How’s the light now, sir? Short ball, on leg from Moeen Ali. Cheteshwar Pujara pulls it hard. The square leg umpire sways away from it in time and the ball races to the fence. India 212 (78) vs England (423) at Headingley

  • 10:52 PM IST

    IND vs ENG Live Score 3rd Test, Day 3 Updates FOUR! Short ball and punished from Kohli! It’s raining boundaries here in Headingley! Root bowls the leg spinner now, but he bowls it very short. Kohli goes back in his crease and pulls it past deep mid-wicket for a boundary. India 78 & 207/2, trail England (423) by 147 runs