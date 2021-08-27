IND vs ENG Live Cricket Score, 3rd Test Today Match Updates

Leeds: Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of India vs England 3rd Test, Day 3 live score and updates from Headingley, Leeds. India captain Virat Kohli appears solid at the crease along with Cheteshwar Pujara, who scored a half-century, to lead India’s fightback against England on day 3 of the third Test in Leeds on Friday. OUT! Ollie Robinson removes Rohit Sharma for 59 to end dangerous stand. FIFTY- Rohit Sharma continues his solid form in the series as he notched up his 14th half-century in Test cricket to lead India’s fightback. OUT – Overton removes KL Rahul for 8 as England draw first blood versus India in the first session of day 3 of third Test at Headingley, Leeds on Friday. INNINGS BREAK – Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah strike early in the morning to wrap England innings for 432 on day 3 of the third Test at Headingley, Leeds. Joe Root top-scored for the hosts with a knock of 121 while Dawid Malan also scored a crucial half-century. Root stamped his authority over the Indian bowling attack with a third masterful hundred in as many games, putting England in a dominant position on day two of the second Test on Thursday. (LIVE SCORECARD)Also Read - That's Ridiculous: Sunil Gavaskar, Sanjay Manjrekar Slam Umpire For Asking Rishabh Pant Not to Stand Outside Crease

Live Updates

  • 10:05 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score Today, IND vs ENG 3rd Test LIVE: Drinks break. Another extremely productive and good passage of play for India. Captain Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara are solid at the crease. Slowly and steadily, they are chipping down the deficit and both these batters are looking in really good touch. England would be keen on breaking this stand putting the Indian middle order under pressure. Here comes James Anderson to try and break this stand. India (78) 171/2 in 63 overs, trail England (432) by 183 runs at Headingley

  • 9:56 PM IST

    IND vs ENG Live Score 3rd Test, Day 3 LIVE Updates: FOUR! Virat Kohli’s fourth boundary brings about the 50-run stand between Kohli and Pujara. The Indian skipper is showing a lot of confidence here. On a length, around middle and leg, good uses of the wrists by Virat as he sends this one through mid-wicket. India (78) 168/2 in 62 overs, trail England (432) by 186 runs at Headingley

  • 9:47 PM IST

    India vs England Live Cricket Score 3rd Test LIVE: FOUR! Hammered. Short ball from Sam Curran, on leg. With Curran’s pace, it is asking to be hit. Kohli rocks back and pulls it hard to the mid-wicket fence. IND 162/2 (78) in 59.5 overs, trail ENG (432) by 192 runs

  • 9:37 PM IST

    Pujara – Making it Count!

  • 9:30 PM IST

    IND vs ENG Live Cricket Score 3rd Test, Day 3 LIVE: FOUR! Lovely shot. Full ball, on off from Craig Overton. Cheteshwar Pujara drives it down the ground. The man from mid-off gets to his right and dives but cannot get there. The ball runs to the fence and Pujara moves to 70. India (78) 157/2 in 57.5 overs, trail England (432) by 197 runs at Headingley

  • 9:24 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score Today, IND vs ENG 3rd TEST LIVE: FOUR! Again, too straight from James Anderson and Cheteshwar Pujara is too skilled to leave this unpunished. Fuller, on middle and leg, Pujara whips this to the fine leg fence. India behind by 202 runs now! India (78) 152/2 in 56 overs vs England (432) at Headingley

  • 9:23 PM IST

    3rd Test IND vs ENG Live Score, Day 3 LIVE: FOUR! Looks like James Anderson got frustrated watching Cheteshwar Pujara leave everything and hence, serves an inswinger around middle and leg, easy pickings for Pujara as he clips this to the square leg fence. These are very important runs for India! IND 147/2 & 78 vs ENG (432) at Headingley

  • 9:16 PM IST

    India vs England Live Score 3rd Test, Day 3 LIVE: FOUR! Lovely. Two boundaries from the over – 12 from it. That’s the vintage Kohli that we all know. Anderson bowls this one in the fourth-stump channel, on a drivable length, Virat Kohli shows the full face of the bat and creams this through covers. Kohli moves to 10 from 15 balls. IND 138 (78) in 53 overs, trail ENG (432) by 216 runs in Leeds

  • 9:12 PM IST

    Pujara Rises to The Occasion For India

  • 9:10 PM IST

    IND vs ENG Live Score Today, 3rd TEST LIVE: An appeal for LBW but turned down! Back of a length, outside off, angling in, Virat Kohli shoulders arms and the ball jags back in. It kisses his thigh pad and goes to Buttler. An appeal, but the umpire just shakes his head. The camera pans to Root, who decides not to take the review as height could have been an issue. Replays show that the ball was going over the wickets. India (78) 126/2 in 52 overs vs England (432) at Headingley