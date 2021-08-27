IND vs ENG Live Cricket Score, 3rd Test Today Match Updates

Leeds: Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of India vs England 3rd Test, Day 3 live score and updates from Headingley, Leeds. India captain Virat Kohli appears solid at the crease along with Cheteshwar Pujara, who scored a half-century, to lead India’s fightback against England on day 3 of the third Test in Leeds on Friday. OUT! Ollie Robinson removes Rohit Sharma for 59 to end dangerous stand. FIFTY- Rohit Sharma continues his solid form in the series as he notched up his 14th half-century in Test cricket to lead India’s fightback. OUT – Overton removes KL Rahul for 8 as England draw first blood versus India in the first session of day 3 of third Test at Headingley, Leeds on Friday. INNINGS BREAK – Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah strike early in the morning to wrap England innings for 432 on day 3 of the third Test at Headingley, Leeds. Joe Root top-scored for the hosts with a knock of 121 while Dawid Malan also scored a crucial half-century. Root stamped his authority over the Indian bowling attack with a third masterful hundred in as many games, putting England in a dominant position on day two of the second Test on Thursday. (LIVE SCORECARD)Also Read - That's Ridiculous: Sunil Gavaskar, Sanjay Manjrekar Slam Umpire For Asking Rishabh Pant Not to Stand Outside Crease

