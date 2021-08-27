IND vs ENG Live Cricket Score, 3rd Test Today Match Updates

Leeds: Cheteshwar Pujara and Rohit Sharma knit crucial second-wicket stand for India to keep the hopes alive in the third Test against England in Leeds. OUT – Craig Overton removes KL Rahul for 8 as England draw first blood versus India in the first session of day 3 of third Test at Headingley, Leeds on Friday. Openers KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma start cautiously for India after England take a massive 354-run lead. INNINGS BREAK – Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah strike early in the morning to wrap England innings for 432 on day 3 of the third Test at Headingley, Leeds. Joe Root top-scored for the hosts with a knock of 121 while Dawid Malan also scored a crucial half-century. Root stamped his authority over the Indian bowling attack with a third masterful hundred in as many games, putting England in a dominant position on day two of the second Test on Thursday. Though India won at Lord's, they were not able to trouble Root (121 off 165) and the England skipper extended his purple patch with his 23rd Test hundred and sixth of the year to take his team to a commanding 423 for eight at stumps on day two. England now lead by 345 runs.

Live Updates

  • 7:05 PM IST

    IND vs ENG Live Score 3rd Test, Day 2 LIVE: FOUR! More runs for Cheteshwar Pujara! Two boundaries from the over – 8 from it. Full ball, outside off from Craig Overton, Pujara drives it past covers. The fielders chases it and dives but cannot stop the ball. India 69/1 & 78 in 29 overs, trail England (432) by 285 runs

  • 6:42 PM IST

    3rd Test IND vs ENG Live Score, Day 3 LIVE: FOUR! Punished yet again! Positive from Pujara! This is brilliant cricket from the top-order batter. Full and on the pads from James Anderson, Cheteshwar Pujara whips it past square leg for yet another boundary. IND 53/1 & 78 in 23.5 overs, trail ENG (432) by 301 runs

  • 6:30 PM IST

    England vs India Live Score 3rd Test Updates: FOUR! Easy pickings! Puji is off the mark and in some style! Full ball, on leg from Anderson, Pujara whips it past mid-wicket for a boundary. India 41/1 (78) in 21.5 overs, trail England (432) 313 runs

  • 6:27 PM IST

    India vs England Live Updates Today, 3rd Test LIVE: Day 3, Session 2 – We are back after Lunch. The England fielders walk out on the field. Rohit Sharma is now joined by Cheteshwar Pujara in the middle to join Rohit Sharma in the middle. James Anderson (5-2-8-0) to start the session. Just at the stroke of lunch, England dent India with a crucial blow – this time in the form of Rahul. Rohit is on strike, Anderson starts with the ball! Off we go!

  • 6:06 PM IST

    Bairstow Plucks ‘One Out of Thin Air’

  • 6:00 PM IST

    Bairstow ‘grabs a stunner’ to send Rahul back!

  • 5:55 PM IST

    India vs England Live Cricket Score 3rd Test LIVE: What a session of Test cricket! The wicket of Rahul just before Lunch has provided England with a really good start in this innings. Rohit Sharma has looked quite solid and would need to continue if India are to get back in the game. India started quite well on Day 3 and picked up two wickets early. But what followed was a wonderful display of fast bowling by England. James Anderson, Ollie Robinson, Craig Overton and Sam Curran bowled the right channels and got plenty of help from the overcast conditions and the pitch. The English pacers troubled both Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul and went past the edge on many occasions. It looked like India would go back for Lunch without losing a wicket but the wicket of KL Rahul on the last ball of the session will make them a bit more nervous in the break.

  • 5:47 PM IST

    IND vs ENG Live Cricket Score, 3rd Test Live Updates: OUT! EDGED AND CAUGHT! Craig Overton removes Kl Rahul for 8. What a catch this is by Bairstow. Massive blow for India just at the stroke of LUNCH! Wonderful delivery too from Overton and just at the stroke of Lunch, Rahul’s innings has been cut short. Outstanding piece of cricket from England and they will head back as the happier side. Overton serves this on a length, around the off pole, KL Rahul is forced to play at this due to the angle, but the ball nips away enough to catch the outside edge. The ball goes in between Joe Root (first slip) and Jonny Bairstow (second slip) and Bairstow dives to his left and takes a one-handed stunner. Jubilation for England here. THAT WILL BE LUNCH ON DAY 3! India 34/1 in 19 overs, trail England (432) 320 runs in Leeds

  • 5:41 PM IST

    It’s LUNCH TIME AT HEADINGLEY!

  • 5:41 PM IST

    India vs England 3rd Test Live Score: FOUR! Nicely clipped away. Rohit Sharma waited for the ball to swing into him and then he decided to whip this one away. Length delivery, lands it on middle and the ball nips in, Rohit Sharma just tucks this wonderfully through mid-wicket. IND 34/0 & 78 in 18 overs vs ENG (432)