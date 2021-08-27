IND vs ENG Live Cricket Score, 3rd Test Today Match Updates

Leeds: Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of India vs England 3rd Test, Day 3 live score and updates from Headingley, Leeds. OUT – Craig Overton removes KL Rahul for 8 as England draw first blood versus India in the first session of day 3 of third Test at Headingley, Leeds on Friday. Openers KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma start cautiously for India after England take a massive 354-run lead. INNINGS BREAK – Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah strike early in the morning to wrap England innings for 432 on day 3 of the third Test at Headingley, Leeds. Joe Root top-scored for the hosts with a knock of 121 while Dawid Malan also scored a crucial half-century. Root stamped his authority over the Indian bowling attack with a third masterful hundred in as many games, putting England in a dominant position on day two of the second Test on Thursday. Though India won at Lord’s, they were not able to trouble Root (121 off 165) and the England skipper extended his purple patch with his 23rd Test hundred and sixth of the year to take his team to a commanding 423 for eight at stumps on day two. England now lead by 345 runs. (LIVE SCORECARD)Also Read - Live Streaming Cricket CPL 2021: When And Where to Watch Caribbean Premier League 2021 Stream Live Cricket Match Online And on TV

Live Updates

  • 5:39 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score India vs England, 3rd Test Day 3 LIVE: SIX! That’s the Rohit Sharma that we all know. It is a loose delivery from Ollie Robinson and Rohit does not miss out. Short ball, outside off this time, Rohit Sharma just waits and then pumps this one all the way over third man for a maximum. IND 28/0 & 78 in 16 overs, trail ENG (432) by 326 runs

  • 5:20 PM IST

    IND vs ENG Live Score 3rd Test LIVE: Beaten again! Length ball, on off from Craig Overton. Rohit Sharma looks to block it from the crease but the ball goes past the edge. There is a noise as the ball goes past the bat and an appeal is put in for caught behind. It is turned down and Craig Overton says that it hit the pads. The replay confirms the same. IND 18/0 & 78 in 13 overs, trail ENG (432) by 336 runs

  • 5:02 PM IST

    ENG vs IND Live Score 3rd Test 2021: Review time! KL Rahul reviews this with a second left on the clock. No bat on that one. The ball is going down leg! Rahul is safe! NOT OUT! The review works out for India and Rahul as the on-field decision has been overturned. Robinson hurls across a length delivery, around the off pole, the ball hits the deck and nips back in sharply on this occasion. Rahul looks to defend this one but the ball misses his willow and goes onto ping his pad. An appeal and the finger goes up this time. Rahul has a word with Rohit and with just one single second left on the timer, Rahul opts for the same. Ball Tracker shows that the ball was missing the stumps. Good decision by Rahul! India 16/0 in 9.5 overs, trail England (432) 338 runs in Leeds

  • 4:51 PM IST

  • 4:51 PM IST

    India vs England Live Score 3rd Test, Day 3 LIVE: FOUR! First boundary of Indian innings. Sweetly timed by Rohit Sharma. On a length, outside off from James Anderson , swings away and Rohit leans ahead and creams this through covers for a boundary. IND 13/0 & 78 in 6.5 overs, trail ENG (432) by 341 runs at Headingley

  • 4:42 PM IST

    IND vs ENG Live Score Today Match, 3rd Test LIVE: Here comes the inswinger! Length ball, lands on off, and nips back in. Rahul looks to work it away but gets hit high on the pads. England are bowling tight lines and India openers are finding it hard to rotate strike. India 6/0 in 5 overs, trail England (432) 348 runs in Leeds

  • 4:17 PM IST

    England vs India Live Score 3rd Test 2021, Day 3 LIVE: Good first over from Anderson! Length ball, outside off. Sharma gets the outside edge while looking to defend. The ball goes past gully. Haseeb Hameed chases it and dives to pull it back in. Jonny Bairstow throws the ball back in and two runs are taken. India are underway. IND 2/0 & 78, trail ENG (432) by 352 runs at Headingley

  • 4:16 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score Today India vs England, 3rd TEST LIVE: England team is in a huddle and India openers – Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul are at the crease. Rohit will take the strike. Meanwhile, James Anderson will open the attack for England. Brand new Dukes in Anderson’s hand. Three slips and a gully. HERE WE GO!

  • 4:12 PM IST

    IND vs ENG Test Live Score, 3rd Test LIVE: Groundsmen at work! There’s a bit of rain around and the main cover is in place. Both umpires are out in the middle, looking at the overhead skies and for a bit of inspection. A few droplets fall on the camera but there are no umbrellas up in the crowd. Just a small delay this as the sun tries to break out from the clouds. Meanwhile, England’s players are near the boundary line and are standing at the edge. Good news! The covers are off! We are starting soon.

  • 4:09 PM IST

    Innings Break at Headingley!