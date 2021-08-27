IND vs ENG Live Cricket Score, 3rd Test Today Match Updates

Leeds: Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of India vs England 3rd Test, Day 3 live score and updates from Headingley, Leeds. TEA – India 112/1 (78) in 46 overs, trail England (432) by 242 runs | Rohit 59 not out, Pujara 40 not out. FIFTY- Rohit Sharma continues his solid form in the series as he notched up his 14th half-century in Test cricket to lead India's fightback against England on day 3 of the third Test in Leeds on Friday. Cheteshwar Pujara and Rohit knit crucial second-wicket stand for India to keep the hopes alive in the third Test. OUT – Craig Overton removes KL Rahul for 8 as England draw first blood versus India in the first session of day 3 of third Test at Headingley, Leeds on Friday. INNINGS BREAK – Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah strike early in the morning to wrap England innings for 432 on day 3 of the third Test at Headingley, Leeds. Joe Root top-scored for the hosts with a knock of 121 while Dawid Malan also scored a crucial half-century. Root stamped his authority over the Indian bowling attack with a third masterful hundred in as many games, putting England in a dominant position on day two of the second Test on Thursday.

Live Updates

  • 8:41 PM IST

    3rd Test IND vs ENG Live Score, Day 3 LIVE: Day 3, Session 3 – We are ready for the final session on Day 3. Rohit Sharma and Cheteshwar Pujara walk out on the field. The English fielders spread out on the field. Craig Overton to start the session. FOUR! Perfect execution of that shot! Back of a length, outside off. Pujara rides the bounce and guides it past the point for a boundary. IND 116/1 & 78 in 46.3 overs, trail ENG (432) by 238 runs at Headingley

  • 8:31 PM IST

    IND vs ENG Live Score 3rd Test, Day 3 Updates: England were quite good with the ball. Anderson, Overton and Robinson bowled in the right channels and went past the outside edge on numerous occasions. Curran struggled to find his rhythm and would want to change that. The key for England is to stay patient as a couple of quick wickets will help them push further for a victory. Do join us at 4 PM Local (8:30 PM IST – August 27) for the last session on Day 3.

  • 8:26 PM IST

    Rohit, Pujara Lead India’s Fightback vs England

  • 8:25 PM IST

    India vs England Live Score 3rd Test: The session was all about Rohit Sharma and Cheteshwar Pujara. Both the batters have put their heads down and have indulged in some good old-fashioned Test-match batting. They have blocked the balls which deserve to be blocked, punished the ball that deserved the treatment and left the ones which were too wide. Rohit Sharma has looked very solid so far and Pujara has surprisingly scored runs at a brisk pace. India would hope that these two can cut down the deficit even further.

  • 8:18 PM IST

    IND vs ENG Live Cricket Score, 3rd TEST LIVE: Well negotiated by Rohit! A wonderful session for India! Rohit Sharma and Cheteshwar Pujara have batted and batted to take them to 112. The deficit is now 242 and they would be quite happy going in the hut. England were pretty good with the ball too, but could not take a single wicket. On a length, around off and middle from Sam Curran, Rohit Sharma blocks it nicely. THAT WILL BE TEA ON DAY 3! India 112/1 (78) in 46 overs, trail England (432) by 242 runs | Rohit 59 not out, Puajra 40 batting

  • 8:16 PM IST

    3rd Test IND vs ENG Live Cricket Score: FOUR! That shot had some control from Rohit Sharma. This is bowled shortish, on the body, does not rise too much and Rohit Sharma finds it easy to swivel and hook this to the deep square leg fence. India 110/1 & 78 in 45 overs, trail England (432) by 244 runs

  • 8:11 PM IST

  • 8:09 PM IST

    From One Champion to Another!

  • 8:07 PM IST

    IND vs ENG Live Score 3rd Test, Day 3 LIVE: A couple now! 100 up for India too! Back of a length, slanting away outside off, Pujara just guides this one through short third man and they return for the second. India behind by 253 now!

  • 8:05 PM IST

    India vs England Live Cricket Score 3rd Test LIVE: FOUR! Another boundary for Pujara. He has been scoring runs at a brisk pace so far. Good reaction from him too. Good length, around off and middle, Cheteshwar Pujara goes back and whips this one nicely through square leg. IND 78 & 98/1 in 41 overs vs ENG (432)