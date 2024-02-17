By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
LIVE UPDATES | IND Vs ENG, 3rd Test SCORE: India Too Miss Ashwin Dearly
LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Eng, 3rd Test SCORE: Get here all the latest updates from IND vs ENG Test match in Rajkot.
LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Eng, 3rd Test SCORE, DAY 3: India were dealt with a heavy blow on Friday night as off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin had to withdraw from the game due to his mother’s illness. The hosts were already missing the services of Virat Kohli and KL Rahul. In the absence of Ashwin, India will have to play the rest of the game with just four bowlers.
