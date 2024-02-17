Top Recommended Stories

LIVE UPDATES | IND Vs ENG, 3rd Test SCORE: India Too Miss Ashwin Dearly

LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Eng, 3rd Test SCORE: Get here all the latest updates from IND vs ENG Test match in Rajkot.

Updated: February 17, 2024 9:33 AM IST

By Nikhil | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

India vs England 3rd Test: Live Cricket Score

LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Eng, 3rd Test SCORE, DAY 3: India were dealt with a heavy blow on Friday night as off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin had to withdraw from the game due to his mother’s illness. The hosts were already missing the services of Virat Kohli and KL Rahul. In the absence of Ashwin, India will have to play the rest of the game with just four bowlers.

Live Updates

  • Feb 17, 2024 9:33 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | IND Vs ENG, 3rd Test SCORE: The players come to the field. Devdutt Padikkal is on as a substitute fielder for Ravi Ashwin. Jasprit Bumrah will begin proceedings for India.

  • Feb 17, 2024 9:19 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | IND Vs ENG, 3rd Test SCORE: The Indian team will be wearing black arm bands in memory of Dattajirao Gaekwad, former India captain and India’s oldest Test cricketer who passed away recently.

  • Feb 17, 2024 9:15 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | IND Vs ENG, 3rd Test SCORE: The first hour of play will be crucial for India as a couple of wickets might put them in the driver’s seat.

  • Feb 17, 2024 9:08 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | IND Vs ENG, 3rd Test SCORE: With no Ashwin, India will have to play with four bowlers Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja.

  • Feb 17, 2024 9:08 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | IND Vs ENG, 3rd Test SCORE: ICYMI, India will have to play with a bowler less as Ravi Ashwin withdrew himself from the Test match due to his mother’s illness. The development came in late at night on Friday.

  • Feb 16, 2024 5:04 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | IND Vs ENG, 3rd Test SCORE: STUMPS DAY 2!! Ben Duckett is the star of this day. He stays unbeaten on 133 off 118 balls. What an inning. Took the game away from the Indian team. ENG 207/2 (35)

  • Feb 16, 2024 4:36 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | IND Vs ENG, 3rd Test SCORE: WICKET! LBW!! Siraj gets the breakthrough. He dismissed Ollie Pope. He scored 39 runs off 55 balls. ENG 182/2 (30)

  • Feb 16, 2024 4:10 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | IND Vs ENG, 3rd Test SCORE: CENTURY!! for Duckett. His first ton in India and he brings it up with BACK-2-BACK BOUNDARIES!! and in just 88 balls. What a knock this has been. ENG 148/1 (26)

  • Feb 16, 2024 3:33 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | IND Vs ENG, 3rd Test SCORE: 20 overs are done and dusted. England have crossed the 100-run mark and have only lost one wicket. They look strong with Duckett on the pitch. ENG 115/1 (20)

