By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
live
LIVE UPDATES | IND Vs ENG, 3rd Test SCORE: England Eye Early Wickets
LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Eng, 3rd Test SCORE: Get here all the latest updates from IND vs ENG Test match in Rajkot.
LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Eng, 3rd Test SCORE, STUMPS DAY 3: India were dealt with a heavy blow on Friday night as off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin had to withdraw from the game due to his mother’s illness. However, the Indian bowlers bounced back really well and bowled out England on 319 despite a stunning century from Duckett. India then gained more domination from Jaiswal’s century and Gill’s fifty. India is leading by 322 runs at the end of Day 3.
Trending Now
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.