LIVE UPDATES | IND Vs ENG, 3rd Test SCORE: England Eye Early Wickets

India VS England 445 (130.5) 1st Innings 319 (71.1) 196/2 (51.0) 2nd Innings Run Rate: (Current: 3.84) IND lead by 322 runs Last Wicket: Rajat Patidar c Rehan Ahmed b Tom Hartley 0 (10) - 191/2 in 47.4 Over Shubman Gill 65 * (120) 6x4, 2x6 Kuldeep Yadav 3 (15) 0x4, 0x6 Rehan Ahmed (8-0-31-0) * Tom Hartley (15-2-42-1)

India vs England 3rd Test: Live Cricket Score

LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Eng, 3rd Test SCORE, STUMPS DAY 3: India were dealt with a heavy blow on Friday night as off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin had to withdraw from the game due to his mother’s illness. However, the Indian bowlers bounced back really well and bowled out England on 319 despite a stunning century from Duckett. India then gained more domination from Jaiswal’s century and Gill’s fifty. India is leading by 322 runs at the end of Day 3.

