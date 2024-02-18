Top Recommended Stories

  • LIVE UPDATES | IND Vs ENG, 3rd Test SCORE: England Eye Early Wickets
live

LIVE UPDATES | IND Vs ENG, 3rd Test SCORE: England Eye Early Wickets

LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Eng, 3rd Test SCORE: Get here all the latest updates from IND vs ENG Test match in Rajkot.

Updated: February 18, 2024 7:33 AM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Sunny Daud

India vs England 3rd Test: Live Cricket Score

LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Eng, 3rd Test SCORE, STUMPS DAY 3: India were dealt with a heavy blow on Friday night as off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin had to withdraw from the game due to his mother’s illness. However, the Indian bowlers bounced back really well and bowled out England on 319 despite a stunning century from Duckett. India then gained more domination from Jaiswal’s century and Gill’s fifty. India is leading by 322 runs at the end of Day 3.

Live Updates

  • Feb 18, 2024 7:33 AM IST

    Hello and welcome to the live coverage of India vs England 3rd Test match day four. Team India is currently in good position and the hosts will start their day on positive notes. On the other hand, England bowlers must be frustrated and look for wickets from the first session.

  • Feb 17, 2024 5:04 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | IND Vs ENG, 3rd Test SCORE: STUMPS DAY 3!! India extend their lead to 322 runs by the end of Day 3. Shubman Gill is batting on 65 runs. Jaiswal retired hurt after a great knock. India in a great position here. IND 196/2 (51)

  • Feb 17, 2024 4:55 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | IND Vs ENG, 3rd Test SCORE: Another dismal outing for Rajat Patidar. He gets out on a 10-ball duck this time. Kuldeep is batting as night watchman now. IND 195/2 (49)

  • Feb 17, 2024 4:40 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | IND Vs ENG, 3rd Test SCORE: Patidar walks out as Jaiswal is retired hurt after a beautiful knock. Everyone including Brendon McCullum gives him a standing ovation. IND 189/1 (45)

  • Feb 17, 2024 4:34 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | IND Vs ENG, 3rd Test SCORE: Jaiswal has decided to stay on the field despite the pain. Rohit is also talking to the batting coach. Just around half n hour left in Day 3. IND 184/1 (43)

  • Feb 17, 2024 4:28 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | IND Vs ENG, 3rd Test SCORE: GAME RESUMES! SIX! from Gill to bring up his FIFTY!! What a knock. He completes it in 98 balls. Jaiswal is continuing as well after the check-up. IND 179/1 (42.3)

  • Feb 17, 2024 4:27 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | IND Vs ENG, 3rd Test SCORE: Jaiswal seems to have some problem with his lower back. India can not take a blow like this here. The medics are checking on him. IND 172/1 (42)

  • Feb 17, 2024 4:23 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | IND Vs ENG, 3rd Test SCORE: Something has happened to Yashasvi Jaiswal. He is down on his knee and it looks like he is feeling discomfort on his back. The physio is out in the middle.

  • Feb 17, 2024 4:08 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | IND Vs ENG, 3rd Test SCORE: Hundred for Yashasvi Jaiswal with a four through the covers> Magnificent hundred for the India opener, his second in the series.

  • Feb 17, 2024 4:00 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | IND Vs ENG, 3rd Test SCORE: Yashasvi Jaiswal slowed down a bit after entering 90s. He already has a double hundred in this series. 14 overs still to be played on the day. IND 146/1

