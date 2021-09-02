Live India vs England Score and Updates 4th Test Day 1

London: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of India vs England 4th Test match live score and updates from the Oval, London. England pacers came to the party as they took the top three Indian wickets in the first session of the fourth Test at the Oval on Thursday. India went to lunch at 54/3 with Virat Kohli (18 not out) and Ravindra Jadeja (2 not out) at the crease. The Indian openers started well to reach 28/0 in first seven overs, especially with K.L. Rahul playing some lovely drives. But Chris Woakes, introduced in the ninth over, dismissed Rohit Sharma (11) with an absolute peach of a delivery. Nipping off the pitch with extra bounce from short of length, Woakes forced Sharma to play at it.Also Read - ENG vs IND Dream11 Team Prediction 4th Test: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips For Today's England vs India Match at the Oval, 03:30 PM IST September 2, Thursday

Live Updates

  • 7:21 PM IST

    Live Score IND vs ENG 4th Test Day 1 Updates: Virat Kohli completes his fifty with a quick single. He needs to convert it into a big score to stage India’s comeback in the game. Rahane on the other side continues to bat with the cautious approach. IND 105/4 in 40 overs

  • 7:10 PM IST

    Live Score IND vs ENG 4th Test Day 1 Updates: The Indian captain is marching towards his half-century. Kohli is looking in more control than any of his previous innings in the series. He is playing the full deliveries with very much ease, except for an edge to Joe Root, Kohli hasn’t played a loose shot so far today. IND 96/4 in 38 overs

  • 7:04 PM IST

    Live Score IND vs ENG 4th Test Day 1 Updates: The English bowlers are now different things to get the better of Virat Kohli but the Indian captain is looking focused today. Meanwhile, Ajinkya Rahane is looking very cautious at the moment. IND 92/4 in 37 overs

  • 7:00 PM IST

    Live Score IND vs ENG 4th Test Day 1 Updates: Virat Kohli is looking to play as much as ball as possible with the bat. The sun is out and it’s a very good sign for Team India and the two quality batters in the middle. Kohli and Rahane need to capitalize on it to revive India’s innings. IND 83/4 in 36 overs

  • 6:45 PM IST

    Live Score IND vs ENG 4th Test Day 1 Updates: Ajinkya Rahane survives all thanks to the review which Virat Kohli asked him to take. Rahane needs to make the best of it now. Chris Woakes has been the pick of the bowlers for England now and India need to play him very cautiously. IND 73/4 in 32 overs

  • 6:39 PM IST

    Live Score IND vs ENG 4th Test Day 1 Updates: A decent over from Craig Overton only three runs came from it. India need a desperate partnership here as one wicket from here will be the start of another collapse. Kohli needs to come up big today alongside his deputy Rahane. IND 72/4 in 31 overs

  • 6:34 PM IST

    Live Score IND vs ENG 4th Test Day 1 Updates: OUT! Chris Woakes gets another wicket as this time he dismisses Ravindra Jadeja. Joe Root takes a comfortable catch at slip. India’s plan to send Jadeja ahead of Ajinkya Rahane and Rishabh Pant didn’t work as now the pressure is mounting on Kohli. IND 69/4 in 30 overs

  • 6:25 PM IST

    Live Score IND vs ENG 4th Test Day 1 Updates: DROPPED! England captain Joe Root dropped a valuable catch of Virat Kohli. It was a difficult one but should have been taken. Excellent bowling from Chris Woakes as he is tasking tough questions to Kohli with out-swingers. IND 69/3 in 28 overs

  • 6:17 PM IST

    Live Score IND vs ENG 4th Test Day 1 Updates: Virat Kohli started the new session with positive intent as he played an exquisite cover drive to display his intentions. England will look to target Ravindra Jadeja to break the stand. IND 60/3 in 26 overs

  • 6:13 PM IST

    * Chris Woakes to bowl the first over after the Lunch for England.