London: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of India vs England 4th Test match live score and updates from the Oval, London. Team India captain Virat Kohli once again failed to convert his half-century into a big score and got dismissed on 50. England pacers came to the party as they took the top three Indian wickets in the first session of the fourth Test at the Oval on Thursday. India went to lunch at 54/3 with Virat Kohli (18 not out) and Ravindra Jadeja (2 not out) at the crease. The Indian openers started well to reach 28/0 in first seven overs, especially with K.L. Rahul playing some lovely drives. But Chris Woakes, introduced in the ninth over, dismissed Rohit Sharma (11) with an absolute peach of a delivery. Nipping off the pitch with extra bounce from short of length, Woakes forced Sharma to play at it.Also Read - Virat Kohli Breaks Sachin Tendulkar, Ricky Ponting's Record to Become Fastest to Score 23,000 International Runs, Achieves Feat During IND vs ENG 4th Test

