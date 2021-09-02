Live India vs England Score and Updates 4th Test Day 1

London: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of India vs England 4th Test match live score and updates from the Oval, London. Team India captain Virat Kohli once again failed to convert his half-century into a big score and got dismissed on 50. England pacers came to the party as they took the top three Indian wickets in the first session of the fourth Test at the Oval on Thursday. India went to lunch at 54/3 with Virat Kohli (18 not out) and Ravindra Jadeja (2 not out) at the crease. The Indian openers started well to reach 28/0 in first seven overs, especially with K.L. Rahul playing some lovely drives. But Chris Woakes, introduced in the ninth over, dismissed Rohit Sharma (11) with an absolute peach of a delivery. Nipping off the pitch with extra bounce from short of length, Woakes forced Sharma to play at it.Also Read - Virat Kohli Breaks Sachin Tendulkar, Ricky Ponting's Record to Become Fastest to Score 23,000 International Runs, Achieves Feat During IND vs ENG 4th Test

Live Updates

  • 8:51 PM IST

    Live Score IND vs ENG 4th Test Day 1 Updates: OUT! MASSIVE BLOW! Rishabh Pand departs in search of a big shot! The southpaw charged down the ground and skied the ball in the air. The tail has once again a big job to do for India. IND 127/7 in 53 overs

  • 8:42 PM IST

    Live Score IND vs ENG 4th Test Day 1 Updates: Rishabh Pant is looking in some counter-attacking mood as he wants to score some quick runs with the tail. India need to score somewhere near 200 to give themselves a chance in the game and Rishabh Pant will be the key for it. IND 127/6 in 52 overs

  • 8:18 PM IST

    Live Score IND vs ENG 4th Test Day 1 Updates: TEA! India are in massive trouble after the second session. India lost three big wickets in the session including Virat Kohli’s. Rishabh Pant and Shardul Thakur are in the middle now and India need a miraculous show from the two to stage a comeback in the game. IND 122/6 in 51 overs

  • 8:08 PM IST

    Live Score IND vs ENG 4th Test Day 1 Updates: OUT! And the wicket continues to fall as Ajinkya Rahane is walking back towards the pavilion. Another disappointing show from the Mumbaikar, as India in deep trouble. Overton hits the perfect line and length and Rahane edges it to the slips. IND 117/6 in 49.5 overs

  • 8:06 PM IST

    Live Score IND vs ENG 4th Test Day 1 Updates: Robinson is angling the ball away from Rishabh Pant which is troubling the southpaw. India need a partnership here to stage a comeback in this game. Rahane have to play with a lot of responsibility here. IND 111/5 in 49 overs

  • 8:03 PM IST

    Live Score IND vs ENG 4th Test Day 1 Updates: Kohli’s departure has put a brake on India’s scoring rate. Rishabh Pant is trying hard to hit some quick boundaries but failed to get any so far. IND 108/5 in 48 overs

  • 7:34 PM IST

    Live Score IND vs ENG 4th Test Day 1 Updates: OUT! And Ollie Robinson gets the better of Virat Kohli for 50! A very big blow for India as Kohli once again edged the ball behind the stumps. The visitors are in massive trouble now and Kohli’s century drought continues. IND 105/5 in 42.5 overs

  • 7:30 PM IST

    Live Score IND vs ENG 4th Test Day 1 Updates: England bowlers are now looking to targeting Ajinkya Rahane to break Virat Kohli’s rhythm. Still no hint of Moeen Ali into the attack from Joe Root as he continues to attack the Indian batsmen with his pacers. IND 105/4 in 42 overs

  • 7:21 PM IST

    Live Score IND vs ENG 4th Test Day 1 Updates: Virat Kohli completes his fifty with a quick single. He needs to convert it into a big score to stage India’s comeback in the game. Rahane on the other side continues to bat with the cautious approach. IND 105/4 in 40 overs

  • 7:10 PM IST

    Live Score IND vs ENG 4th Test Day 1 Updates: The Indian captain is marching towards his half-century. Kohli is looking in more control than any of his previous innings in the series. He is playing the full deliveries with very much ease, except for an edge to Joe Root, Kohli hasn’t played a loose shot so far today. IND 96/4 in 38 overs