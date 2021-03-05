India vs England 4th Test Live Cricket Score Day 2 Ahmedabad

Here you can check the Live Score of India vs England 2021 4th Test, Day 2 and latest match updates. Also you can follow the live blog and match summary from Ahmedabad and check the details of 4th Test. Other information that you can search for are the Live Streaming Details of IND vs ENG 4th Test in Motera. Check Cricket Score and Updates IND vs ENG 2021 India vs England Score, 4th Test, Day 2. Hello and welcome to our cricket coverage of India vs England 2021, 4th Test, Day 2 Live Score match between India and England being played at Narendra Modi Stadium. Also Read - IND vs ENG: Umpire Nitin Menon Trends on Twitter After Impressive Calls During Day 2 of 4th Test

Live Updates

  • 4:34 PM IST

    Fifty for Washington Sundar: He has stepped up now. With a four and a couple off successive deliveries, Sundar raises his third Test fifty. Took him 96 deliveries to reach the milestone. He has struck seven fours so far. India cruising.

  • 4:21 PM IST

    India have now lost their seventh wicket for 259. They currently lead by 54 runs.

  • 4:21 PM IST

    Rishabh Pant OUT! A big round of applause for Pant who has entertained this crowd thoroughly today. James Anderson has his man – A short delivery and Pant went after it but was caught by Joe Root at short mid-wicket. He scored 101 off 118 with 13 fours and two sixes.

  • 4:16 PM IST

    Rishabh Pant Reaches His Century: Whoa! Pant, you beauty! He has reached his third Test century with a six off Joe Root. This is his first century in India. Took just 115 deliveries to reach the milestone.

  • 4:14 PM IST

    Rishabh Pant is in the nineties but it doesn’t matter to him at all. He reverse-sweeps James Anderson for a four. Talk about bravado. Pant is on 94 off 114.

  • 4:05 PM IST

    India vs England Live Score: Rishabh Pant has welcomed James Anderson back into the attack with back-to-back fours. The message is clear – do not let anyone settle with the new ball. The first four was clubbed over mid-off as Pant came down the track and for the next he reached for the delivery sending it crashing through covers. India 232/6, lead by 27 runs

  • 4:02 PM IST

    Hilarious

  • 3:59 PM IST

    Second new ball has been taken.

  • 3:58 PM IST

    Over 80: Six runs from the over. Washington Sundar finishes it with a drive for four. Ben Stokes looks fully spent. India leading by 18 runs. How far will they stretch their lead to? Score 223/6

  • 3:55 PM IST

    Ben Stokes to bowl the final over before new-ball can be taken.