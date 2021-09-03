India vs England 4th Test Day 2 Match Score And Updates

London: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of India vs England 4th Test Day 2 live score and updates from the Oval, London. Jasprit Bumrah and Co will look for some early wickets early on Day 2 to strengthen India’s position in the second Test. England have already lost a crucial wicket of Joe Root on the opening day and it will be a tough task for the other batters to give a fight to a quality India pace attack. Meanwhile, After a predominantly dull day, it was luminous at The Oval after the Tea break on the first day of the fourth Test between India and England. But Shardul Thakur outshone the sun with the second-fastest half-century by an Indian in England. Thakur’s innings kept India in the reckoning in a match in which the ball will continue to wobble.Also Read - India vs England Match Highlights 4th Test Day 1 Updates: India End Day on Top With Joe Root's Wicket

