India vs England 4th Test Day 2 Match Score And Updates

London: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of India vs England 4th Test Day 2 live score and updates from the Oval, London. Jasprit Bumrah and Co will look for some early wickets early on Day 2 to strengthen India's position in the second Test. England have already lost a crucial wicket of Joe Root on the opening day and it will be a tough task for the other batters to give a fight to a quality India pace attack. Meanwhile, After a predominantly dull day, it was luminous at The Oval after the Tea break on the first day of the fourth Test between India and England. But Shardul Thakur outshone the sun with the second-fastest half-century by an Indian in England. Thakur's innings kept India in the reckoning in a match in which the ball will continue to wobble.

Live Updates

  • 6:19 PM IST

    LIVE Score IND vs ENG 4th Test Day 2 Updates: No place from the other end, as Kohli has decided to give Ravindra Jadeja some time with the ball. The stand is looking solid as India are looking clueless at the moment. IND 145/5 in 44 overs

  • 6:17 PM IST

    LIVE Score IND vs ENG 4th Test Day 2 Updates: India have put some players on the boundary rope as Pope and Bairstow are looking very confident at the moment. Siraj in his first over missed his length on a couple of occasions. ENG 142/5 in 43 overs

  • 6:12 PM IST

    LIVE Score IND vs ENG 4th Test Day 2 Updates: Mohammed Siraj to start proceedings with the ball after Lunch.

  • 5:49 PM IST

  • 5:33 PM IST

    LIVE Score IND vs ENG 4th Test Day 2 Updates: LUNCH! England make a stunning comeback in the second half of the session after losing a couple of early wickets. The match is evenly poised at the moment and India need to break the stand after Lunch to get something from here. ENG 139/5 at Lunch trail IND (191) by 52 runs.

  • 5:27 PM IST

    LIVE Score IND vs ENG 4th Test Day 2 Updates: India are in search of a desperate wicket ahead of the Lunch. Pope and Bairstow have put the Indian bowlers under the pressure. Bumrah is asking some tough questions but the two batters in the middle are well set and the sun is also out to help the batters. ENG 138/5 in 41 overs

  • 5:17 PM IST

    LIVE Score IND vs ENG 4th Test Day 2 Updates: Finally spin has been introduced to the attack. Ravindra Jadeja started things with some tight length as India are looking to put the brake on the run flow. ENG 129/5 in 38 overs

  • 5:07 PM IST

    LIVE Score IND vs ENG 4th Test Day 2 Updates: Jonny Bairstow is looking to score boundaries at regular intervals to put pressure on the bowlers and Umesh Yadav is the one who is feeling some at the moment. India have lost the way in the game now as Pope and Bairstow have put England right back in the game with a solid stand. ENG 127/5 in 36 overs

  • 4:59 PM IST

    LIVE Score IND vs ENG 4th Test Day 2 Updates: England are bouncing back in the game with boundaries. Nine boundaries have come in the last four over and two of them came in the previous one. Maybe it’s time to bring back Siraj and Bumrah in the attack. ENG 119/5 in 34 overs

  • 4:48 PM IST

    LIVE Score IND vs ENG 4th Test Day 2 Updates: Hat-trick of boundaries from Jonny Bairstow as Mohammed Siraj missed his line and length. England are staging a comeback here as the partnership between Pope and Bairstow has somehow revived their innings. ENG 106/5 in 32 overs