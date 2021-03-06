India vs England 4th Test Live Score Day 3 Ahmedabad

IND vs ENG 4th Test Day 3 Live: Here you can check the Live Score of India vs England 2021 4th Test, Day 3 and latest match updates. Also you can follow the live blog and match summary from Ahmedabad and check the details of 4th Test. Other information that you can search for are the Live Streaming Details of IND vs ENG 4th Test in Motera. Check Cricket Score and Updates IND vs ENG 2021 India vs England Score, 4th Test, Day 3. Hello and welcome to our cricket coverage of India vs England 2021, 4th Test, Day 3 Live Score match between India and England being played at Narendra Modi Stadium. Also Read - 'Unlucky' Washington Sundar Misses Maiden Test Century, Stranded on 96 as India All Out For 365

Also Read - IND vs ENG | "A Batsman Who Seems Extremely Insecure": Sanjay Manjrekar Lashes Out at Ajinkya Rahane

Also Read - Rishabh Pant's Reaction After Joining Adam Gilchrist in Elite Club is Priceless

Live Updates

  • 3:32 PM IST

    Time for a drinks-break now. Dan Lawrence has reached 49 off 91 and giving him company is Jack Leach on 1 off 19. England are 132/8, still trailing by 28 runs.

  • 3:24 PM IST

    Daniel Lawrence has pinched two consecutive fours off Axar Patel. He knows it’s inevitable so why not have some fun. And hopefully, he can force India to bat again and avoid the ignominy of an innings defeat. Can he? England are now trailing by just 37 runs. Score 122/8 in 49 overs

  • 3:20 PM IST

    Stat Alert: Axar Patel has equalled the record for most wickets in his debut series – he has now 27 wickets same as Dillip Doshi

  • 3:15 PM IST

  • 3:13 PM IST

    Axar Gets His Fifer: OUT! Dom Bess has been given out caught-behind. He went down on one knee, looking to play a sweep but instead only managed an inside edge that was caught by wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant. He scored 2 off 6. The tourists have lost their eighth wicket. India nearing an innings win in Ahmedabad. England 111/8, trail India by 49 runs

  • 3:04 PM IST

    Axar With The Breakthrough: OUT! Simply outstanding from Ajinkya Rahane. A excellent catch from the India vice-captain at first slip as he ends Ben Foakes’ innings on 13 off 46. Foakes came forward and got an outside edge that flew to Rahane who took the catch but wasn’t sure. The decision was referred and it confirmed Rahane has indeed caught the low catch safely. The 44-run partnership has been ended by Axar Patel. England lose their seventh wicket. Score 109/7, trail by 51 runs

  • 2:51 PM IST

    England Cross 100-Run Mark: Dan Lawrence and Zak Crawley are fighting back. The pair has so far added 39 runs for the seventh wicket. Lawrence is batting on 27 while Foakes has made 11 off 38. Score is 104/6 and the tourists trail India by 56 runs.

  • 2:31 PM IST

    We are back for the third and final session of the day. Washington Sundar to start the proceedings. England 91/6, trail by 69 runs

  • 2:18 PM IST

    The second session comes to an end. The contest is now headed one way. The question is how one-sided with the final result be? England have slumped to 91/6 after conceding a lead of 160 runs. Their big guns are back in the dressing room including captain Joe Root and talisman Ben Stokes. R Ashwin and Axar Patel have taken three wickets each. England still need 69 runs to force India to bat again. They have Dan Lawrence and Ben Foakes in the middle now. Will they avoid innings defeat? Join us shortly after the tea-break ends.

  • 2:16 PM IST

    Tea-Break: England 91/6, Trail India by 69 Runs (Daniel Lawrence 16*, Ben Foakes 6*; Ravichandran Ashwin 3/35, Axar Patel 3/28)