India vs England 4th Test Live Score Day 3 Ahmedabad

IND vs ENG 4th Test Day 3 Live: Here you can check the Live Score of India vs England 2021 4th Test, Day 3 and latest match updates. Also you can follow the live blog and match summary from Ahmedabad and check the details of 4th Test. Hello and welcome to our cricket coverage of India vs England 2021, 4th Test, Day 3 Live Score match between India and England being played at Narendra Modi Stadium.

Live Updates

  • 12:31 PM IST

    England captain Joe Root is in the middle, joining Dom Sibley. They have been been hurt twice in an over of Ravichandran Ashwin. They are still trailing India by 145 runs on Day 3. It’s going to be a tough day for England, should they manage to survive it that is. A lot will depend on how Root bats from here now. He’s been their best bet but barring the first Test, Root has also failed to produce any substantial innings.

  • 12:22 PM IST

    Ashwin on a Hat-trick: Third duck of the series for Jonny Bairstow! Ravichandran Ashwin has two in two. Bairstow, walked in at No. 3, and flicked the very first delivery he faced of his innings and ended up being caught by Rohit Sharma at leg gully. He goes back from a first-ball duck. Terrible from Bairstow. England lose their second wicket. Score 10/2

  • 12:18 PM IST

    Ashwin Strikes in His First Over: OUT! Ravichandran Ashwin provides the breakthrough for India right after the resumption. A straight delivery and England opener Zak Crawley edges it to be caught by Ajinkya Rahane in the slips for 5 off 16. England lose their first wicket. Score 10/1 in 4.4 overs, trail by 150 runs

  • 12:13 PM IST

    We’re back. The second session resumes. Axar Patel to start the proceedings. England trail by 154 runs

  • 11:34 AM IST

    That’s Lunch on Day 3: England openers have played out the three overs safely and added six runs as well. However, off the last delivery of the third over, Mohammed Siraj attempted to stop a drive from Zak Crawley off his own bowling but the ball struck his left thumb leaving him in considerable pain. Even though this was the final delivery before lunch, the physio rushed to the middle. Hopefully, that’s not something to worry much about. England 6/0, trail by 154 runs

  • 11:19 AM IST

    The two England openers – Zak Crawley and Dom Sibley are out in the middle. The new ball has been handed to Mohammed Sira. England trail India by 160 runs. Here we go.

  • 11:17 AM IST

    India have finished their first innings on 365 with Rishabh Pant hitting a superlative century followed by Washington Sundar’s equally good 96 not out. At one stage, it seemed that England will end the first session wicketless with Sundar and Axar Patel extending India’s lead beyond 100 runs and scoring boundaries with ease. However, the run out of Patel changed thins in no time. After his dismissal, Stokes hastened India’s end by trapping Ishant Sharma lbw for a first-ball duck and then cleaning up Mohammed Siraj for a duck as well. England will have to come out for about 15 mins to bat before the lunch break now.

  • 11:13 AM IST

    India 365-All Out in First Innings, Lead by 160 Runs: UNLUCKY! Washington Sundar watches from the other end as Ben Stokes cleans up Mohammed Siraj for a duck. Sundar stranded on 96. You feel sorry for the youngster but he should be proud of his effort. He struck 10 fours and a six during his effort to give India a handy first innings lead. Siraj out for a three-ball duck.

  • 11:08 AM IST

    Ishant Sharma out for a duck: Oh dear! Is Washington Sundar going to be stranded in the 90s? Ben Stokes has trapped Ishant Sharma duck for a first-ball duck by Ben Stokes. The bowler didn’t even look at the umpire, nor did Ishant as he walked back to the dressing room, This was pitched outside off and would have gone on to hit the leg stump. India 365/9 in 114.1 overs

  • 11:04 AM IST

    Axar Patel Run Out: Oh dear! This has come against the run of play. Washington Sundar pushed the full toss down towards mid-on. Jonny Bairstow picks it up and releases the ball quickly. Axar Patel wanted a run but he was sent back but by the time he was back, Joe Root had disturbed the bails. The decision went to the third umpire and he confirmed the same. Axar run out on 43 off 97 with five fours and a six. India lose their eighth wicket. Score 365/8, lead by 160 runs