LIVE CRICKET SCORE India vs England 4th Test, Day 4 Latest Updates

London: Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of India vs England 4th Test Day 4 live score and updates from the Oval, London. Rishabh Pant and Shardul Thakur stitch a crucial unbeaten 50-run stand as India gain back control against England on day 4 of the fourth Test at The Oval, London on Sunday. OUT! Moeen Ali picked up the big wicket of India captain Virat Kohli – 44 as England hurt India on day 4 of the fourth Test at Oval, London on Sunday. After a dominating show from Rohit Sharma and Cheteshwar Pujara on Day 3, skipper Virat Kohli has a huge responsibility on Day 4 to continue India’s fightback. However, England strike back with two quick wickets in the morning session of Day 4. Chris Woakes picked up the wickets of Ravindra Jadeja (17) and Ajinkya Rahane (0) to lead England’s fight versus India in the fourth Test at Oval. After a riveting Day 3, it is India who have moved ahead in the game as they lead by 171 runs and are looking good, despite losing two set batters late on Day 3. They have Kohli and Jadeja in the middle and they have plenty of batting left. England, on the other hand, are in need of wickets quickly before the lead swells up more. They have bowled well but with little reward. What will happen here? (LIVE SCORECARD)Also Read - ‘Motape Ka Treatment Abhi Bhi Bhi Hota Hai’: Mohammed Shami Trolls Rishabh Pant

Live Updates

  • 7:22 PM IST

    India vs England Live Cricket Score 4th Test: Drinks! India are on top here! Shardul Thakur and Rishabh Pant have done really well since Lunch and are putting India on the front foot. They would look to continue and get a lead of around 350 from here. England need to wrap things up quickly before things go out of hand, if it has not already. India 191 & 375/6, lead England (290) by 276 runs

  • 7:20 PM IST

    IND vs ENG Live Score 4th Test, Day 4 LIVE: Back-to-back maidens, England are building pressure here with the ball. Good length ball on off from Anderson, Pant looks to defend but it goes off the outside edge to first slip. 5 runs from last 5 overs. India 191 & 375/6, lead England (290) by 276 runs at Oval

  • 7:08 PM IST

    India vs England Live Cricket Score, 4th Test LIVE: FOUR! Fantastic shot from Pant! Good length ball outside off, Rishabh Pant cuts it through point for a boundary. IND 191 & 370/6, lead ENG (290) by 271 runs

  • 6:56 PM IST

    Pant, Thakur Rise to Occasion – Important 50-Run Stand!

  • 6:56 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score Today IND vs ENG 4th Test: FOUR! Straight down the ground! Two boundaries of the over – 10 runs from it. These are important runs for India. Tossed up on the middle from Ali, Pant dances down the track and then lifts it over the bowler’s head for a boundary. India 191 & 358/6, lead England (290) by 259 runs at Oval

  • 6:36 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score IND vs ENG Today, 4th TEST LIVE: FOUR! Thrashed! Full outside off from Chris Woakes, Shardul Thakur whacks it through cover for a boundary. These are welcome runs for India and are crucial ones for India. Thakur is showing his value with the bat. IND 191 & 345/6, lead ENG (290) by 246 runs at The Oval

  • 6:32 PM IST

    4th Test IND vs ENG Live Score, Day 4 LIVE:… Day 4, Session 2 … We are back for the post-Lunch session! The England players stride out to the middle, followed by Rishabh Pant and Shardul Thakur. Moeen Ali will start with the ball. An appeal for run-out taken upstairs. Shardul Thakur is in. NOT OUT! Thakur is in! Tossed up on off, Thakur defends it to cover and wants a run but is sent back by Pant. The fielder has a shy at the keeper’s end and hits. The third umpire is called for and the replays show that Thakur is in. An overthrow is taken as the ball goes to deep square leg. India 191 & 336/6, lead England (290) by 237 runs at Oval

  • 6:07 PM IST

  • 5:54 PM IST

    India vs England Live Cricket Updates, 4th Test LIVE: England were brilliant with the ball, they have been lethal and have bowled superb lines and lengths. Chris Woakes was terrific while Robinson, Anderson and Overton were decent as well. Moeen Ali was the one who got into the wickets column on Day 4 and they would look to wrap up this innings as quickly as possible. The second session will begin at 6:15 PM IST (12.40 pm GMT). Do join us then.

  • 5:52 PM IST

    IND vs ENG 4th Test Live Score, Day 4 LIVE: A session which has belonged to England! They started the day behind but they have made a good comeback, picking up three wickets and they will be pleased. India, on the other hand, are still slightly ahead but they will be disappointed that they could not take the game by the scruff of the neck.