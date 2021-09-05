LIVE CRICKET SCORE India vs England 4th Test, Day 4 Latest Updates

London: Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of India vs England 4th Test Day 4 live score and updates from the Oval, London. What a session for India! They are well on top as they lead by 346 runs. They will be pleased with the effort and Virat Kohli looks a happy man in the dugout. FIFTY! Shardul Thakur and Rishabh Pant slam crucial half-centuries and stitch a massive 100-run stand for the 6th wicket as India’s lead cross 300-run mark against England on day 4 of the fourth Test at The Oval, London on Sunday. OUT! Moeen Ali picked up the big wicket of India captain Virat Kohli – 44 as England hurt India on day 4 of the fourth Test at Oval, London on Sunday. After a dominating show from Rohit Sharma and Cheteshwar Pujara on Day 3, skipper Virat Kohli has a huge responsibility on Day 4 to continue India’s fightback. However, England strike back with two quick wickets in the morning session of Day 4. Chris Woakes picked up the wickets of Ravindra Jadeja (17) and Ajinkya Rahane (0) to lead England’s fight versus India in the fourth Test at Oval. (LIVE SCORECARD)Also Read - ‘Motape Ka Treatment Abhi Bhi Bhi Hota Hai’: Mohammed Shami Trolls Rishabh Pant

Live Updates

  • 8:52 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score Today India vs England 4th Test: OUT! TAKEN! India are 9 down now! Chris Woakes ends an important cameo of Jasprit Bumrah (24). Woakes bowls a short of length on middle, Jasprit Bumrah looks to pull but mistimes it straight to mid-on where Moeen Ali takes a simple catch. Useful runs from Bumrah. India now lead by 351.

  • 8:47 PM IST

    IND vs ENG Live Score 4th Test, Day 4 LIVE: FOUR! Nicely timed! 450 up for India! A full ball from Chris Woakes, angling on middle, Jasprit Bumrah flicks it through mid-wicket for a boundary. India 191 & 450/8, lead England (290) by 351 runs at Oval

  • 8:44 PM IST

    ENG vs IND 4th Test Live Cricket Score: We are back for the final session of Day 4! The England players stride out to the middle, followed by Umesh Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah. Craig Overton will start with the ball.

  • 8:30 PM IST

    ADVANTAGE INDIA! Visitors lead England by 346 Runs at TEA

  • 8:30 PM IST

    India vs England Live Score 4th Test Today: England toiled hard throughout but they have been hammered by the Indians. Shardul Thakur and Rishabh Pant took them to the sword and they faltered. All the seamers looked tired from the workload but they gave it their all. It looked like it will be a wicket-less session but Root and Ali provided them the two breakthroughs. They would now look to pick up the remaining two wickets as quickly as possible. Will India declare soon or will England get them all out? Join us at 8:30 PM IST (3 pm GMT) for the final session of Day 4.

  • 8:29 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score IND vs ENG, 4th Test LIVE: India started well after Lunch as Shardul Thakur and Rishabh Pant kept milking the runs and once the lead went past 300, they started to attack and helped India gain momentum. Thakur reached his fifty and then fell while Pant too departed after getting back to form. One thought that the declaration might come after Pan’t dismissal but India felt they could get more runs and what we are seeing is another partnership forming. Umesh Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah kept England at bay while playing some lovely shots in the middle. That stand is worth 31 and it has taken just 39 balls. One feels that post Tea, the visitors will bat for 30-45 minutes and then declare, with a probable lead of around 400. 43 overs are left in the day, so plenty of time left.

  • 8:20 PM IST

    4th Test IND vs ENG Live Cricket Score: Flatter down the leg side from Moeen Ali, Umesh Yadav looks to flick but misses. TEA ON DAY 4. What a session for India! They are well on top as they lead by 346 runs. They will be pleased with the effort and Virat Kohli looks like a happy man in the dugout. England now look deflated and they need a big performance if they want to win from here. India 191 & 445/8 at TEA, lead England (290) by 346 runs at Oval

  • 8:18 PM IST

    Match Winning Partnership from Pant-Thakur?

  • 8:18 PM IST

    IND vs ENG Live Score 4th Test, Day 4 LIVE FOUR! Superb! That is just class from Jasprit Bumrah! Full on off from Woakes, Bumrah drives it through mid-off for a boundary. A proper cricketing shot from the tailender – brilliant stuff!

  • 8:13 PM IST

    India vs England Live Cricket Score 4th Test: SIX! Bang! Tossed up outside off from Moeen Ali, Umesh Yadav powers it over deep mid-wicket for a maximum. Jasprit Bumrah also scores a crucial boundary as India’s lead swell beyond the 325-run mark against England in the fourth Test. IND 191 & 440/8, lead ENG (290) by 314 runs