London: Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of India vs England 4th Test Day 4 live score and updates from the Oval, London. What a session for India! They are well on top as they lead by 346 runs. They will be pleased with the effort and Virat Kohli looks a happy man in the dugout. FIFTY! Shardul Thakur and Rishabh Pant slam crucial half-centuries and stitch a massive 100-run stand for the 6th wicket as India’s lead cross 300-run mark against England on day 4 of the fourth Test at The Oval, London on Sunday. OUT! Moeen Ali picked up the big wicket of India captain Virat Kohli – 44 as England hurt India on day 4 of the fourth Test at Oval, London on Sunday. After a dominating show from Rohit Sharma and Cheteshwar Pujara on Day 3, skipper Virat Kohli has a huge responsibility on Day 4 to continue India’s fightback. However, England strike back with two quick wickets in the morning session of Day 4. Chris Woakes picked up the wickets of Ravindra Jadeja (17) and Ajinkya Rahane (0) to lead England’s fight versus India in the fourth Test at Oval. (LIVE SCORECARD)Also Read - ‘Motape Ka Treatment Abhi Bhi Bhi Hota Hai’: Mohammed Shami Trolls Rishabh Pant

