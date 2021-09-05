LIVE CRICKET SCORE India vs England 4th Test, Day 4 Latest Updates

London: Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of India vs England 4th Test Day 4 live score and updates from the Oval, London. England openers – Haseeb Hameed and Rory Burns make solid start in a massive 368-run chase against India on day 4 of the fourth Test the Oval in London. India set a challenging 368-run target for England to win the fourth Test. Crucial half-centuries from Shardul Thakur and Rishabh Pant and a brilliant hundred from Rohit Sharma helped India post a massive total of 466 runs in the 2nd innings of the 4th Test vs England. After a dominating show from Rohit Sharma and Cheteshwar Pujara on Day 3, skipper Virat Kohli has a huge responsibility on Day 4 to continue India’s fightback. However, England strike back with two quick wickets in the morning session of Day 4. Chris Woakes picked up the wickets of Ravindra Jadeja (17) and Ajinkya Rahane (0) to lead England’s fight versus India in the fourth Test at Oval. (LIVE SCORECARD)Also Read - ‘Motape Ka Treatment Abhi Bhi Bhi Hota Hai’: Mohammed Shami Trolls Rishabh Pant

