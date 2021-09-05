LIVE CRICKET SCORE India vs England 4th Test, Day 4 Latest Updates

London: Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of India vs England 4th Test Day 4 live score and updates from the Oval, London. England openers – Haseeb Hameed and Rory Burns make solid start in a massive 368-run chase against India on day 4 of the fourth Test the Oval in London. India set a challenging 368-run target for England to win the fourth Test. Crucial half-centuries from Shardul Thakur and Rishabh Pant and a brilliant hundred from Rohit Sharma helped India post a massive total of 466 runs in the 2nd innings of the 4th Test vs England. After a dominating show from Rohit Sharma and Cheteshwar Pujara on Day 3, skipper Virat Kohli has a huge responsibility on Day 4 to continue India’s fightback. However, England strike back with two quick wickets in the morning session of Day 4. Chris Woakes picked up the wickets of Ravindra Jadeja (17) and Ajinkya Rahane (0) to lead England’s fight versus India in the fourth Test at Oval. (LIVE SCORECARD)Also Read - ‘Motape Ka Treatment Abhi Bhi Bhi Hota Hai’: Mohammed Shami Trolls Rishabh Pant

  • 10:21 PM IST

    India vs England Live Score 4th Test, Day 4 LIVE: Drinks! It has been a very good start from England! They have not lost a wicket yet and are looking positive in the middle. They now would hope to go into Stumps without losing a wicket. India, on the other hand, would look to pick up some wickets. The pitch looks very flat and India need to be very patient. What will happen? India 290 & 37/0, need 331 runs vs England (191 & 466)

  • 10:17 PM IST

    Injury Concerns For Team India?

  • 10:08 PM IST

    ENG vs IND Live Score 4th Test 2021, Day 4 LIVE: FOUR! Well played! Two boundaries from the last two overs. England getting a move on here. A length ball, outside off from Jasprit Bumrah, Haseeb Hameed cuts it through cover-point for a boundary. England 290 & 34/0 in 12.5 overs, need 334 runs to win vs India (191 & 466) at Oval

  • 9:58 PM IST

    4th Test India vs England Live Cricket Score: FOUR! Nicely played! Short of a length from Umesh Yadav, on middle – Rory Burns gets on top of the bounce and pulls it nicely through mid-wicket for a boundary. No-Ball signalled by the third umpire. ENG 290 & 25/0, need IND (191 & 466) by 343 runs at Oval

  • 9:40 PM IST

    IND vs ENG Live Score 4th Test, Day 4 LIVE: Haseeb Hameed is off the mark! Umesh Yadav angles it on the pads. Hameed flicks it to deep square leg for a brace. The fielder has a shy at the bowler’s end but misses. Shardul Thakur doing the backup fumbles and allows another single. Three runs are taken. England 290 & 4/0, need 364 runs to win vs India (191 & 466) at Oval

  • 9:25 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score IND vs ENG 4th Test Updates: Back-to-back maidens! Length ball from Jasprit Bumrah, way outside off. Left alone nicely by Hameed. This is a cautious start by England openers. The hosts cannot afford to blink if they want to win or save this Test match. England 290 & 0/0, need 368 runs to win vs India (191 & 466-All Out)

  • 9:12 PM IST

    India vs England Live Cricket Score 4th Test: Rory Burns and Haseeb Hameed are at the crease for England. Indian players are in the huddle near the boundary rope. Burns is on strike. Umesh Yadav will open the attack. We’re back for one final time on day 4 of the fourth Test. 263 is the highest successful fourth-innings chase at the Oval, but this is still a good batting track. Let’s see how it goes!

  • 9:10 PM IST

    Will it be enough for Virat Kohli & Co.?

  • 9:09 PM IST

    ENG vs IND Live Score 4th Test 2021: England toiled and toiled but they were put to the sword. Chris Woakes was the pick of the bowlers for them while Anderson’s woes in the second inni9ngs continued. Overton had a tough time while Robinson did a decent job but they all looked tired in the middle. Moeen Ali and Joe Root were in the wickets column but one would feel that England will feel that they might have given few runs too many. Right then! India hold all the cards at the moment. They would hope that they can pick some wickets before Stumps on Day 4 while England would want to start well and hope not to lose many wickets before the end of the day’s play. They are certainly not out of it. Join us for England’s second innings in a while.

  • 9:07 PM IST

    India Set Massive 368-Run Target For England at Oval