Live India vs England 4th Test Day 4 Score And Updates

London: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of India vs England 4th Test Day 4 live score and updates from the Oval, London. After a dominating show from Rohit Sharma and Cheteshwar Pujara on Day 3, skipper Virat Kohli has a huge responsibility on Day 4 to continue India’s fightback. After a riveting Day 3, it is India who have moved ahead in the game as they lead by 171 runs and are looking good, despite losing two set batters late on Day 3. They have Kohli and Jadeja in the middle and they have plenty of batting left. England, on the other hand, are in need of wickets quickly before the lead swells up more. They have bowled well but with little reward. What will happen here? (LIVE SCORECARD)Also Read - IND vs ENG 4th Test: Paul Collingwood Urges English Fielders to 'Stay Calm' After Dropping Six Catches at Oval

    India vs England Live Cricket Score 4th Test: BREAKING – India head coach Ravi Shastri has tested positive for coronavirus and was isolated along with three of his close contacts including the team’s bowling coach Bharat Arun as a precautionary measure, the BCCI revealed on Sunday. Shastri returned a positive result on a lateral flow test (Rapid Antigen Test) and will stay in isolation till the report of his and others’ RT-PCR test reports come.

    4th Test IND vs ENG Live Score, Day 4 LIVE: Breaking news – KL Rahul has been fined 15 percent of his match fees as he showed dissent when he was given out caught behind on Day 3. A demerit point has also been added to his disciplinary record. Pitch report – Dominic Cork says that it has turned into a belting batting track and it has dried up a little. Adds that it will be very interesting to see what Day 4 brings. States that if a heavy roller is used, then the pitch might become flatter.

    IND vs ENG 4th Test 2021 Live Score, Day 4 LIVE: England, on the other hand, are in trouble. If they want to make a comeback in this game, they would need to pick up wickets as quickly as possible. They have already conceded a lead of 170 but they are not out of the game yet and if they can restrict India to as low a lead as possible, they can win from here. All-in-all, an exciting day awaits us.

    Live Cricket Score India vs England Test: How much will India aim for? That is the question in one’s mind right now. Anything above 300 would be a very good score and India would want that. Kohli is looking in good touch and India would hope that he, along with the rest of the batters can stick around and take India past the 300 lead. The pitch looks good for batting and India would be disappointed with anything below 300.
    IND vs ENG Live Score 4th Test, Day 4 LIVE: After a riveting Day 3, it is India who have moved ahead in the game as they lead by 171 runs and are looking good, despite losing two set batters late on Day 3. They have Kohli and Jadeja in the middle and they have plenty of batting left. England, on the other hand, are in need of wickets quickly before the lead swells up more. They have bowled well but with little reward. What will happen here?

    IND vs ENG Live Cricket Score, 4th Test LIVE: Day 4, Session 1 – Hello and a warm welcome to Day 4 of the fourth Test between England and India from Kennington Oval, London.