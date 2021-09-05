LIVE CRICKET SCORE India vs England 4th Test, Day 4 Latest Updates

London: Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of India vs England 4th Test Day 4 live score and updates from the Oval, London. OUT! Moeen Ali picked up the big wicket of India captain Virat Kohli – 44 as England hurt India on day 4 of the fourth Test at Oval, London on Sunday. After a dominating show from Rohit Sharma and Cheteshwar Pujara on Day 3, skipper Virat Kohli has a huge responsibility on Day 4 to continue India’s fightback. However, England strike back with two quick wickets in the morning session of Day 4. Chris Woakes picked up the wickets of Ravindra Jadeja (17) and Ajinkya Rahane (0) to lead England’s fight versus India in the fourth Test at Oval. After a riveting Day 3, it is India who have moved ahead in the game as they lead by 171 runs and are looking good, despite losing two set batters late on Day 3. They have Kohli and Jadeja in the middle and they have plenty of batting left. England, on the other hand, are in need of wickets quickly before the lead swells up more. They have bowled well but with little reward. What will happen here? (LIVE SCORECARD)Also Read - IND vs ENG 4th Test: Paul Collingwood Urges English Fielders to 'Stay Calm' After Dropping Six Catches at Oval

  • 5:43 PM IST

    ENG vs IND Live Score 4th Test 2021, Day 4 LIVE: India started the day well, with Jadeja and Kohli doing a very good job. Kohli played some lovely shots but then Jadeja and Rahane fell in quick succession to put them on the back foot. The runs dried up and Kohli too departed. Pant and Thakur have kept England at bay since then but they have a job to do after the break. IND 191 & 329/6 at LUNCH, lead ENG (290) by 230 runs at The Oval

  • 5:39 PM IST

    4th Test IND vs ENG Live Score: FOUR! Straight drive! What a shot from Shardul Thakur! A full ball, on middle from Overton, Thakur pushes it nicely wide of mid-on for a boundary. India 191 & 329/6, lead England (290) by 230 runs at Oval

  • 5:34 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score Today IND vs ENG 4th Test: Review time! England have taken a review for a catch, Shardul Thakur is the man in question. UltraEdge shows no bat involved. Ball Tracker shows wickets missing. NOT OUT! A full ball, on off, it lands and spins back in. Thakur looks to defend but misses and gets hit on the pads. The ball lobs and goes to the short leg. They appeal for the catch but not given. They take a review. UltraEdge shows no bat involved. Ball Tracker shows wickets missing. England lose their review! IND 191 & 315/6, lead ENG (290) by 216 runs at Oval

  • 5:18 PM IST

    Kohli’s Resistance Comes to an End, Ali Strikes

  • 5:18 PM IST

    IND vs ENG 4th Test 2021 Live Score, Day 4 LIVE: OUT! TAKEN! Moeen Ali removes Virat Kohli for 44. Huge wicket for England as they have got the big fish! Ali tosses this outside off, it lands and holds it line. India captain Kohli takes a big stride forward to defend but gets a thick outside edge to first slip. Craig Overton there takes a very good low catch. The change from Root to bring a spinner works brilliantly. India 191 & 312/6, lead England (290) by 213 runs at Oval

  • 5:09 PM IST

    India vs England Live Cricket Score, 4th Test LIVE: OVERTHROWS – 6 crucial runs for India! On the middle from Moeen Ali, Rishabh Pant comes down the track and flicks it to mid-wicket. The fielder from the deep has a shy at the bowler’s end but misses. There was no backup and the ball runs away to the fence. IND 191 & 311/5, lead ENG (290) by 212 runs at Oval

  • 5:02 PM IST

    IND vs ENG Live Score Today, 4th TEST LIVE: FOUR! Welcome boundary! A full ball from Craig Overton, outside off – Virat Kohli leans into his drive and creams it through covers for a boundary. No need to chase those ones. IND 191 & 303/5, lead ENG (290) by 204 runs

  • 4:52 PM IST

    Woakes Double Blow Rocks India

  • 4:51 PM IST

    4th Test IND vs ENG Live Score, Day 4 LIVE: OUT! LBW! Chris Woakes removes Ajinkya Rahane for a DUCK! Woakes was surely pumped up and he backed himself against Rahane. No need to review this time for Rahane as it looked plumb with the naked eye. A full ball, swinging in from around off. Ajinkya Rahane looks to flick on the leg side but misses and gets hit on the pads. A huge appeal led by Woakes and the umpire raises his finger. Rahane has a chat with his fellow skipper but opts not to take the review and he continues his walk back to the pavilion. A string of low scores from Rahane. India 191 & 298/5, lead England (290) by 199 runs at Oval

  • 4:38 PM IST

    Woakes Strikes, Jadeja Departs!