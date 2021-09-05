LIVE CRICKET SCORE India vs England 4th Test, Day 4 Latest Updates

London: Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of India vs England 4th Test Day 4 live score and updates from the Oval, London. OUT! Moeen Ali picked up the big wicket of India captain Virat Kohli – 44 as England hurt India on day 4 of the fourth Test at Oval, London on Sunday. After a dominating show from Rohit Sharma and Cheteshwar Pujara on Day 3, skipper Virat Kohli has a huge responsibility on Day 4 to continue India’s fightback. However, England strike back with two quick wickets in the morning session of Day 4. Chris Woakes picked up the wickets of Ravindra Jadeja (17) and Ajinkya Rahane (0) to lead England’s fight versus India in the fourth Test at Oval. After a riveting Day 3, it is India who have moved ahead in the game as they lead by 171 runs and are looking good, despite losing two set batters late on Day 3. They have Kohli and Jadeja in the middle and they have plenty of batting left. England, on the other hand, are in need of wickets quickly before the lead swells up more. They have bowled well but with little reward. What will happen here? (LIVE SCORECARD)Also Read - IND vs ENG 4th Test: Paul Collingwood Urges English Fielders to 'Stay Calm' After Dropping Six Catches at Oval

