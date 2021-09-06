IND vs ENG Live Cricket Score Today, 4th Test Day 5 Updates

London: Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of India vs England 4th Test, Day 5 live score and updates from Oval, London. England's under-fire opening pair made a confident start after an indomitable Shadul Thakur and a calm Rishabh Pant ensured a 367-run lead for India as the fourth Test entered an engrossing home stretch. Haseeb Hameed (43 batting) and Rory Burns (31 not out) put on 77 runs in 32 overs on a placid track that showed little signs of wear and tear after Thakur (60 off 72 balls) and Pant (51) helped India put on a commendable 466 in their second essay. With 291 runs out of the target of 368 required on the final day, England would at least fancy a draw if not a victory on the fifth day as the pitch has nothing on offer for the bowlers. More so, Ravindra Jadeja (0/28), whose primary skill has been overlooked by the team management, looked pedestrian during the overs that he bowled during the penultimate evening. A few balls did turn but Burns tackled them with ease. The only bowler who made some impact was Jasprit Bumrah (0/11), who at least tried to exert some pressure on the openers.

Also Read - With Washington Sundar's Injury Likely to Keep Him Out, Ravichandran Ashwin Could Make Virat Kohli-led India Squad For ICC T20 World Cup 2021

Live Updates

  • 6:16 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs ENG 4th Test, Day 5 Updates: Joe Root starts the post-Lunch game with a reverse-sweep for a boundary. It will be interesting to see how England will approach this innings because at the moment the match is moving towards a draw and it’s India only who are trying to get a win. ENG 136/2 in 60 overs

  • 6:11 PM IST

    * Ravindra Jadeja to bowl the first over after Lunch!

  • 6:06 PM IST

  • 5:39 PM IST

  • 5:35 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs ENG 4th Test, Day 5 Updates: LUNCH! India will be happy how the session panned out for them as they managed to claim two crucial wickets to bounce back in the game. There is a lot of work to do from here to put the hosts on the mat. On the other hand, England have Haseeb Hameed and Joe Root in the middle and the way they are batting this match is marching towards a draw. ENG 131/2 in 59 overs

  • 5:27 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs ENG 4th Test, Day 5 Updates: Umesh Yadav has returned to attack as Virat Kohli is trying to poke Joe Root early in the innings. Root has the tendency to find some boundaries to get set in the middle and Umesh might force him to make some mistake here. ENG 130/2 in 58 overs

  • 5:20 PM IST

    DAWID MALAN DEPARTS!

    Image
    Credit: Twitter/@ICC
  • 5:19 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs ENG 4th Test, Day 5 Updates: Mohammed Siraj in his first over of the day troubled Joe Root with some nip-backers. It’s a very good sign for India because if Siraj continues to bowl some nip-backers then England might feel some pressure. While the battle to look out from here will be Jadeja vs Root. ENG 123/2 in 56 overs

  • 5:08 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs ENG 4th Test, Day 5 Updates: RUN-OUT! Absolute chaos in the middle as a miscommunication between the two batsmen cost England here. Haseeb Hameed made a tricky call for the run and Malan was looking confident for that and in the end, the southpaw has to walk back towards the pavilion. Excellent throw from super-sub Mayank Agarwal. ENG 120/2 in 53 .1 overs

  • 5:03 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs ENG 4th Test, Day 5 Updates: Ravindra Jadeja almost got Dawid Malan out but the umpires call saved him there. England are surviving in this game at the moment but a wicket from here might change some dynamics. ENG 119/1 in 52 overs