IND vs ENG Live Cricket Score Today, 4th Test Day 5 Updates

London: Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of India vs England 4th Test, Day 5 live score and updates from Oval, London. England’s under-fire opening pair made a confident start after an indomitable Shadul Thakur and a calm Rishabh Pant ensured a 367-run lead for India as the fourth Test entered an engrossing home stretch. Haseeb Hameed (43 batting) and Rory Burns (31 not out) put on 77 runs in 32 overs on a placid track that showed little signs of wear and tear after Thakur (60 off 72 balls) and Pant (51) helped India put on a commendable 466 in their second essay. With 291 runs out of the target of 368 required on the final day, England would at least fancy a draw if not a victory on the fifth day as the pitch has nothing on offer for the bowlers. More so, Ravindra Jadeja (0/28), whose primary skill has been overlooked by the team management, looked pedestrian during the overs that he bowled during the penultimate evening. A few balls did turn but Burns tackled them with ease. The only bowler who made some impact was Jasprit Bumrah (0/11), who at least tried to exert some pressure on the openers. (LIVE SCORECARD)Also Read - India vs England: Jos Buttler to Return to England Squad Ahead of Final Test

