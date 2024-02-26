Home

Sports

IND Vs ENG, 4th Test LIVE Updates: India Need 152 Runs To Win In Ranchi

live

IND Vs ENG, 4th Test LIVE Updates: India Need 152 Runs To Win In Ranchi

LIVE Updates | IND Vs ENG, 4th Test SCORE: Stay tuned at India.com for all updates from the India vs England clash in Ranchi.

Summary Full Scorecard Summary Full Scorecardहिन्दी Commentary Schedule England VS India 353 (104.5) 1st Innings 307 (103.2) 145 (53.5) 2nd Innings 40/0 (8.0) Run Rate: (Current: 5.00) IND need 152 runs to win Rohit Sharma (C) 24 * (27) 4x4, 0x6 Yashasvi Jaiswal 16 (21) 1x4, 0x6 Joe Root (4-0-17-0) * Shoaib Bashir (1-0-1-0)

IND vs ENG 4th Test

LIVE Updates | IND Vs ENG, 4th Test, Day 4: India are within touching distance of sealing the Test series in Ranchi as the hosts need 152 runs with 10 wickets to win the ongoing fourth match. Despite taking a 46-run lead in the second innings, England succumbed in front of Ravichandran Ashwin (5/51) and Kuldeep Yadav (4/22) to be all out for 145, leaving India with 192 runs to win. At the end of Day 3, India are 40 without loss with Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal at the crease.

Trending Now

Load More

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.