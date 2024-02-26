Top Recommended Stories

IND Vs ENG, 4th Test LIVE Updates: India Need 152 Runs To Win In Ranchi

LIVE Updates | IND Vs ENG, 4th Test SCORE: Stay tuned at India.com for all updates from the India vs England clash in Ranchi.

Updated: February 26, 2024 8:26 AM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Sunny Daud

IND vs ENG 4th Test

LIVE Updates | IND Vs ENG, 4th Test, Day 4: India are within touching distance of sealing the Test series in Ranchi as the hosts need 152 runs with 10 wickets to win the ongoing fourth match. Despite taking a 46-run lead in the second innings, England succumbed in front of Ravichandran Ashwin (5/51) and Kuldeep Yadav (4/22) to be all out for 145, leaving India with 192 runs to win. At the end of Day 3, India are 40 without loss with Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal at the crease.

Live Updates

  • Feb 26, 2024 8:26 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | IND vs ENG, 4th Test SCORE: With Ravi Ashwin playing his 99th Test match and India on the verge of winning the series, legendary Sunil Gavaskar wants Rohit Sharma to allow the Indian spinner to lead in the fifth Test in Dharamsala.

  • Feb 26, 2024 8:24 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | IND vs ENG, 4th Test SCORE: England were in control of the Test match in the first two days, especially when during their batting and India’s first innings initially until Dhruv Jurel arrived. Since then, it has been all India.

  • Feb 26, 2024 8:21 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | IND vs ENG, 4th Test SCORE: Hello and welcome to Day 4’s play in Ranchi. India need just 152 runs to win the Test match. If nothing miraculous happens, the match should be over within the first session itself.

  • Feb 25, 2024 4:34 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | IND vs ENG, 4th Test SCORE: STUMPS DAY 3!! India are standing strong at 40-0 at the end of Day 3 and only need 152 more runs to win. This day belong completely to India. IND 40/0 (8)

  • Feb 25, 2024 4:24 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | IND vs ENG, 4th Test SCORE: India is in a hurry here. Both Rohit and Jaiswal are off to a quick start. They are targeting the English bowlers. IND 33/0
    (5)

  • Feb 25, 2024 4:07 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | IND vs ENG, 4th Test SCORE: Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal are out to open the innings for India. England need to get handful of wickets before this day come to and end.

  • Feb 25, 2024 3:58 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | IND vs ENG, 4th Test SCORE: ALL OUT! Anderson departs and it is a FIFER! for Ashwin. What a bowler and what a turnaround innings for India. Now they only need 192 runs to win this match and series. ENG 145/10

  • Feb 25, 2024 3:56 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | IND vs ENG, 4th Test SCORE: WICKET!! Ashwin grabs his fourth one and it is a big one as Ben Foakes departs after scoring 17 runs. England had their hopes in him. 145/9

  • Feb 25, 2024 3:33 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | IND vs ENG, 4th Test SCORE: 50 OVERS!! are done and dusted. England missed a Joe Root like knock in this innings. Now they are hoping Ben Foakes can stand up and play a good knock and allow them to reach a fighting total. ENG 142/8

  • Feb 25, 2024 2:58 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | IND vs ENG, 4th Test SCORE: It’s Kuldeep Yadav and wicket again for India. Tom Hartley tries to go big but holes out to Sarfaraz Khan at deep mid-on. OHH, Ollie Robinson is being given out LBW. DRS has been taken. And its OUT. England lose their eighth. ENG 133/8

