IND Vs ENG, 4th Test LIVE Updates: India Need 152 Runs To Win In Ranchi
LIVE Updates | IND Vs ENG, 4th Test SCORE: Stay tuned at India.com for all updates from the India vs England clash in Ranchi.
LIVE Updates | IND Vs ENG, 4th Test, Day 4: India are within touching distance of sealing the Test series in Ranchi as the hosts need 152 runs with 10 wickets to win the ongoing fourth match. Despite taking a 46-run lead in the second innings, England succumbed in front of Ravichandran Ashwin (5/51) and Kuldeep Yadav (4/22) to be all out for 145, leaving India with 192 runs to win. At the end of Day 3, India are 40 without loss with Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal at the crease.
