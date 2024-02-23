LIVE Updates | IND vs ENG, 4th Test SCORE: Siraj-Akash Eye Early WICKETS!

Top Recommended Stories

Updated: February 23, 2024 9:56 AM IST

By Nikhil | Edited by Nikhil

LIVE Updates | IND Vs ENG, 4th Test SCORE: Rohit Sharma-led Indian cricket team is set to take on Ben Stokes’ England in the fourth Test of the five-match series at the JSCA International Cricket Stadium in Ranchi, on February 23. The hosts are leading the series 2-1 and will have the opportunity to win the series with a victory in this clash. A series win here will help India gain good lead in the WTC points table. However, India will be missing the likes of KL Rahul, Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah in this match.

Squads

India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Axar Patel, Srikar Bharat, Washington Sundar, Devdutt Padikkal, Akash Deep

England: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes(c), Ben Foakes(w), Rehan Ahmed, Tom Hartley, Mark Wood, James Anderson, Ollie Robinson, Daniel Lawrence, Gus Atkinson, Shoaib Bashir

England Playing 11: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes(c), Ben Foakes(w), Tom Hartley, James Anderson, Ollie Robinson, Shoaib Bashir

  • Feb 23, 2024 9:56 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | IND vs ENG, 4th Test SCORE: Akash Deep clean bowled Zak Crawley with a peach to send the wickets cartwheeling. Crawley had no clue about that delivery which beat him.

  • Feb 23, 2024 9:40 AM IST

    NOTE: Rehan Ahmed has left the tour citing personal reasons and will not be returning. No replacement has been named.

  • Feb 23, 2024 9:36 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | IND Vs ENG, 4th Test SCORE: The debutant Akash Deep will share the new ball with Siraj. This is going to be exciting. He was impressive against the English Lions and that is what got him noticed and picked.

  • Feb 23, 2024 9:35 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | IND Vs ENG, 4th Test SCORE: A very impressive first over from Siraj. He asked questions and Crawley did not have answers to most of them.

  • Feb 23, 2024 9:27 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | IND Vs ENG, 4th Test SCORE: We are almost ready to get started. Big match for both sides, while India would look to seal the series here, Stokes and Co. would look to level things here.

  • Feb 23, 2024 9:06 AM IST

    India (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Akash Deep, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj

  • Feb 23, 2024 9:03 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | IND Vs ENG, 4th Test SCORE: England opt to bat after winning the toss. Akash Deep gets a maiden cap. Stay tuned to this space for all the latest.

  • Feb 23, 2024 7:44 AM IST

  • Feb 23, 2024 7:40 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | IND Vs ENG, 4th Test SCORE: Hello and a very good morning to all of you. Today, we will see the start of the fourth Test at Ranchi. Stay hooked to this space for all the latest.

  • Feb 22, 2024 11:23 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | IND Vs ENG, 4th Test SCORE: James Anderson loves to bowl in overcast conditions. He is also near 700 Test wickets. This could be a good opportunity for him to reach that milestone.

