LIVE Updates | IND Vs ENG, 4th Test SCORE: Will Rain Play SPOILSPORT?

LIVE Updates | IND Vs ENG, 4th Test SCORE: Stay tuned at India.com for all updates from the India vs England clash in Ranchi.

Updated: February 23, 2024 8:10 AM IST

By Nikhil | Edited by Nikhil

IND vs ENG 4th Test

LIVE Updates | IND Vs ENG, 4th Test SCORE: Rohit Sharma-led Indian cricket team is set to take on Ben Stokes’ England in the fourth Test of the five-match series at the JSCA International Cricket Stadium in Ranchi, on February 23. The hosts are leading the series 2-1 and will have the opportunity to win the series with a victory in this clash. A series win here will help India gain good lead in the WTC points table. However, India will be missing the likes of KL Rahul, Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah in this match.

Squads

India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Axar Patel, Srikar Bharat, Washington Sundar, Devdutt Padikkal, Akash Deep

England: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes(c), Ben Foakes(w), Rehan Ahmed, Tom Hartley, Mark Wood, James Anderson, Ollie Robinson, Daniel Lawrence, Gus Atkinson, Shoaib Bashir

England Playing 11: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes(c), Ben Foakes(w), Tom Hartley, James Anderson, Ollie Robinson, Shoaib Bashir

Live Updates

  • Feb 23, 2024 7:44 AM IST

  • Feb 23, 2024 7:40 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | IND Vs ENG, 4th Test SCORE: Hello and a very good morning to all of you. Today, we will see the start of the fourth Test at Ranchi. Stay hooked to this space for all the latest.

  • Feb 22, 2024 11:23 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | IND Vs ENG, 4th Test SCORE: James Anderson loves to bowl in overcast conditions. He is also near 700 Test wickets. This could be a good opportunity for him to reach that milestone.

  • Feb 22, 2024 11:22 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | IND Vs ENG, 4th Test SCORE: There are really good chances of rain on Day 3 and 5. The conditions will most likely remain overcast throughout the five days.

  • Feb 22, 2024 8:56 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | IND Vs ENG, 4th Test SCORE: As per some reports, Akash Deep might make his debut in the Ranchi Test. There is a chance management prefer him over Mukesh Kumar.

  • Feb 22, 2024 3:55 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | IND Vs ENG, 4th Test SCORE: There are no big changes in the English playing 11. Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, and Ben Stokes will need to take a stand for their team and help them bounce back in the series.

  • Feb 22, 2024 3:46 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | IND Vs ENG, 4th Test SCORE: England Playing 11 – Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes(c), Ben Foakes(w), Tom Hartley, James Anderson, Ollie Robinson, Shoaib Bashir

  • Feb 22, 2024 3:44 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | IND Vs ENG, 4th Test SCORE: England have named the playing 11 ahead of the 4th Test in Ranchi. They have made two changes with Ollie Robinson and Shoaib Bashir replacing Rehan Ahmed and Mark Wood.

  • Feb 22, 2024 3:04 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | IND Vs ENG, 4th Test SCORE: India will have a major boost in the WTC points table if they manage to win the fourth Test of the series as well.

