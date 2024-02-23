Home

LIVE Updates | IND Vs ENG, 4th Test SCORE: Will Rain Play SPOILSPORT?

LIVE Updates | IND Vs ENG, 4th Test SCORE: Will Rain Play SPOILSPORT?

LIVE Updates | IND Vs ENG, 4th Test SCORE: Stay tuned at India.com for all updates from the India vs England clash in Ranchi.

IND vs ENG 4th Test

LIVE Updates | IND Vs ENG, 4th Test SCORE: Rohit Sharma-led Indian cricket team is set to take on Ben Stokes’ England in the fourth Test of the five-match series at the JSCA International Cricket Stadium in Ranchi, on February 23. The hosts are leading the series 2-1 and will have the opportunity to win the series with a victory in this clash. A series win here will help India gain good lead in the WTC points table. However, India will be missing the likes of KL Rahul, Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah in this match.

Squads

India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Axar Patel, Srikar Bharat, Washington Sundar, Devdutt Padikkal, Akash Deep

England: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes(c), Ben Foakes(w), Rehan Ahmed, Tom Hartley, Mark Wood, James Anderson, Ollie Robinson, Daniel Lawrence, Gus Atkinson, Shoaib Bashir

England Playing 11: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes(c), Ben Foakes(w), Tom Hartley, James Anderson, Ollie Robinson, Shoaib Bashir

