  LIVE Updates | IND Vs ENG, 4th Test SCORE: India Eye To Seal Series Against England
live

Published: February 22, 2024 1:50 PM IST

By Nikhil | Edited by Nikhil

LIVE Updates | IND Vs ENG, 4th Test SCORE: Rohit Sharma-led Indian cricket team is set to take on Ben Stokes’ England in the fourth Test of the five-match series at the JSCA International Cricket Stadium in Ranchi, on February 23. The hosts are leading the series 2-1 and will have the opportunity to win the series with a victory in this clash. A series win here will help India gain good lead in the WTC points table. However, India will be missing the likes of KL Rahul, Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah in this match.

India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Axar Patel, Srikar Bharat, Washington Sundar, Devdutt Padikkal, Akash Deep

England: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes(c), Ben Foakes(w), Rehan Ahmed, Tom Hartley, Mark Wood, James Anderson, Ollie Robinson, Daniel Lawrence, Gus Atkinson, Shoaib Bashir

  • Feb 22, 2024 1:54 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | IND Vs ENG, 4th Test SCORE: Ben Stokes might be seen contributing with the ball as well. England is unlikely to change their Bazball approach in the 4th Test.

  • Feb 22, 2024 1:49 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | IND Vs ENG, 4th Test SCORE: This is a must-win game for England as losing this means losing the series. England need its batters to perform good in order to bounce back in this series.

  • Feb 22, 2024 1:28 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | IND Vs ENG, 4th Test SCORE: Sarfaraz Khan and Dhruv Jurel had impressive debuts and would most likely retain their spot in the Playing 11 against England in Ranchi Test.

  • Feb 22, 2024 1:27 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | IND Vs ENG, 4th Test SCORE: The team will be extremely happy with the performances of Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Shubman Gill. They would once again have the responsibility to lead the charge of the Indian batting line-up.

  • Feb 22, 2024 1:26 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | IND Vs ENG, 4th Test SCORE: Mukesh Kumar or Akash Deep can get an opportunity in this match and can join Mohammed Siraj in the Indian bowling line-up.

  • Feb 22, 2024 1:25 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | IND Vs ENG, 4th Test SCORE: Premium pacer Jasprit Bumrah and star batter KL Rahul will not be a part of the team in the Ranchi Test.

  • Feb 22, 2024 1:24 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | IND Vs ENG, 4th Test SCORE: India is leading the series 2-1 and have the opportunity to seal the series with another dominant win against the English side here.

  • Feb 22, 2024 1:23 PM IST

    Welcome to the LIVE Blog of India vs England 4th Test in Ranchi

